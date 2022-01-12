NOMA Inspired Integrated Sensing and Communication

The new generation of wireless technologies, fitness trackers, and devices with embedded sensors can have a big impact on healthcare systems and quality of life. Among the most crucial aspects to consider in these devices are the accuracy of the data produced and power consumption. Many of the events that can be monitored, while apparently simple, may not be easily detectable and recognizable by devices equipped with embedded sensors, especially on devices with low computing capabilities. It is well known that deep learning reduces the study of features that contribute to the recognition of the different target classes. In this work, we present a portable and battery-powered microcontroller-based device applicable to a wobble board. Wobble boards are low-cost equipment that can be used for sensorimotor training to avoid ankle injuries or as part of the rehabilitation process after an injury. The exercise recognition process was implemented through the use of cognitive techniques based on deep learning. To reduce power consumption, we add an adaptivity layer that dynamically manages the device's hardware and software configuration to adapt it to the required operating mode at runtime. Our experimental results show that adjusting the node configuration to the workload at runtime can save up to 60% of the power consumed. On a custom dataset, our optimized and quantized neural network achieves an accuracy value greater than 97% for detecting some specific physical exercises on a wobble board.

