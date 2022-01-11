ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Conditional Probability of Derangements and Fixed Points

By Sam Gutmann, Mark Mixer, Steven Morrow
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

The probability that a random permutation in $S_n$ is a derangement is well known to be $\displaystyle\sum\limits_{j=0}^n (-1)^j \frac{1}{j!}$. In this paper, we consider the conditional probability that the...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

The intersection probability: betting with probability intervals

Probability intervals are an attractive tool for reasoning under uncertainty. Unlike belief functions, though, they lack a natural probability transformation to be used for decision making in a utility theory framework. In this paper we propose the use of the intersection probability, a transform derived originally for belief functions in the framework of the geometric approach to uncertainty, as the most natural such transformation. We recall its rationale and definition, compare it with other candidate representives of systems of probability intervals, discuss its credal rationale as focus of a pair of simplices in the probability simplex, and outline a possible decision making framework for probability intervals, analogous to the Transferable Belief Model for belief functions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fixed Point Quantum Monte Carlo

We present a new approach to the study of equilibrium properties in many-body quantum physics. Our method takes inspiration from Density Matrix Quantum Monte Carlo and incorporates new crucial features. First of all, the dynamics is transferred to the Laplace representation where an exact equation can be derived and solved using a simulation-step that, unlike most Monte Carlo methods, is not a priori physically bounded. Moreover, the spawning events are formulated in terms of two-process stochastic unravellings of quantum master equations, a formalism that is particularly useful when working with density matrices. And last, this is equivalent to an interaction picture, where the free part is integrated exactly and the convergence rate can be greatly increased if the interaction parameter is small. We benchmark our method by applying it to two case-studies in condensed matter physics, show its accuracy and further discuss its efficiency.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

StAnD: A Dataset of Linear Static Analysis Problems

Static analysis of structures is a fundamental step for determining the stability of structures. Both linear and non-linear static analyses consist of the resolution of sparse linear systems obtained by the finite element method. The development of fast and optimized solvers for sparse linear systems appearing in structural engineering requires data to compare existing approaches, tune algorithms or to evaluate new ideas. We introduce the Static Analysis Dataset (StAnD) containing 303.000 static analysis problems obtained applying realistic loads to simulated frame structures. Along with the dataset, we publish a detailed benchmark comparison of the running time of existing solvers both on CPU and GPU. We release the code used to generate the dataset and benchmark existing solvers on Github. To the best of our knowledge, this is the largest dataset for static analysis problems and it is the first public dataset of sparse linear systems (containing both the matrix and a realistic constant term).
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

$\ell_1$-norm constrained multi-block sparse canonical correlation analysis via proximal gradient descent

Multi-block CCA constructs linear relationships explaining coherent variations across multiple blocks of data. We view the multi-block CCA problem as finding leading generalized eigenvectors and propose to solve it via a proximal gradient descent algorithm with $\ell_1$ constraint for high dimensional data. In particular, we use a decaying sequence of constraints over proximal iterations, and show that the resulting estimate is rate-optimal under suitable assumptions. Although several previous works have demonstrated such optimality for the $\ell_0$ constrained problem using iterative approaches, the same level of theoretical understanding for the $\ell_1$ constrained formulation is still lacking. We also describe an easy-to-implement deflation procedure to estimate multiple eigenvectors sequentially. We compare our proposals to several existing methods whose implementations are available on R CRAN, and the proposed methods show competitive performances in both simulations and a real data example.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derangement#05a19
arxiv.org

Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Compact Graph Structure Learning via Mutual Information Compression

Graph Structure Learning (GSL) recently has attracted considerable attentions in its capacity of optimizing graph structure as well as learning suitable parameters of Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) simultaneously. Current GSL methods mainly learn an optimal graph structure (final view) from single or multiple information sources (basic views), however the theoretical guidance on what is the optimal graph structure is still unexplored. In essence, an optimal graph structure should only contain the information about tasks while compress redundant noise as much as possible, which is defined as "minimal sufficient structure", so as to maintain the accurancy and robustness. How to obtain such structure in a principled way? In this paper, we theoretically prove that if we optimize basic views and final view based on mutual information, and keep their performance on labels simultaneously, the final view will be a minimal sufficient structure. With this guidance, we propose a Compact GSL architecture by MI compression, named CoGSL. Specifically, two basic views are extracted from original graph as two inputs of the model, which are refinedly reestimated by a view estimator. Then, we propose an adaptive technique to fuse estimated views into the final view. Furthermore, we maintain the performance of estimated views and the final view and reduce the mutual information of every two views. To comprehensively evaluate the performance of CoGSL, we conduct extensive experiments on several datasets under clean and attacked conditions, which demonstrate the effectiveness and robustness of CoGSL.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning in Time-Varying Systems: an Empirical Study

Recent research has turned to Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve challenging decision problems, as an alternative to hand-tuned heuristics. RL can learn good policies without the need for modeling the environment's dynamics. Despite this promise, RL remains an impractical solution for many real-world systems problems. A particularly challenging case occurs when the environment changes over time, i.e. it exhibits non-stationarity. In this work, we characterize the challenges introduced by non-stationarity and develop a framework for addressing them to train RL agents in live systems. Such agents must explore and learn new environments, without hurting the system's performance, and remember them over time. To this end, our framework (1) identifies different environments encountered by the live system, (2) explores and trains a separate expert policy for each environment, and (3) employs safeguards to protect the system's performance. We apply our framework to two systems problems: straggler mitigation and adaptive video streaming, and evaluate it against a variety of alternative approaches using real-world and synthetic data. We show that each component of our framework is necessary to cope with non-stationarity.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

The enumerative geometry of cubic hypersurfaces: point and line conditions

In order to count the number of smooth cubic hypersurfaces tangent to a prescribed number of lines and passing through a given number of points, we construct a compactification of their moduli space. We term the latter a $1$--\textit{complete variety of cubic hypersurfaces} in analogy to the space of complete quadrics. Paolo Aluffi explored the case of plane cubic curves. Starting from his work, we construct such a space in arbitrary dimension by a sequence of five blow-ups. The counting problem is then reduced to the computation of five Chern classes, climbing the sequence of blow-ups. Computing the last of these is difficult due to the fact that the vector bundle is not given explicitly. Identifying a restriction of this vector bundle, we arrive at the desired numbers in the case of cubic surfaces.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

On (almost) $2$-$Y$-homogeneous distance-biregular graphs

Let $\Gamma$ denote a bipartite graph with vertex set $X$, color partitions $Y$, $Y'$, and assume that every vertex in $Y$ has eccentricity $D\ge 3$. For $z\in X$ and a non-negative integer $i$, let $\Gamma_{i}(z)$ denote the set of vertices in $X$ that are at distance $i$ from $z$. Graph $\Gamma$ is almost $2$-$Y$-homogeneous whenever for all $i \; (1\leq i \leq D-2)$ and for all $x\in Y$, $y \in \Gamma_2(x)$ and $z \in \Gamma_{i}(x)\cap\Gamma_i(y)$, the number of common neighbours of $x$ and $y$ which are at distance $i-1$ from $z$ is independent of the choice of $x$, $y$ and $z$. In addition, if the above condition holds also for $i=D-1$, then we say that $\Gamma$ is $2$-$Y$-homogeneous.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Saliency Constrained Arbitrary Image Style Transfer using SIFT and DCNN

This paper develops a new image synthesis approach to transfer an example image (style image) to other images (content images) by using Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (DCNN) model. When common neural style transfer methods are used, the textures and colors in the style image are usually transferred imperfectly to the content image, or some visible errors are generated. This paper proposes a novel saliency constrained method to reduce or avoid such effects. It first evaluates some existing saliency detection methods to select the most suitable one for use in our method. The selected saliency detection method is used to detect the object in the style image, corresponding to the object of the content image with the same saliency. In addition, aim to solve the problem that the size or resolution is different in the style image and content, the scale-invariant feature transform is used to generate a series of style images and content images which can be used to generate more feature maps for patches matching. It then proposes a new loss function combining the saliency loss, style loss and content loss, adding gradient of saliency constraint into style transfer in iterations. Finally the source images and saliency detection results are utilized as multichannel input to an improved deep CNN framework for style transfer. The experiments show that the saliency maps of source images can help find the correct matching and avoid artifacts. Experimental results on different kind of images demonstrate that our method outperforms nine representative methods from recent publications and has good robustness.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

k-parametric Dynamic Generalized Linear Models: a sequential approach via Information Geometry

Dynamic generalized linear models may be seen simultaneously as an extension to dynamic linear models and to generalized linear models, formally treating serial auto-correlation inherent to responses observed through time. The present work revisits inference methods for this class, proposing an approach based on information geometry, focusing on the $k$- parametric exponential family. Among others, the proposed method accommodates multinomial and can be adapted to accommodate compositional responses on $k=d+1$ categories, while preserving the sequential aspect of the Bayesian inferential procedure, producing real-time inference. The updating scheme benefits from the conjugate structure in the exponential family, assuring computational efficiency. Concepts such as Kullback-Leibler divergence and the projection theorem are used in the development of the method, placing it close to recent approaches on variational inference. Applications to real data are presented, demonstrating the computational efficiency of the method, favorably comparing to alternative approaches, as well as its flexibility to quickly accommodate new information when strategically needed, preserving aspects of monitoring and intervention analysis, as well as discount factors, which are usual in sequential analyzes.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Unsupervised Temporal Video Grounding with Deep Semantic Clustering

Temporal video grounding (TVG) aims to localize a target segment in a video according to a given sentence query. Though respectable works have made decent achievements in this task, they severely rely on abundant video-query paired data, which is expensive and time-consuming to collect in real-world scenarios. In this paper, we explore whether a video grounding model can be learned without any paired annotations. To the best of our knowledge, this paper is the first work trying to address TVG in an unsupervised setting. Considering there is no paired supervision, we propose a novel Deep Semantic Clustering Network (DSCNet) to leverage all semantic information from the whole query set to compose the possible activity in each video for grounding. Specifically, we first develop a language semantic mining module, which extracts implicit semantic features from the whole query set. Then, these language semantic features serve as the guidance to compose the activity in video via a video-based semantic aggregation module. Finally, we utilize a foreground attention branch to filter out the redundant background activities and refine the grounding results. To validate the effectiveness of our DSCNet, we conduct experiments on both ActivityNet Captions and Charades-STA datasets. The results demonstrate that DSCNet achieves competitive performance, and even outperforms most weakly-supervised approaches.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Reinforcement Learning to Solve NP-hard Problems: an Application to the CVRP

In this paper, we evaluate the use of Reinforcement Learning (RL) to solve a classic combinatorial optimization problem: the Capacitated Vehicle Routing Problem (CVRP). We formalize this problem in the RL framework and compare two of the most promising RL approaches with traditional solving techniques on a set of benchmark instances. We measure the different approaches with the quality of the solution returned and the time required to return it. We found that despite not returning the best solution, the RL approach has many advantages over traditional solvers. First, the versatility of the framework allows the resolution of more complex combinatorial problems. Moreover, instead of trying to solve a specific instance of the problem, the RL algorithm learns the skills required to solve the problem. The trained policy can then quasi instantly provide a solution to an unseen problem without having to solve it from scratch. Finally, the use of trained models makes the RL solver by far the fastest, and therefore make this approach more suited for commercial use where the user experience is paramount. Techniques like Knowledge Transfer can also be used to improve the training efficiency of the algorithm and help solve bigger and more complex problems.
ENGINEERING
arxiv.org

SRVIO: Super Robust Visual Inertial Odometry for dynamic environments and challenging Loop-closure conditions

The visual localization or odometry problem is a well-known challenge in the field of autonomous robots and cars. Traditionally, this problem can ba tackled with the help of expensive sensors such as lidars. Nowadays, the leading research is on robust localization using economic sensors, such as cameras and IMUs. The geometric methods based on these sensors are pretty good in normal conditions withstable lighting and no dynamic objects. These methods suffer from significant loss and divergence in such challenging environments. The scientists came to use deep neural networks (DNNs) as the savior to mitigate this problem. The main idea behind using DNNs was to better understand the problem inside the data and overcome complex conditions (such as a dynamic object in front of the camera, extreme lighting conditions, keeping the track at high speeds, etc.) The prior endto-end DNN methods are able to overcome some of the mentioned challenges. However, no general and robust framework for all of these scenarios is available. In this paper, we have combined geometric and DNN based methods to have the pros of geometric SLAM frameworks and overcome the remaining challenges with the DNNs help. To do this, we have modified the Vins-Mono framework (the most robust and accurate framework till now) and we were able to achieve state-of-the-art results on TUM-Dynamic, TUM-VI, ADVIO and EuRoC datasets compared to geometric and end-to-end DNN based SLAMs. Our proposed framework was also able to achieve acceptable results on extreme simulated cases resembling the challenges mentioned earlier easy.
TECHNOLOGY
arxiv.org

Argus++: Robust Real-time Activity Detection for Unconstrained Video Streams with Overlapping Cube Proposals

Activity detection is one of the attractive computer vision tasks to exploit the video streams captured by widely installed cameras. Although achieving impressive performance, conventional activity detection algorithms are usually designed under certain constraints, such as using trimmed and/or object-centered video clips as inputs. Therefore, they failed to deal with the multi-scale multi-instance cases in real-world unconstrained video streams, which are untrimmed and have large field-of-views. Real-time requirements for streaming analysis also mark brute force expansion of them unfeasible.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Robust Confidence Intervals for Meta-Regression with Correlated Moderators

Mixed-effects meta-regression models provide a powerful tool for evidence synthesis. In fact, modelling the study effect in terms of random effects and moderators not only allows to examine the impact of the moderators, but often leads to more accurate estimates of the involved parameters. Nevertheless, due to the often small number of studies on a specific research topic, interactions are often neglected in meta-regression. This was also the case in a recent meta-analysis in acute heart failure where a significant decline in death rate over calendar time was reported. However, we believe that an important interaction has been neglected. We therefore reanalyzed the data with a meta-regression model, including an interaction term of the median recruitment year and the average age of the patients. The model with interaction suggests different conclusions.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

On claw-free Toeplitz graphs

This paper was initiated by the observation that chordal Toeplitz graphs $T_n\langle t_1, \ldots, t_k\rangle$ with $n > t_{k-1}+t_k$ are claw-free. A Toeplitz graph with $n$ vertices is a simple graph whose adjacency matrix is an $n\times n$ $(0,1)$-symmetric Toeplitz matrix with zero diagonal and a claw in a graph means a star $K_{1,3}$ as an induced subgraph. We find an interesting family of claw-free Toeplitz graphs so called `cocoonery' and show that if $n > t_{k-1}+t_k$, then this family becomes exactly the family of claw-free Toeplitz graphs. We also completely characterize a claw-free Toeplitz graph $T_n\langle t_1, \ldots, t_k\rangle$ for $k=2$ and $k=3$. We go further to study Toeplitz graphs which happen to be line graphs.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

When less is more: Simplifying inputs aids neural network understanding

How do neural network image classifiers respond to simpler and simpler inputs? And what do such responses reveal about the learning process? To answer these questions, we need a clear measure of input simplicity (or inversely, complexity), an optimization objective that correlates with simplification, and a framework to incorporate such objective into training and inference. Lastly we need a variety of testbeds to experiment and evaluate the impact of such simplification on learning. In this work, we measure simplicity with the encoding bit size given by a pretrained generative model, and minimize the bit size to simplify inputs in training and inference. We investigate the effect of such simplification in several scenarios: conventional training, dataset condensation and post-hoc explanations. In all settings, inputs are simplified along with the original classification task, and we investigate the trade-off between input simplicity and task performance. For images with injected distractors, such simplification naturally removes superfluous information. For dataset condensation, we find that inputs can be simplified with almost no accuracy degradation. When used in post-hoc explanation, our learning-based simplification approach offers a valuable new tool to explore the basis of network decisions.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum Fisher information maximization in an unbalanced interferometer

In this paper we provide the answer to the following question: given an arbitrary pure input state and a general, unbalanced, Mach-Zehnder interferometer, what transmission coefficient of the first beam splitter maximizes the quantum Fisher information (QFI)? We consider this question for both single- and two-parameter QFI, or, in other words, with or without having access to an external phase reference. We give analytical results for all involved scenarios. It turns out that, for a large class of input states, the balanced (50/50) scenario yields the optimal two-parameter QFI, however this is far from being a universal truth. When it comes to the single-parameter QFI, the balanced scenario is rarely the optimal one and an unbalanced interferometer can bring a significant advantage over the balanced case. We also state the condition imposed upon the input state so that no metrological advantage can be exploited via an external phase reference. Finally, we illustrate and discuss our assertions through a number of examples, including both Gaussian and non-Gaussian input states.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy