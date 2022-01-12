ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Weighted Sum Rate Maximization of the mmWave Cell-Free MIMO Downlink Relying on Hybrid Precoding

By Chenghao Feng, Wenqian Shen, Jianping An, Lajos Hanzo
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

The cell-free MIMO concept relying on hybrid precoding constitutes an innovative technique capable of dramatically increasing the network capacity of millimeter-wave (mmWave) communication systems. It dispenses with the cell boundary of conventional multi-cell MIMO systems, while drastically reducing the power consumption by limiting the number...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

The right antenna could give you dozens of channels for free

Ready to watch TV for free? Go purchase an antenna. The right antenna can give you plenty to watch without cable or streaming, including WRAL-TV and WRAZ-TV. “A couple of years ago, when there was a major storm and the cable went out in town for a couple of days, if you had an antenna you could still watch TV,” said homeowner Chris Patterson.
ELECTRONICS
LivingCheap

Buy your own smart router and save on internet costs

While companies like Comcast, Cox, Verizon, AT&T, and CenturyLink try to lease you a modem and router combo for your internet service, you are not required to take it. Instead, you can buy your own modem and router to own your own device and avoid that monthly fee. This post...
COMPUTERS
Interesting Engineering

Will Smart Glasses Soon Replace Smartphones?

Smart glasses nowadays can do everything that smartphones can but are also hands-free. They effectively blend our field of view with the virtual world through a combination of displays, sensors, software, and internet connectivity. They also boast a camera, speaker, and microphone. Unlike smartphones, they can even be controlled by...
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Improved Multi-objective Data Stream Clustering with Time and Memory Optimization

The analysis of data streams has received considerable attention over the past few decades due to sensors, social media, etc. It aims to recognize patterns in an unordered, infinite, and evolving stream of observations. Clustering this type of data requires some restrictions in time and memory. This paper introduces a new data stream clustering method (IMOC-Stream). This method, unlike the other clustering algorithms, uses two different objective functions to capture different aspects of the data. The goal of IMOC-Stream is to: 1) reduce computation time by using idle times to apply genetic operations and enhance the solution. 2) reduce memory allocation by introducing a new tree synopsis. 3) find arbitrarily shaped clusters by using a multi-objective framework. We conducted an experimental study with high dimensional stream datasets and compared them to well-known stream clustering techniques. The experiments show the ability of our method to partition the data stream in arbitrarily shaped, compact, and well-separated clusters while optimizing the time and memory. Our method also outperformed most of the stream algorithms in terms of NMI and ARAND measures.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mimo#Precoding#Maximization#Wireless Communications#Radio Frequency#Wsr#Ap#Bcd#Ieee#Signal Processing
arxiv.org

Submodular Maximization with Limited Function Access

We consider a class of submodular maximization problems in which decision-makers have limited access to the objective function. We explore scenarios where the decision-maker can observe only pairwise information, i.e., can evaluate the objective function on sets of size two. We begin with a negative result that no algorithm using only $k$-wise information can guarantee performance better than $k/n$. We present two algorithms that utilize only pairwise information about the function and characterize their performance relative to the optimal, which depends on the curvature of the submodular function. Additionally, if the submodular function possess a property called supermodularity of conditioning, then we can provide a method to bound the performance based purely on pairwise information. The proposed algorithms offer significant computational speedups over a traditional greedy strategy. A by-product of our study is the introduction of two new notions of curvature, the $k$-Marginal Curvature and the $k$-Cardinality Curvature. Finally, we present experiments highlighting the performance of our proposed algorithms in terms of approximation and time complexity.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

Maximizing the Psycho-Acoustic Sweet Spot

In this work, we let the sweet spot be the region where a sound wave generated by an array of loudspeakers is psycho-acoustically close to a desired auditory scene, and we develop a method that aims to generate a sound wave that directly maximizes this sweet spot. Our method incorporates psycho-acoustic principles from the onset and is flexible: while it imposes little to no constraints on the regions of interest, the arrangement of loudspeakers or their radiation pattern, it allows for a wide array of psycho-acoustic models that include state-of-the-art monaural psycho-acoustic models. Our method leverages tools from analysis and optimization that allow for its mathematical analysis and efficient implementation. Our numerical results show that our method yields larger sweet spots compared to some state-of-the-art methods when performing sound field reconstruction for sinusoidal signals using van de Par's psycho-acoustic model.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Analysis and Optimization of Cache-Enabled mmWave HetNets with Integrated Access and Backhaul

In milimeter wave heterogenous networks with integrated access and backhaul (mABHetNets), a considerable part of spectrum resources are occupied by the backhaul link, which limits the performance of the access link. In order to overcome such backhaul "spectrum occupancy", we introduce cache in mABHetNets. Caching popular files at small base stations (SBSs) can offload the backhaul traffic and transfer spectrum from the backhaul link to the access link. To achieve the optimal performance of the cache-enabled mABHetNets, we first analyze the signal-to-interference-plus-noise ratio (SINR) distribution and derive the average potential throughput (APT) expression by stochastic geometric tools. Then, based on our analytical work, we formulate a joint optimization problem of cache decision and spectrum partition to maximize the APT. Inspired by the block coordinate descent (BCD) method, we propose a joint cache decision, spectrum partition and power allocation (JCSPA) algorithm to find the optimal solution. Simulation results show the convergence and enhancement of the proposed algorithm. Besides, we verify the APT under different parameters and find that the introduction of cache facilitates the transfer of backhaul spectrum to access link. Jointly deploying appropriate caching capacity at SBSs and performing specified spectrum partition can bring up about 90% APT gain in mABHetNets.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Spatiotemporal 2-D Channel Coding for Very Low Latency Reliable MIMO Transmission

To fully support vertical industries, 5G and its corresponding channel coding are expected to meet requirements of different applications. However, for applications of 5G and beyond 5G (B5G) such as URLLC, the transmission latency is required to be much shorter than that in eMBB. Therefore, the resulting channel code length reduces drastically. In this case, the traditional 1-D channel coding suffers a lot from the performance degradation and fails to deliver strong reliability with very low latency. To remove this bottleneck, new channel coding scheme beyond the existing 1-D one is in urgent need. By making full use of the spacial freedom of massive MIMO systems, this paper devotes itself in proposing a spatiotemporal 2-D channel coding for very low latency reliable transmission. For a very short time-domain code length $N^{\text{time}}=16$, $64 \times 128$ MIMO system employing the proposed spatiotemporal 2-D coding scheme successfully shows more than $3$\,dB performance gain at $\text{FER}=10^{-3}$, compared to the 1-D time-domain channel coding. It is noted that the proposed coding scheme is suitable for different channel codes and enjoys high flexibility to adapt to difference scenarios. By appropriately selecting the code rate, code length, and the number of codewords in the time and space domains, the proposed coding scheme can achieve a good trade-off between the transmission latency and reliability.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
arxiv.org

Fixation Maximization in the Positional Moran Process

The Moran process is a classic stochastic process that models invasion dynamics on graphs. A single "mutant" (e.g., a new opinion, strain, social trait etc.) invades a population of residents spread over the nodes of a graph. The mutant fitness advantage $\delta\geq 0$ determines how aggressively mutants propagate to their neighbors. The quantity of interest is the fixation probability, i.e., the probability that the initial mutant eventually takes over the whole population. However, in realistic settings, the invading mutant has an advantage only in certain locations. E.g., a bacterial mutation allowing for lactose metabolism only confers an advantage on places where dairy products are present. In this paper we introduce the positional Moran process, a natural generalization in which the mutant fitness advantage is only realized on specific nodes called active nodes. The associated optimization problem is fixation maximization: given a budget $k$, choose a set of $k$ active nodes that maximize the fixation probability of the invading mutant. We show that the problem is NP-hard, while the optimization function is not submodular, thus indicating strong computational hardness. Then we focus on two natural limits. In the limit of $\delta\to\infty$ (strong selection), although the problem remains NP-hard, the optimization function becomes submodular and thus admits a constant-factor approximation using a simple greedy algorithm. In the limit of $\delta\to 0$ (weak selection), we show that in $O(m^\omega)$ time we can obtain a tight approximation, where $m$ is the number of edges and $\omega$ is the matrix-multiplication exponent. Finally, we present an experimental evaluation of the new algorithms together with some proposed heuristics.
SCIENCE
gizmochina.com

Aqara Human Presence Sensor FP1 with mmWave radar unveiled for ¥399 (~$63)

Xiaomi‘s ecological chain partner Lumi Technology makers of the popular Aqara range of smart home products has launched the Aqara Human Presence Sensor FP1. The sensor is equipped with a new generation of millimeter-wave radar sensors, which will take you into a new world of perception. The product will retail for 399 yuan (~$63) and is now available in China via the Aqara Home smart home experience mall.
ELECTRONICS
arxiv.org

Solving Dynamic Graph Problems with Multi-Attention Deep Reinforcement Learning

Graph problems such as traveling salesman problem, or finding minimal Steiner trees are widely studied and used in data engineering and computer science. Typically, in real-world applications, the features of the graph tend to change over time, thus, finding a solution to the problem becomes challenging. The dynamic version of many graph problems are the key for a plethora of real-world problems in transportation, telecommunication, and social networks. In recent years, using deep learning techniques to find heuristic solutions for NP-hard graph combinatorial problems has gained much interest as these learned heuristics can find near-optimal solutions efficiently. However, most of the existing methods for learning heuristics focus on static graph problems. The dynamic nature makes NP-hard graph problems much more challenging to learn, and the existing methods fail to find reasonable solutions.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Decomposition of admissible functions in weighted coupled cell networks

This work makes explicit the degrees of freedom involved in modeling the dynamics of a network, or some other first-order property of a network, such as a measurement function. Currently, the concept of an admissible function is defined through a very high-level description, with the shortcoming of being difficult to verify or design such a function. We introduce two decompositions in order to have a low-level representation of the underlying mathematical object. The first one is the more intuitive one and it solves the verification problem. More importantly, it provides us with essential definitions that prove crucial in order to define the second decomposition. The second decomposition is both verification and design friendly. Although this second decomposition only gives an equivalent representation under certain assumptions, it still proves to be a valid design tool even when they do not apply.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Statistically Optimal First Order Algorithms: A Proof via Orthogonalization

We consider a class of statistical estimation problems in which we are given a random data matrix ${\boldsymbol X}\in {\mathbb R}^{n\times d}$ (and possibly some labels ${\boldsymbol y}\in{\mathbb R}^n$) and would like to estimate a coefficient vector ${\boldsymbol \theta}\in{\mathbb R}^d$ (or possibly a constant number of such vectors). Special cases include low-rank matrix estimation and regularized estimation in generalized linear models (e.g., sparse regression). First order methods proceed by iteratively multiplying current estimates by ${\boldsymbol X}$ or its transpose. Examples include gradient descent or its accelerated variants.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Zero-sum-free tuples and hyperplane arrangements

A vector $(v_{1}, v_{2}, \cdots, v_{d})$ in $\mathbb{Z}_n^{d}$ is said to be a zero-sum-free $d$-tuple if there is no non-empty subset of its components whose sum is zero in $\mathbb{Z}_n$. We denote the cardinality of this collection by $\alpha_n^d$. We let $\beta_n^d$ denote the cardinality of the set of zero-sum-free tuples in $\mathbb{Z}_n^{d}$ where $\gcd(v_1, \cdots,v_d, n) = 1$. We show that $\alpha_n^d=\phi(n)\binom{n-1}{d}$ when $d > n/2$, and in the general case, we prove recursive formulas, divisibility results, bounds, and asymptotic results for $\alpha_n^d$ and $\beta_n^d$. In particular, $\alpha_n^{n-1} = \beta_n^1= \phi(n)$, suggesting that these sequences can be viewed as generalizations of Euler's totient function. We also relate the problem of computing $\alpha_n^d$ to counting points in the complement of a certain hyperplane arrangement defined over $\mathbb{Z}_n$. It is shown that the hyperplane arrangement's characteristic polynomial captures $\alpha_n^d$ for all integers $n$ that are relatively prime to some determinants. We study the row and column patterns in the numbers $\alpha_n^{d}$. We show that for any fixed $d$, $\{\alpha_n^d \}$ is asymptotically equivalent to $\{ n^d\}$. We also show a connection between the asymptotic growth of $\beta_n^d$ and the value of the Riemann zeta function $\zeta(d)$. Finally, we show that $\alpha_n^d$ arises naturally in the study of Mathieu-Zhao subspaces in products of finite fields.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Deep Learning for Partial MIMO CSI Feedback by Exploiting Channel Temporal Correlation

Accurate estimation of DL CSI is required to achieve high spectrum and energy efficiency in massive MIMO systems. Previous works have developed learning-based CSI feedback framework within FDD systems for efficient CSI encoding and recovery with demonstrated benefits. However, downlink pilots for CSI estimation by receiving terminals may occupy excessively large number of resource elements for massive number of antennas and compromise spectrum efficiency. To overcome this problem, we propose a new learning-based feedback architecture for efficient encoding of partial CSI feedback of interleaved non-overlapped antenna subarrays by exploiting CSI temporal correlation. For ease of encoding, we further design an IFFT approach to decouple partial CSI of antenna subarrays and to preserve partial CSI sparsity. Our results show superior performance in indoor/outdoor scenarios by the proposed model for CSI recovery at significantly reduced computation power and storage needs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

The curse of overparametrization in adversarial training: Precise analysis of robust generalization for random features regression

Successful deep learning models often involve training neural network architectures that contain more parameters than the number of training samples. Such overparametrized models have been extensively studied in recent years, and the virtues of overparametrization have been established from both the statistical perspective, via the double-descent phenomenon, and the computational perspective via the structural properties of the optimization landscape.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Data-Driven Modeling and Prediction of Non-Linearizable Dynamics via Spectral Submanifolds

We develop a methodology to construct low-dimensional predictive models from data sets representing essentially nonlinear (or non-linearizable) dynamical systems with a hyperbolic linear part that are subject to external forcing with finitely many frequencies. Our data-driven, sparse, nonlinear models are obtained as extended normal forms of the reduced dynamics on low-dimensional, attracting spectral submanifolds (SSMs) of the dynamical system. We illustrate the power of data-driven SSM reduction on high-dimensional numerical data sets and experimental measurements involving beam oscillations, vortex shedding and sloshing in a water tank. We find that SSM reduction trained on unforced data also predicts nonlinear response accurately under additional external forcing.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Relaxed Energy Function Based Analog Neural Network Approach to Target Localization in Distributed MIMO Radar

Analog neural networks are highly effective to solve some optimization problems, and they have been used for target localization in distributed multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) radar. In this work, we design a new relaxed energy function based neural network (RNFNN) for target localization in distributed MIMO radar. We start with the maximum likelihood (ML) target localization with a complicated objective function, which can be transformed to a tractable one with equality constraints by introducing some auxiliary variables. Different from the existing Lagrangian programming neural network (LPNN) methods, we further relax the optimization problem formulated for target localization, so that the Lagrangian multiplier terms are no longer needed, leading to a relaxed energy function with better convexity. Based on the relaxed energy function, a RNFNN is implemented with much simpler structure and faster convergence speed. Furthermore, the RNFNN method is extended to localization in the presence of transmitter and receiver location errors. It is shown that the performance of the proposed localization approach achieves the Cramér-Rao lower bound (CRLB) within a wider range of signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs). Extensive comparisons with the state-of-the-art approaches are provided, which demonstrate the advantages of the proposed approach in terms of performance improvement and computational complexity (or convergence speed).
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Multi-Scale Adaptive Graph Neural Network for Multivariate Time Series Forecasting

Multivariate time series (MTS) forecasting plays an important role in the automation and optimization of intelligent applications. It is a challenging task, as we need to consider both complex intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. Existing works only learn temporal patterns with the help of single inter-variable dependencies. However, there are multi-scale temporal patterns in many real-world MTS. Single inter-variable dependencies make the model prefer to learn one type of prominent and shared temporal patterns. In this paper, we propose a multi-scale adaptive graph neural network (MAGNN) to address the above issue. MAGNN exploits a multi-scale pyramid network to preserve the underlying temporal dependencies at different time scales. Since the inter-variable dependencies may be different under distinct time scales, an adaptive graph learning module is designed to infer the scale-specific inter-variable dependencies without pre-defined priors. Given the multi-scale feature representations and scale-specific inter-variable dependencies, a multi-scale temporal graph neural network is introduced to jointly model intra-variable dependencies and inter-variable dependencies. After that, we develop a scale-wise fusion module to effectively promote the collaboration across different time scales, and automatically capture the importance of contributed temporal patterns. Experiments on four real-world datasets demonstrate that MAGNN outperforms the state-of-the-art methods across various settings.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy