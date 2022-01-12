ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor talks on U.S. refinery workers contract to start tomorrow

By Carl Surran
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNegotiators for the United Steelworkers union and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), which will represent oil refiners and chemical companies, will begin talks Thursday on a new contract for 30K workers across the U.S., Reuters reports. The USW says...

Thyssenkrupp positions for ~$700m windfall in hydrogen IPO

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF), the German industrial conglomerate known for its elevator and escalator business, is preparing to sell down 10-20% of its hydrogen business at a $3-6b valuation. The re-branded "Nucera" business unit generated ~$30m in operating profits last year, on ~$320 in sales; a sales figure the company thinks could...
U.S. moves to reverse Alaska oil leasing plan

The Biden administration says it plans to block oil and gas leasing on ~11M acres in Alaska's National Petroleum Reserve, or about half of the 23M-acre reserve set aside for energy development decades ago. The action would reverse a decision late in the Trump administration to allow oil and gas...
U.S. board impounds ballots in union-removal vote at Exxon refinery

HOUSTON -The U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday impounded ballots that will decide whether the United Steelworkers (USW) continues to represent workers at an Exxon Mobil oil refinery in southeast Texas. The NLRB said it sequestered the ballots while it reviews unfair labor practice complaints filed by the union...
Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
Ballard announces orders for 31 fuel cell engines

Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP) +1.8% pre-market after saying "a leading global construction, electric power, and off-road equipment manufacturer" ordered 31 modules, totaling 3 MW of hydrogen fuel cell power; financial terms are not disclosed. The orders include the supply of Ballard's new FCmove-HD+ engines, which the company says marks an important...
The U.S. Department of Labor finds Idaho Utility Contractor Put Workers at Risk by Failing to Provide Training on Excavation Hazards

Mountain Power Construction faces $173K in penalties. A federal workplace safety investigation in July 2021 found a utility contractor in Montana exposed employees working in and around trenches to potentially deadly hazards. OSHA determined Mountain Power Construction failed to provide adequate protections from possible cave-in hazards for employees working in trenches, train its workers regarding excavation hazards and have an experienced person monitor potential deadly workspaces regularly, required by law.
Energy Transfer new leader in midstream oil and gas at Morgan Stanley

Energy Transfer (ET +1.7%) is Morgan Stanley's new Top Idea in the midstream oil and gas industry, which the firm believes will outperform in 2022 due to commodity price inflation and "durable, above-market" free cash flow generation. "We see the sector evolving toward a total cash return yield framework, with...
Oil prices settle higher as U.S. crude supplies edge lower, but gasoline stockpiles climb

Oil prices finished with a gain on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. crude inventories. The EIA report, however, highlighted a sharp decline in oil exports and refined product demand in the U.S., "as the normal seasonal decline in demand during the holiday week was exacerbated by the surge in U.S. COVID cases," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Still, oil largely shrugged off the reported sharp drop in demand and larger-than-expected builds in petroleum product supplies for the week ended Dec. 31 amid a "growing market consensus that the latest wave of COVID and accompanying decline in demand will be short-lived" and growing concerns over OPEC's ability to delivery on their production goals, he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 86 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $77.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Labor market expert on worker quit rate: 'War for talent is heating up'

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A record 4.5 million people quit their job in November, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, adding to what's dubbed "The Great Resignation." According to the bureau's Job Openings and Labor Turnover report released on Tuesday, the number of job openings decreased slightly to 10.6 million, compared to 11.03 million open jobs in October. Friday's jobs report will include data about how many people were added to payrolls between November and December.
Dakota Access pipeline capacity expansion approval nixed by court ruling

Energy Transfer (ET -0.5%) ticks lower after an Illinois appellate court yesterday vacated the Illinois Commerce Commission's previous approval of the capacity expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline to 1.1M bbl/day. A ruling last year by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia allowed the pipeline to remain...
