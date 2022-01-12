ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distributed Processing for Encoding and Decoding of Binary LDPC codes using MPI

By Bhargav Gokalgandhi, Ivan Seskar
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Low Density Parity Check (LDPC) codes are linear error correcting codes used in communication systems for Forward Error Correction (FEC). But, intensive computation is required for encoding and decoding of LDPC codes, making it...

arxiv.org

Secure Determinant Codes for Distributed Storage Systems

The information-theoretic secure exact-repair regenerating codes for distributed storage systems (DSSs) with parameters $(n,k=d,d,\ell)$ are studied in this paper. We consider distributed storage systems with $n$ nodes, in which the original data can be recovered from any subset of $k=d$ nodes, and the content of any node can be retrieved from those of any $d$ helper nodes. Moreover, we consider two secrecy constraints, namely, Type-I, where the message remains secure against an eavesdropper with access to the content of any subset of up to $\ell$ nodes, and type-II, in which the message remains secure against an eavesdropper who can observe the incoming repair data from all possible nodes to a fixed but unknown subset of up to $\ell$ compromised nodes. Two classes of secure determinant codes are proposed for Type-I and Type-II secrecy constraints. Each proposed code can be designed for a range of per-node storage capacity and repair bandwidth for any system parameters. They lead to two achievable secrecy trade-offs, for type-I and type-II security.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Distributed Evolution Strategies Using TPUs for Meta-Learning

Meta-learning traditionally relies on backpropagation through entire tasks to iteratively improve a model's learning dynamics. However, this approach is computationally intractable when scaled to complex tasks. We propose a distributed evolutionary meta-learning strategy using Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) that is highly parallel and scalable to arbitrarily long tasks with no increase in memory cost. Using a Prototypical Network trained with evolution strategies on the Omniglot dataset, we achieved an accuracy of 98.4% on a 5-shot classification problem. Our algorithm used as much as 40 times less memory than automatic differentiation to compute the gradient, with the resulting model achieving accuracy within 1.3% of a backpropagation-trained equivalent (99.6%). We observed better classification accuracy as high as 99.1% with larger population configurations. We further experimentally validate the stability and performance of ES-ProtoNet across a variety of training conditions (varying population size, model size, number of workers, shot, way, ES hyperparameters, etc.). Our contributions are twofold: we provide the first assessment of evolutionary meta-learning in a supervised setting, and create a general framework for distributed evolution strategies on TPUs.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

ECOD: Unsupervised Outlier Detection Using Empirical Cumulative Distribution Functions

Outlier detection refers to the identification of data points that deviate from a general data distribution. Existing unsupervised approaches often suffer from high computational cost, complex hyperparameter tuning, and limited interpretability, especially when working with large, high-dimensional datasets. To address these issues, we present a simple yet effective algorithm called ECOD (Empirical-Cumulative-distribution-based Outlier Detection), which is inspired by the fact that outliers are often the "rare events" that appear in the tails of a distribution. In a nutshell, ECOD first estimates the underlying distribution of the input data in a nonparametric fashion by computing the empirical cumulative distribution per dimension of the data. ECOD then uses these empirical distributions to estimate tail probabilities per dimension for each data point. Finally, ECOD computes an outlier score of each data point by aggregating estimated tail probabilities across dimensions. Our contributions are as follows: (1) we propose a novel outlier detection method called ECOD, which is both parameter-free and easy to interpret; (2) we perform extensive experiments on 30 benchmark datasets, where we find that ECOD outperforms 11 state-of-the-art baselines in terms of accuracy, efficiency, and scalability; and (3) we release an easy-to-use and scalable (with distributed support) Python implementation for accessibility and reproducibility.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
arxiv.org

CHERRY: a Computational metHod for accuratE pRediction of virus-pRokarYotic interactions using a graph encoder-decoder model

Prokaryotic viruses, which infect bacteria and archaea, are key players in microbial communities. Predicting the hosts of prokaryotic viruses helps decipher the dynamic relationship between microbes. Although there are experimental methods for host identification, they are either labor-intensive or require the cultivation of the host cells, creating a need for computational host prediction. Despite some promising results, computational host prediction remains a challenge because of the limited known interactions and the sheer amount of sequenced phages by high-throughput sequencing technologies. The state-of-the-art methods can only achieve 43% accuracy at the species level. This work presents CHERRY, a tool formulating host prediction as link prediction in a knowledge graph. As a virus-prokaryotic interaction prediction tool, CHERRY can be applied to predict hosts for newly discovered viruses and also the viruses infecting antibiotic-resistant bacteria. We demonstrated the utility of CHERRY for both applications and compared its performance with the state-of-the-art methods in different scenarios. To our best knowledge, CHERRY has the highest accuracy in identifying virus-prokaryote interactions. It outperforms all the existing methods at the species level with an accuracy increase of 37%. In addition, CHERRY's performance is more stable on short contigs than other tools.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Fast Decoding of Interleaved Linearized Reed-Solomon Codes and Variants

We construct s-interleaved linearized Reed-Solomon (ILRS) codes and variants and propose efficient decoding schemes that can correct errors beyond the unique decoding radius in the sum-rank, sum-subspace and skew metric. The proposed interpolation-based scheme for ILRS codes can be used as a list decoder or as a probabilistic unique decoder that corrects errors of sum-rank up to $t\leq\frac{s}{s+1}(n-k)$, where s is the interleaving order, n the length and k the dimension of the code. Upper bounds on the list size and the decoding failure probability are given where the latter is based on a novel Loidreau-Overbeck-like decoder for ILRS codes. The results are extended to decoding of lifted interleaved linearized Reed-Solomon (LILRS) codes in the sum-subspace metric and interleaved skew Reed-Solomon (ISRS) codes in the skew metric. We generalize fast minimal approximant basis interpolation techniques to obtain efficient decoding schemes for ILRS codes (and variants) with subquadratic complexity in the code length. Up to our knowledge, the presented decoding schemes are the first being able to correct errors beyond the unique decoding region in the sum-rank, sum-subspace and skew metric. The results for the proposed decoding schemes are validated via Monte Carlo simulations.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Scheduling of Multiple Network Packet Processing Applications using Pythia

Modern commodity computing systems are composed by a number of different heterogeneous processing units, each of which has its own unique performance and energy characteristics. However, the majority of current network packet processing frameworks targets only a specific processing unit (either the CPU or accelerator), leaving the remaining computational resources under-utilized or even idle. In this paper, we propose an adaptive scheduling approach for network packet processing applications, that supports any heterogeneous and asymmetric architectures that can be found in a commodity high-end hardware setup. Our scheduler not only distributes the workloads to the appropriate devices in the system to achieve the desired performance results, but also enables the multiplexing of diverse network packet processing applications that execute concurrently, eliminating the interference effects introduced at runtime. The evaluation results show that our scheduler is able to tackle interferences in the shared hardware resources as well to respond quickly to dynamic fluctuations (e.g., application overloads, traffic bursts, infrastructural changes, etc.) that may occur at real time.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Uni-EDEN: Universal Encoder-Decoder Network by Multi-Granular Vision-Language Pre-training

Vision-language pre-training has been an emerging and fast-developing research topic, which transfers multi-modal knowledge from rich-resource pre-training task to limited-resource downstream tasks. Unlike existing works that predominantly learn a single generic encoder, we present a pre-trainable Universal Encoder-DEcoder Network (Uni-EDEN) to facilitate both vision-language perception (e.g., visual question answering) and generation (e.g., image captioning). Uni-EDEN is a two-stream Transformer based structure, consisting of three modules: object and sentence encoders that separately learns the representations of each modality, and sentence decoder that enables both multi-modal reasoning and sentence generation via inter-modal interaction. Considering that the linguistic representations of each image can span different granularities in this hierarchy including, from simple to comprehensive, individual label, a phrase, and a natural sentence, we pre-train Uni-EDEN through multi-granular vision-language proxy tasks: Masked Object Classification (MOC), Masked Region Phrase Generation (MRPG), Image-Sentence Matching (ISM), and Masked Sentence Generation (MSG). In this way, Uni-EDEN is endowed with the power of both multi-modal representation extraction and language modeling. Extensive experiments demonstrate the compelling generalizability of Uni-EDEN by fine-tuning it to four vision-language perception and generation downstream tasks.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

A Framework for Energy-aware Evaluation of Distributed Data Processing Platforms in Edge-Cloud Environment

Distributed data processing platforms (e.g., Hadoop, Spark, and Flink) are widely used to distribute the storage and processing of data among computing nodes of a cloud. The centralization of cloud resources has given birth to edge computing, which enables the processing of data closer to the data source instead of sending it to the cloud. However, due to resource constraints such as energy limitations, edge computing cannot be used for deploying all kinds of applications. Therefore, tasks are offloaded from an edge device to the more resourceful cloud. Previous research has evaluated the energy consumption of the distributed data processing platforms in the isolated cloud and edge environments. However, there is a paucity of research on evaluating the energy consumption of these platforms in an integrated edge-cloud environment, where tasks are offloaded from a resource-constraint device to a resource-rich device. Therefore, in this paper, we first present a framework for the energy-aware evaluation of the distributed data processing platforms. We then leverage the proposed framework to evaluate the energy consumption of the three most widely used platforms (i.e., Hadoop, Spark, and Flink) in an integrated edge-cloud environment consisting of Raspberry Pi, edge node, edge server node, private cloud, and public cloud. Our evaluation reveals that (i) Flink is most energy-efficient followed by Spark and Hadoop is found least energy-efficient (ii) offloading tasks from resource-constraint to resource-rich devices reduces energy consumption by 55.2%, and (iii) bandwidth and distance between client and server are found key factors impacting the energy consumption.
TECHNOLOGY
phoronix.com

Using Distrobox To Augment The Package Selection On Clear Linux, Other Distributions

While our testing has consistently shown how Clear Linux can deliver leading performance on Intel/AMD x86_64 platforms, one of the user criticisms to that distribution has been around the limited selection of packaged software especially on the desktop side. But the rather interesting Distrobox can help address that by leveraging Podman or Docker to run other Linux distribution user-space software packages atop.
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Predicting Peak Stresses In Microstructured Materials Using Convolutional Encoder-Decoder Learning

This work presents a machine learning approach to predict peak-stress clusters in heterogeneous polycrystalline materials. Prior work on using machine learning in the context of mechanics has largely focused on predicting the effective response and overall structure of stress fields. However, their ability to predict peak stresses -- which are of critical importance to failure -- is unexplored, because the peak-stress clusters occupy a small spatial volume relative to the entire domain, and hence requires computationally expensive training. This work develops a deep-learning based Convolutional Encoder-Decoder method that focuses on predicting peak-stress clusters, specifically on the size and other characteristics of the clusters in the framework of heterogeneous linear elasticity. This method is based on convolutional filters that model local spatial relations between microstructures and stress fields using spatially weighted averaging operations. The model is first trained against linear elastic calculations of stress under applied macroscopic strain in synthetically-generated microstructures, which serves as the ground truth. The trained model is then applied to predict the stress field given a (synthetically-generated) microstructure and then to detect peak-stress clusters within the predicted stress field. The accuracy of the peak-stress predictions is analyzed using the cosine similarity metric and by comparing the geometric characteristics of the peak-stress clusters against the ground-truth calculations. It is observed that the model is able to learn and predict the geometric details of the peak-stress clusters and, in particular, performed better for higher (normalized) values of the peak stress as compared to lower values of the peak stress. These comparisons showed that the proposed method is well-suited to predict the characteristics of peak-stress clusters.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Voronoi diagrams for the distributed sensor network system data processing

This article represents the computational model for spacial addresation of the sensors in the dynamically changing real-time internet of things system. The model bases on the Voronoi diagrams as a basic data structure. Problem - the correct data addresation without time delays in real-time processing and database indexation in distributed storages. Goal - to develop the real-time processing model of the object location identification in the Voronoi diagram data structure. Relevance - the research and development on the contemporary issues on the convergence (the N limit up to which the model presents the algorithm convergence), time-delay, correct indexation in the database transactions and adressation throughout wireless radio frequencies in the distribiuted sensor systems. Solution proposes the Voronoi diagram computational geometry data structure and the sweeping curve algorithm. Methods represents the following steps: simulation of the dynamically changing agent system using set of points that are based on a contemporary paths of the public transport routes, bykes, vehicles circulations; 3D map rendering on the SITG Canton of Geneva map; Voronoi diagrams calculation with the Fortune's algorithm.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Functional Anomaly Detection: a Benchmark Study

The increasing automation in many areas of the Industry expressly demands to design efficient machine-learning solutions for the detection of abnormal events. With the ubiquitous deployment of sensors monitoring nearly continuously the health of complex infrastructures, anomaly detection can now rely on measurements sampled at a very high frequency, providing a very rich representation of the phenomenon under surveillance. In order to exploit fully the information thus collected, the observations cannot be treated as multivariate data anymore and a functional analysis approach is required. It is the purpose of this paper to investigate the performance of recent techniques for anomaly detection in the functional setup on real datasets. After an overview of the state-of-the-art and a visual-descriptive study, a variety of anomaly detection methods are compared. While taxonomies of abnormalities (e.g. shape, location) in the functional setup are documented in the literature, assigning a specific type to the identified anomalies appears to be a challenging task. Thus, strengths and weaknesses of the existing approaches are benchmarked in view of these highlighted types in a simulation study. Anomaly detection methods are next evaluated on two datasets, related to the monitoring of helicopters in flight and to the spectrometry of construction materials namely. The benchmark analysis is concluded by recommendation guidance for practitioners.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum Signal Processing and Optimal Hamiltonian Simulation using Rydberg Atoms

Quantum algorithms promise an immense improvement to our current information processing capabilities by utilizing interference phenomena in an exponentially large Hilbert space. However, the large size of the Hilbert space also poses a crucial challenge to the experimentalists, who strive to design protocols that navigate the Hilbert space using only a small number of semiclassical control fields. Here, we design a set of multi-qubit Rydberg blockade gates that provide a solution to this control challenge. These gates are inspired by the recent developments in Quantum Signal Processing (QSP), a framework that unifies a vast number of quantum algorithms. We show that the proposed blockade gates facilitate a (i) robust (ii) shallow depth and (iii) scalable implementation of the so-called block-encoding unitary, the building block of the QSP framework. To showcase our approach, we construct explicit blueprints to implement QSP-based near-optimal Hamiltonian simulation on the Rydberg atom platform. Our protocols improve the gate overhead for implementing the product formula-based near-optimal simulation algorithm by more than an order of magnitude.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Search for binary black hole mergers in the third observing run of Advanced LIGO-Virgo using coherent WaveBurst enhanced with machine learning

T. Mishra, B. O'Brien, M. Szczepanczyk, G. Vedovato, S. Bhaumik, V. Gayathri, G. Prodi, F. Salemi, E. Milotti, I. Bartos, S. Klimenko. In this work, we use the coherent WaveBurst (cWB) pipeline enhanced with machine learning (ML) to search for binary black hole (BBH) mergers in the Advanced LIGO-Virgo strain data from the third observing run (O3). We detect, with equivalent or higher significance, all gravitational-wave (GW) events previously reported by the standard cWB search for BBH mergers in the third GW Transient Catalog (GWTC-3). The ML-enhanced cWB search identifies five additional GW candidate events from the catalog that were previously missed by the standard cWB search. Moreover, we identify three marginal candidate events not listed in GWTC-3. For simulated events distributed uniformly in a fiducial volume, we improve the detection efficiency with respect to the standard cWB search by approximately $20\%$ for both stellar-mass and intermediate mass black hole binary mergers, detected with a false-alarm rate less than $1\,\mathrm{yr}^{-1}$. We show the robustness of the ML-enhanced search for detection of generic BBH signals by reporting increased sensitivity to the spin-precessing and eccentric BBH events as compared to the standard cWB search. Furthermore, we compare the improvement of the ML-enhanced cWB search for different detector networks.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Online Voltage Control for Unbalanced Distribution Networks Using Projected Newton Method

This paper proposes an online voltage control strategy of distributed energy resources (DERs), based on the projected Newton method (PNM), for unbalanced distribution networks. The optimal Volt/VAr control (VVC) problem is formulated as an optimization program, with the goal of maintaining the voltage profile across the network by coordinating the VAr outputs of DERs. To overcome the slow convergence rate of conventional gradient-based methods, a PNM-based solution algorithm is developed to solve this VVC problem. It utilizes a non-diagonal symmetric positive definite matrix, developed from the Hessian matrix of the objective, to scale the gradient, and thus a fast convergence performance can be expected in this Newton-like algorithm. Moreover, taking advantage of the instantaneous feedback of voltage measurements, the online implementation of the PNM-based VVC is further designed to deal with fast system variations. In this online PNM-based VVC scheme, each bus agent communicates the instantaneous voltage measurements to the central agent, and the central agent communicates the VAr output commands of DERs back to each bus agent. The fast convergence performance of PNM results in a stronger capability to track the system variations in real time. Finally, numerical case studies are performed to validate the effectiveness, superiority, and scalability of the proposed method.
ECONOMY
arxiv.org

Criticality-Based Varying Step-Number Algorithm for Reinforcement Learning

In the context of reinforcement learning we introduce the concept of criticality of a state, which indicates the extent to which the choice of action in that particular state influences the expected return. That is, a state in which the choice of action is more likely to influence the final outcome is considered as more critical than a state in which it is less likely to influence the final outcome.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxtoday.com

Download Linux Distributions from a Terminal Using the OSGET Utility

The conventional method to download ISO is best when you have access to Graphical User Interface (GUI), but what to do when you just have a command-line interface? In this situation, you seek another system and get back with an ISO image. It’s not ideal. Why not try OSGET,...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

An adaptable cognitive microcontroller node for fitness activity recognition

The new generation of wireless technologies, fitness trackers, and devices with embedded sensors can have a big impact on healthcare systems and quality of life. Among the most crucial aspects to consider in these devices are the accuracy of the data produced and power consumption. Many of the events that can be monitored, while apparently simple, may not be easily detectable and recognizable by devices equipped with embedded sensors, especially on devices with low computing capabilities. It is well known that deep learning reduces the study of features that contribute to the recognition of the different target classes. In this work, we present a portable and battery-powered microcontroller-based device applicable to a wobble board. Wobble boards are low-cost equipment that can be used for sensorimotor training to avoid ankle injuries or as part of the rehabilitation process after an injury. The exercise recognition process was implemented through the use of cognitive techniques based on deep learning. To reduce power consumption, we add an adaptivity layer that dynamically manages the device's hardware and software configuration to adapt it to the required operating mode at runtime. Our experimental results show that adjusting the node configuration to the workload at runtime can save up to 60% of the power consumed. On a custom dataset, our optimized and quantized neural network achieves an accuracy value greater than 97% for detecting some specific physical exercises on a wobble board.
TECHNOLOGY

