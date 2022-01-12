Theoretical Limits of Joint Detection and Estimation for Radar Target

Primordial black holes (PBHs) are convenient candidates to explain the elusive dark matter (DM). However, years of constraints from various astronomical observations have constrained their abundance over a wide range of masses, leaving only a narrow window open at $10^{17}\,{\rm g} \lesssim M \lesssim 10^{22}\,$g for all DM in the form of PBHs. We reexamine this disputed window with a critical eye, interrogating the general hypotheses underlying the direct photon constraints. We review 4 levels of assumptions: i) instrument characteristics, ii) prediction of the (extra)galactic photon flux, iii) statistical method of signal-to-data comparison and iv) computation of the Hawking radiation rate. Thanks to Isatis, a new tool designed for the public Hawking radiation code BlackHawk, we first revisit the existing and prospective constraints on the PBH abundance and investigate the impact of assumptions i)-iv). We show that the constraints can vary by several orders of magnitude, advocating the necessity of a reduction of the theoretical sources of uncertainties. Second, we consider an "ideal" instrument and we demonstrate that the PBH DM scenario can only be constrained by the direct photon Hawking radiation phenomenon below $M_{\rm max} \sim 10^{20}\,$g. The upper part of the mass window should therefore be closed by other means.
