Theoretical Limits of Joint Detection and Estimation for Radar Target

By Nan Wang, Dazhuan Xu
 3 days ago

This paper proposes a joint detection and estimation (JDE) scheme based on mutual information for the radar work, whose goal is to choose the true one between target existent and target absence, and to estimate the unknown distance parameter when the target is existent. Inspired by the thoughts of Shannon information...

A Relaxed Energy Function Based Analog Neural Network Approach to Target Localization in Distributed MIMO Radar

Analog neural networks are highly effective to solve some optimization problems, and they have been used for target localization in distributed multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) radar. In this work, we design a new relaxed energy function based neural network (RNFNN) for target localization in distributed MIMO radar. We start with the maximum likelihood (ML) target localization with a complicated objective function, which can be transformed to a tractable one with equality constraints by introducing some auxiliary variables. Different from the existing Lagrangian programming neural network (LPNN) methods, we further relax the optimization problem formulated for target localization, so that the Lagrangian multiplier terms are no longer needed, leading to a relaxed energy function with better convexity. Based on the relaxed energy function, a RNFNN is implemented with much simpler structure and faster convergence speed. Furthermore, the RNFNN method is extended to localization in the presence of transmitter and receiver location errors. It is shown that the performance of the proposed localization approach achieves the Cramér-Rao lower bound (CRLB) within a wider range of signal-to-noise ratios (SNRs). Extensive comparisons with the state-of-the-art approaches are provided, which demonstrate the advantages of the proposed approach in terms of performance improvement and computational complexity (or convergence speed).
SCIENCE
A numerical and theoretical study of multilevel performance for two-point correlator calculations

An investigation of the performance of the multilevel algorithm in the approach to criticality has been undertaken using the Ising model, performing simulations across a range of temperatures. Numerical results show that the performance of multilevel in this system deteriorates as the correlation length is increased with respect to the lattice size. The statistical error of the longest correlator in the system is reduced in a multilevel setup when the correlation length is less than one-tenth of the lattice size, while for longer correlation lengths multilevel performs more poorly than a computer-time equivalent single level algorithm. A theoretical model of this performance scaling is outlined, and shows remarkable accuracy when compared to numerical results. This theoretical model may be applied to other systems with more complex spectra to predict if multilevel techniques are likely to result in improved statistics.
COMPUTERS
Theoretical analysis of the saturation phase of the $1/1$ energetic-ion-driven resistive interchange mode

The aim of the present study is to analyze the saturation regime of the energetic-ion-driven resistive interchange mode (EIC) in the LHD plasma. A set of non linear simulations are performed by the FAR3d code that uses a reduced MHD model for the thermal plasma coupled with a gyrofluid model for the energetic particles (EP) species. The hellically trapped EP component is introduced through a modification of the averaged drift velocity operator to include their precessional drift. The non linear simulation results show similar 1/1 EIC saturation phases with respect to the experimental observations, reproducing the enhancement of the n/m = 1/1 resistive interchange modes (RIC) amplitude and width as the EP $\beta$ increases, the EP beta threshold for the 1/1 EIC excitation, the further destabilization of the 1/1 EIC as the population of the helically trapped EP increases and the triggering of burst events. The frequency of the 1/1 EIC calculated during the burst event is 9.4 kHz and the 2/2 and 3/3 overtones are destabilized, consistent with the frequency range and the complex mode structure measured in the experiment. In addition, the simulation shows the inward propagation of the 1/1 EIC due to the non linear destabilization of the 3/4 and 2/3 EPMs, leading to the partial overlapping between resonances during the burst event. Finally, the analysis of the 1/1 EIC stabilization phase shows the excitation of the 1/1 RIC as soon as the flattening induced by the 1/1 EIC in the pressure profile vanishes, leading to the retrieval of the pressure gradient at the plasma periphery and the overcoming of the RIC stability limit.
SCIENCE
Theoretical Calculation of the Quadratic Zeeman Shift Coefficient of the 3P0 clock state for Strontium Optical Lattice Clock

The quadratic Zeeman shift coefficient of 3P0 clock state for strontium is determined in theory and experiment. In theory, we derived the expression of the quadratic Zeeman shift of 3P0 clock state for 88Sr and 87Sr in the weak-magnetic-field approximation. By using the multi-configuration Dirac-Hartree-Fock theory, the quadratic Zeeman shift coefficients were calculated. To determine the calculated results, the quadratic Zeeman shift coefficient of 3P0,F=9/2,MF=+/-9/2 clock state was measured in our 87Sr optical lattice clock. The calculated results C2=-23.38(5) MHz/T2 for 88Sr and the 3P0,F=9/2,MF=+/-9/2 clock state for 87Sr agree well with the other experimental and theoretical values, especially the most accurate measurement recently. As the 1S0,F=9/2,MF=+/-5/2-3P0,F=9/2,MF=+/-3/2 transitions have been used as another clock transition for less sensitive to the magnetic field noise, we also calculated the quadratic Zeeman shift coefficients for the other magnetic states.
PHYSICS
A hybrid estimation of distribution algorithm for joint stratification and sample allocation

In this study we propose a hybrid estimation of distribution algorithm (HEDA) to solve the joint stratification and sample allocation problem. This is a complex problem in which each the quality of each stratification from the set of all possible stratifications is measured its optimal sample allocation. EDAs are stochastic black-box optimization algorithms which can be used to estimate, build and sample probability models in the search for an optimal stratification. In this paper we enhance the exploitation properties of the EDA by adding a simulated annealing algorithm to make it a hybrid EDA. Results of empirical comparisons for atomic and continuous strata show that the HEDA attains the bests results found so far when compared to benchmark tests on the same data using a grouping genetic algorithm, simulated annealing algorithm or hill-climbing algorithm. However, the execution times and total execution are, in general, higher for the HEDA.
COMPUTERS
Fundamental Limitations of Control and Filtering in Continuous-Time Systems: An Information-Theoretic Analysis

While information-theoretic methods have been introduced to investigate the fundamental control and filtering limitations for a few decades, currently, there is no direct method or trade-off metric to analyze the limitations of continuous- and discrete-time problems within a unified framework. To answer this challenge, we lift the traditional information-theoretic methods to infinite-dimensional spaces and formulate various control and filtering systems uniformly as noisy communication channels. Channel capacity and total information rate are studied from the perspective of general control and filtering trade-off, and computed from the estimation errors of channel inputs. Fundamental constraints on the trade-off metrics are derived and used to capture the limitations of continuous-time control and filtering systems. For the control and filtering systems in the linear case, the general trade-offs serve as the performance limits related to the characteristics of plant models. For the systems with nonlinear plants, we compute the general trade-offs and their lower bounds by resorting to the Stratonovich-Kushner equation.
COMPUTERS
Uncertainties on the theoretical input for $t\bar{t}j$ experimental analyses at the LHC

The precise measurement of the top-quark mass constitutes one of the main goals of the LHC top-quark physics program. One possibility to extract this parameter uses the $\rho_{\mathrm{s}}$ distribution, which depends on the invariant mass of the $t\bar{t}j$ system. To fully take advantage of the experimental accuracy achievable in measuring top quark production cross sections at the LHC, the theory uncertainties need to be well under control. We present a study of the effect of varying the input parameters of the theoretical calculation on the predicted $\rho_{\mathrm{s}}$ distribution. Thereby we studied the influence of the $R$ parameter in the jet reconstruction procedure, as well as the effect of various renormalization and factorization scale definitions and different PDF sets. A behaviour similar to the one presented here for the $\rho_{\mathrm{s}}$-distribution was also found for other differential distributions.
SCIENCE
Field theoretical approach for signal detection in nearly continuous positive spectra III: Universal features

This review paper aims to use the renormalization group technique to address the problem of signal detection in nearly continuous positive spectra. It is especially devoted to highlighting universal aspects of the analogue field theory approach. There are three underlying information in this paper. The first one is an extended and self-consistent construction of the analogue effective field theory framework for data, which can be viewed as a maximum entropy model. In particular, we justify the $\mathbb{Z}_2$-symmetry of the classical action exploiting universality arguments and stress out the existence of two regimes, a local regime valid for a large scale and a small scale regime exhibiting a specific non-locality. The second is based on a systematic investigation around standard models of noise: we point out the universal relation between phase transition and symmetry breaking in the vicinity of the detection threshold. Last but not least, we propose to tackle the open issue of a good definition of the covariance matrix for tensorial like data. Based on the "cutting graph" prescription and through a systematic investigation we stress out the superiority of definitions based on complete graphs of large size for data analysis.
SCIENCE
Mushrooms Detection, Localization and 3D Pose Estimation using RGB-D Sensor for Robotic-picking Applications

In this paper, we propose mushrooms detection, localization and 3D pose estimation algorithm using RGB-D data acquired from a low-cost consumer RGB-D sensor. We use the RGB and depth information for different purposes. From RGB color, we first extract initial contour locations of the mushrooms and then provide both the initial contour locations and the original image to active contour for mushrooms segmentation. These segmented mushrooms are then used as input to a circular Hough transform for each mushroom detection including its center and radius. Once each mushroom's center position in the RGB image is known, we then use the depth information to locate it in 3D space i.e. in world coordinate system. In case of missing depth information at the detected center of each mushroom, we estimate from the nearest available depth information within the radius of each mushroom. We also estimate the 3D pose of each mushroom using a pre-prepared upright mushroom model. We use a global registration followed by local refine registration approach for this 3D pose estimation. From the estimated 3D pose, we use only the rotation part expressed in quaternion as an orientation of each mushroom. These estimated (X,Y,Z) positions, diameters and orientations of the mushrooms are used for robotic-picking applications. We carry out extensive experiments on both 3D printed and real mushrooms which show that our method has an interesting performance.
SCIENCE
Theoretical model of efficient phagocytosis driven by curved membrane proteins and active cytoskeleton forces

Phagocytosis is the process of engulfment and internalization of comparatively large particles by the cell, that plays a central role in the functioning of our immune system. We study the process of phagocytosis by considering a simplified coarse grained model of a three-dimensional vesicle, having uniform adhesion interaction with a rigid particle, in the presence of curved membrane proteins and active cytoskeletal forces. Complete engulfment is achieved when the bending energy cost of the vesicle is balanced by the gain in the adhesion energy. The presence of curved (convex) proteins reduces the bending energy cost by self-organizing with higher density at the highly curved leading edge of the engulfing membrane, which forms the circular rim of the phagocytic cup that wraps around the particle. This allows the engulfment to occur at much smaller adhesion strength. When the curved proteins exert outwards protrusive forces, representing actin polymerization, at the leading edge, we find that engulfment is achieved more quickly and at lower protein density. We consider spherical as well as non-spherical particles, and find that non-spherical particles are more difficult to engulf in comparison to the spherical particles of the same surface area. For non-spherical particles, the engulfment time crucially depends upon the initial orientation of the particles with respect to the vesicle. Our model offers a mechanism for the spontaneous self-organization of the actin cytoskeleton at the phagocytic cup, in good agreement with recent high-resolution experimental observations.
SCIENCE
Novel Information-theoretic Game-theoretical Insights to Broadcasting in Internet-of-UAVs

For the Internet-of-unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) some challenges in broadcasting and from new points of view are explored. In this paper, first, we investigate a single broadcast transceiver. From a control of noisy-channel viewpoint, we consider: (\textit{i}) Alice sends $\mathcal{X}$ to Bob as more \textcolor{black}{efficient} as possible while she wishes Bob not to get access to the private message $\mathcal{S}$ regarding the correlation between $\mathcal{S}$ and $\mathcal{X}$ $-$ i.e., Alice purposefully sends a \textit{turbulent-flow} of the information to Bob; and (\textit{ii}) where $\big (\Theta_1;\Theta_2 \big)$ is the control-action-pair which actualise a \textit{pursuit-Evasion}. We consider \textit{dissipativity} in our system due to the memory effect relating to the previous states. We thus propose a federated-learning based \textit{Blahut-Arimoto} algorithm while a 2-D \textit{dissipativity}-theoretic continuous-Mean-Field-Game (MFG) is proposed with regard to (w.r.t.) a joint probability-distribution-function (PDF) of the population distribution $-$ relating to a continuous-control-law. We also analyse what if Alice is owed to multiple Bobs in a multi-user scenario which we apply a bankruptcy based $3-$level nested game for.
TECHNOLOGY
Privacy-Friendly Peer-to-Peer Energy Trading: A Game Theoretical Approach

In this paper, we propose a decentralized, privacy-friendly energy trading platform (PFET) based on game theoretical approach - specifically Stackelberg competition. Unlike existing trading schemes, PFET provides a competitive market in which prices and demands are determined based on competition, and computations are performed in a decentralized manner which does not rely on trusted third parties. It uses homomorphic encryption cryptosystem to encrypt sensitive information of buyers and sellers such as sellers$'$ prices and buyers$'$ demands. Buyers calculate total demand on particular seller using an encrypted data and sensitive buyer profile data is hidden from sellers. Hence, privacy of both sellers and buyers is preserved. Through privacy analysis and performance evaluation, we show that PFET preserves users$'$ privacy in an efficient manner.
MARKETS
Limits on primordial black holes detectability with Isatis: A BlackHawk tool

Primordial black holes (PBHs) are convenient candidates to explain the elusive dark matter (DM). However, years of constraints from various astronomical observations have constrained their abundance over a wide range of masses, leaving only a narrow window open at $10^{17}\,{\rm g} \lesssim M \lesssim 10^{22}\,$g for all DM in the form of PBHs. We reexamine this disputed window with a critical eye, interrogating the general hypotheses underlying the direct photon constraints. We review 4 levels of assumptions: i) instrument characteristics, ii) prediction of the (extra)galactic photon flux, iii) statistical method of signal-to-data comparison and iv) computation of the Hawking radiation rate. Thanks to Isatis, a new tool designed for the public Hawking radiation code BlackHawk, we first revisit the existing and prospective constraints on the PBH abundance and investigate the impact of assumptions i)-iv). We show that the constraints can vary by several orders of magnitude, advocating the necessity of a reduction of the theoretical sources of uncertainties. Second, we consider an "ideal" instrument and we demonstrate that the PBH DM scenario can only be constrained by the direct photon Hawking radiation phenomenon below $M_{\rm max} \sim 10^{20}\,$g. The upper part of the mass window should therefore be closed by other means.
ASTRONOMY
Quantum thermodynamic devices: from theoretical proposals to experimental reality

Thermodynamics originated in the need to understand novel technologies developed by the Industrial Revolution. However, over the centuries the description of engines, refrigerators, thermal accelerators, and heaters has become so abstract that a direct application of the universal statements to real-life devices is everything but straight forward. The recent, rapid development of quantum thermodynamics has taken a similar trajectory, and, e.g., "quantum engines" have become a widely studied concept in theoretical research. However, if the newly unveiled laws of nature are to be useful, we need to write the dictionary that allows us to translate abstract statements of theoretical quantum thermodynamics to physical platforms and working mediums of experimentally realistic scenarios. To assist in this endeavor, this review is dedicated to providing an overview over the proposed and realized quantum thermodynamic devices, and to highlight the commonalities and differences of the various physical situations.
SCIENCE
Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
SCIENCE
Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
Joint Transmit and Reflective Beamformer Design for Secure Estimation in IRS-Aided WSNs

Mohammad Faisal Ahmed, Kunwar Pritiraj Rajput, Naveen K. D. Venkategowda, Kumar Vijay Mishra, Aditya K. Jagannatham. Wireless sensor networks (WSNs) comprise several spatially distributed sensor nodes that communicate over an open radio channel, thereby making the network vulnerable to eavesdroppers (EDs). As a physical layer security approach, intelligent reflecting surface (IRS) technology has recently emerged as an effective technique for security in WSNs. Unlike prior works that do not consider the role of the IRS in facilitating the parameter estimation in WSN, we propose a scheme for joint transmit and reflective beamformer (JTRB) design for secure parameter estimation at the fusion center (FC) in the presence of an ED. To solve the resulting non-convex optimization problem, we develop a semidefinite relaxation (SDR)-based iterative algorithm, which alternately yields the transmit beamformer at each sensor node and the corresponding reflection phases at the IRS, to achieve the minimum mean-squared error (MMSE) parameter estimate at the FC, subject to transmit power and ED signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) constraints. Our simulation results demonstrate robust MSE and security performance of the proposed IRS-based JTRB technique.
TECHNOLOGY
Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS

