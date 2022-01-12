ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Biogen Shares Slide as Medicare Proposal Restricts Coverage of Alzheimer's Treatments

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The U.S. Medicare program's proposal to severely limit coverage of new Alzheimer's treatments including Biogen's Aduhelm threatens to hurt sales of the controversial drug and dim prospects for similar medicines in development by other companies. In a draft decision on Tuesday, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kaiser Family Foundation

Medicare’s Coverage Decision for the New Alzheimer’s Drug and Why It Matters

After much anticipation, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has announced that Medicare will cover the new Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm, subject to evidence development. This preliminary National Coverage Determination (NCD) comes after months of handwringing over the potential impact of this new high-priced drug on Medicare spending and a substantial Medicare Part B premium increase that took effect in January 2022. CMS proposes to cover Aduhelm and similar FDA-approved antiamyloid monoclonal antibody treatments under Coverage with Evidence Development (CED) for patients participating in CMS-approved or NIH-supported randomized clinical trials, which will help to generate the evidence that CMS suggests is currently lacking regarding whether Aduhelm is reasonable and necessary for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.
HEALTH
Boston Globe

Biogen prepares to fight Medicare over Alzheimer’s drug limits

Biogen executives vowed to fight hard to reverse Medicare’s preliminary decision that would sharply limit coverage of the company’s Alzheimer’s drug, while saying more cost cuts and strategic measures are possible if the decision stands. The drug maker is urging patients and physicians to show their disapproval...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Person
J.p. Morgan
bloomberglaw.com

Biogen Alzheimer’s Drug Coverage Threatens Minorities’ Access

CMS coverage decision allows for more safety, efficacy research. Minority groups may have less access to Alzheimer’s drug trials. Minority groups could have a harder time accessing. Biogen Inc. ’s Alzheimer’s drug under Medicare’s preliminary decision to limit coverage to patients enrolled in clinical trials, policy analysts say....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phramalive.com

Medicare to Limit Coverage of Biogen’s Aduhelm and Similar Drugs

Only a day after Biogen executives defended their controversial drug for Alzheimer’s, Aduhelm, at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) issued their draft national coverage decision for the drug. And it’s not good news for the company, which was reflected by company shares taking an 8.1% dive shortly after the announcement.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Alzheimer#Biogen Shares Slide#Reuters#U S Medicare#The Centers For Medicaid#Biogen Inc#Roche Holding Ag#Eisai Co Ltd#Health Insurance Plans
arcamax.com

Biogen stung as US limits coverage of Alzheimer's therapy

The U.S. government limited Medicare coverage of Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer’s disease treatment and similar drugs to patients enrolled in clinical trials, a highly unusual move that will curb access to the controversial treatment approved last year. Coverage of Biogen’s therapy, sold under the brand name Aduhelm, and other...
HEALTH
CNBC

Medicare plans to pay for controversial Alzheimer’s drug, from Biogen

Medicare plans to provide insurance coverage for Aduhelm, a contentious Alzheimer's treatment from the drugmaker Biogen, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Tuesday. The drug, which is intended for Alzheimer's patients in the early stages of the disease, will be limited to Medicare recipients who are willing to...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
MarketWatch

Pfizer doubles sales of COVID-19 pill to U.S. government to 20 million treatment courses

Pfizer Inc. said it will sell an additional 10 million treatment courses of its oral therapy, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 to the U.S. government this year. That doubles the total amount of courses contracted by the U.S. government to 20 million, with 10 million courses to be delivered by the end of June and the rest to be delivered by the end of September. Meanwhile, Pfizer's stock sank 2.9% in afternoon trading. "With the Omicron variant surging, the availability of and accessibility to treatment options is of utmost importance, as millions of people are being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "With data showing significant reductions in hospitalizations and deaths, along with the potential for Paxlovid to maintain robust antiviral activity against Omicron, we believe this therapy will be an important tool in the fight against COVID-19." Pfizer's stock has still run up 29.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.4%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Linn County Leader

Price of Alzheimer’s drug cut in half

Biogen is slashing the price of its Alzheimer’s treatment in half months after it debuted to widespread criticism for an initial cost that could reach $56,000 annually. The drugmaker said Monday that it will cut the wholesale acquisition cost of the drug by about 50% next month. That means the annual cost for a person of average weight will amount to $28,200.
HEALTH
CNBC

Government may scale back Medicare Part B premium increase

This year's standard premium, which jumped to $170.10 from $148.50 in 2021, was partly based on the potential cost of covering Aduhelm, a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. The manufacturer has since cut the estimated per-patient annual treatment cost to $28,000, from $56,000. Medicare officials are expected this week to...
U.S. POLITICS
outbreaknewstoday.com

mRNA-based Shingles Vaccine: Pfizer and BioNTech to collaborate on development

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced a new research, development and commercialization collaboration to develop a potential first mRNA-based vaccine for the prevention of shingles (herpes zoster virus, or HZV), a debilitating, disfiguring and painful disease that impacts about one in three people in the United States during their lifetime.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy