Get to Know Progressive House Producer CLAIN

Protocol Recordings veterans Marc Benjamin and Timmo Hendriks team up with Italian duo VY.DA for their new release “Hold Me Down.” Featuring fellow Italian singer/songwriter Alessia Labate, the track is a quintessential progressive/big-room masterpiece. “Hold Me Down” opens with Labate’s ethereal vocals and cinematic melodies that gradually swell into its uplifting, bouncy drop, which is guaranteed to make you want to teleport to your favorite festival’s main stage. Marc Benjamin previously collaborated with the likes of Laidback Luke, Benny Benassi, Fedde Le Grand, and Afrojack, while Hendriks has recently released “Something To Believe In” preceding “Hold Me Down.” VY.DA first appeared on Protocol in 2020 with “Waiting To Run,” in collaboration with Mosimann, and released earlier on HEXAGON, Revealed, STMPD RCRDS, Armada Music and Darklight Recordings. This is also not the first time when Marc and Timmo work together, as they already joined forces last year on their successful single “Be Alright.”
