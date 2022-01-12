Get to Know Progressive House Producer CLAIN

Argy flexes his creative muscle and enters the new year with Tataki – a fresh, two-track release that’s landed on Afterlife. If you were on the hunt for some fresh soundscapes to explore so you can get your year started off in the best way possible, then look no further than to those which have come from the mind of Argy. This talented DJ and producer continued to expand on his already vast discography in 2021 with the release of The Interior Journey, which was celebrated with some fantastic remixes as well. Now, Argy’s begun his sonic travels in the new year with the release of “Tataki” and “Magic Order” on Afterlife.

