ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro Reaches 2-Month High After US CPI

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 1 day ago

The euro has jumped on the currency bandwagon, as the US dollar is in broad retreat. In the North American session, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1438, up 0.63% on the day, its highest level since November 15th. US dollar slips despite 7% inflation release. With red-hot inflation on the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Gold Price Leaps as the US Dollar Crumbles After US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?

GOLD, XAU/USD, US DOLLAR, (DXY), CPI, FED, REAL YIELDS - Talking Points. Gold rocketed higher after CPI numbers weakened the US Dollar. With the Fed now focused on hosing down inflation, real yields may lift. Volatility remains subdued as gold is kept range bound. Will XAU/USD shine?. Gold moved higher...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

US CPI: Lucky 7?

The US CPI for December was in-line with expectations of 7% YoY vs November’s print of 6.8% YoY. This is the highest reading since June 1982! The Core CPI, which strips out the volatile food and energy components of the data, was 5.5% YoY vs 5.4%YoY expected. November’s print was 4.9% YoY! This is the highest reading for the core print since February 1991!
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Up, U.S. Inflation Likely to Have Minimal Impact on Fed Policy

Investing.com – The dollar was up on Thursday morning in Asia, clawing back from new lows hit overnight. Although data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly 40 years, it is likely not worrying enough to change an already hawkish monetary policy. The U.S....
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Christine Lagarde
investing.com

AUD/USD Resumes Bullish Bias At 2-Month High

AUDUSD opened Thursday’s session on a positive note, aiming to repeat Thursday’s rally, which cracked the ceiling around 0.7274. The price has already recovered half of November’s sell-off to trade at a 2-month high, with the momentum indicators hinting at additional gains as the RSI has bounced back above its 50 neutral level to mark fresh highs. Likewise, the MACD jumped to the highest level since November, while the rising Stochastics are still some distance below their 80 overbought number, signaling that there is more room for improvement in the market.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil prices end lower, a day after climbing to a 2-month high

Oil declined Thursday, falling back a day after settling at the highest price in two months. Prices fell despite continued weakness in the U.S. dollar, "signaling that the move higher in oil futures over the past month may have once again gotten too far ahead of the physical market reality," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. Hopes of "omicron burning through the population quickly has caused many to overlook the impact the current global wave of the virus is having on demand," he said. However, Wednesday's Energy Information Administration report "emphasized just how hard it is hitting gasoline demand despite the lack of new U.S. lockdowns." February West Texas Intermediate crude declined by 52 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $82.12 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Dollar Skids Despite U.S. Inflation Jump, Euro Cracks Above Range

US dollar is pummelled as strong CPI fails to galvanize the bulls. More Fed officials flag March rate hike but yields go nowhere. Wall Street extends rebound but earnings may hold the key to more gains. US inflation hits 7%, markets take it in their stride. It was another disconcerting...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#North American#Eur Usd#Y Y#Fed Chair#German#Ecb
investing.com

Gold: U.S. CPI To Flag Race To Hedge Against Inflation

“Bring it on,” the long- gold crowd seems to be telling anyone disputing the yellow metal’s ability to act as a hedge against untoward US inflation expected this year. After benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit 1.8%—a more than two-year high—over the past 48 hours, and drifted not far from there, gold climbed back above the $1,800 an-ounce support. The yellow metal's resilience has surprised even some long-time observers.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Higher; Rebounding After Powell Testimony

Investing.com - The U.S. dollar edged higher in early European trade Wednesday, stabilizing after the previous session’s weakness as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell soothed fears the central bank will tighten monetary policy aggressively this year. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index, which tracks the greenback...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Euro
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD pierces the $23.00 figure after US CPI rose as expected

The white-metal advances as demand for USD softened after hot US inflation figures. The US 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) extend its fall to -0.838%, boosting silver. XAG/USD Technical Outlook: Despite the uptick in silver remains downward, as portrayed by the DMAs located above the spot price. Silver (XAG/USD)...
MARKETS
investing.com

MARKET WRAP: FTSE rallies as US CPI hits 40-year high

FTSE 100 closing price of 7,552.00 (+0.8%) Sainsbury’s shares up after Christmas trading update. Crude rallies as US oil stocks fall to lowest since October 2018. Bitcoin rallies; Shiba Inu outperforms on Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) rumours. By Samuel Indyk. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 finished higher on Wednesday, supported by...
STOCKS
investing.com

US CPI The Highest Since 1982 And Stocks Rally?!

Chart Of The Day: USD Drops On Inflation Data As Bulls Cash Out; Is... By Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com - Jan 13, 2022 2. Wednesday's Labor Department release of the US's CPI data showed inflation climbed in December, on both a YoY and MoM basis. The consumer price index rose 7% last month, compared...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats from weekly highs near 1.1380, focus on US CPI

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance near 1.1380. The greenback remains depressed near recent lows. Markets’ attention will be on the US inflation figures. The optimism around the European currency remains well and sound and now lifts EUR/USD to fresh weekly highs in the boundaries of 1.1380 on Wednesday.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy