The Sacramento Kings made things interesting in the final minutes of Monday’s matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but ultimately came up short. The effort was much better than it was in the beating that occurred in Portland the night before, but with this team you can’t take too much away from that considering even winning streaks rarely mean improvement. However, it was good to see the fight, and have Neemias Queta be a key part of it. Queta finished with 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 23 minutes. He also was a team-high +8 on the night.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO