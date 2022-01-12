ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

5-A Pulsed Laser Diode Driver

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe LDP-3830 Pulsed Precision Current Source is specifically designed for controlling laser diodes and quantum cascade lasers. It provides adjustable peak pulse current up...

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Photonics.com

NLO/LASER CRYSTALS

To download this data sheet, please complete the *required fields before clicking the "Download" button. When you click "Download", you agree that your personal contact information may be shared with Princeton Scientific Corporation and they may contact you about their products and services in the future. You also agree that Photonics Media may contact you with information related to this request, and that you have read and accept our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions of Use.
INDUSTRY
Photonics.com

Medica Diode Laser Modules

QPC Lasers Medica series diode laser modules provide high output powers in compact, rugged packages offering features for medical applications including fiber sensors, red aiming beams, redundant photodiodes and replaceable blast shields. Models are available at wavelengths ranging from 780 to 1940 nm and powers to 180 W with a wide range of fiber options.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Linear Stages for Laser Applications

PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, Motion Control, Air Bearings, Piezo MechanicsRequest Info. The new V-817 linear motor stage family was designed for laser processing and industrial automation applications that require high precision, speed, and reliability combined with low initial cost and TOC. For research and machine builders, driven by EtherCat-based motion controllers with advanced features to integrate laser and galvo control. 3-m/sec speed, nanometer resolution.
ENGINEERING
rdworldonline.com

R&D 100 Winner of the Day: Model 261 Deep Ultraviolet Diode Laser Module

Because of their excessive size, weight, power, cost and environmental sensitivity, continuous wave deep ultraviolet lasers have long been exclusively laboratory devices. The Model 261, from UVC Photonics, is an entirely new approach to deep ultraviolet lasers. Several years of development has resulted in a rugged, compact and low-cost module suitable for integration into fixed, portable and handheld instruments. Deep ultraviolet lasers have many applications in materials science, life sciences, threat detection and sterilization. Most of these applications have been confined to laboratory demonstrations due to the lack of availability of a suitable laser source. The Model 261 has enabled these applications and many new products, including a portable UV Raman device for hazardous materials identification and an automated sterilization system to combat coronavirus.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulsed Laser#Laser Diode#Lasers#Mks Newport#Photonics Media
Photonics.com

Excelitas CIPRM Series

Excelitas CIPRM balanced optical receivers feature our high performance InGaAs photodiodes and low-noise, high-gain transimpedance amplifier to detect small changes above the interfering noise floor of incoming signal. With a robust casing and a wide operating temperature range, the CIPRM is ideal for wind lidar and OCT applications. * Message:
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Etch and Fill Reticles

Etch and fill reticles are predominantly used in night-vision sights but have uses in numerous applications where a colored image is required against a background where a normal black image would not be clearly visible. Graticules Optics has been producing etch and fill reticles for over 60 years, and can also offer doublets and small optical assemblies.
BUSINESS
Photonics.com

Production Beam Profiling

Knowing laser power at the machining plane indicates whether a laser is operating to specs. Ophir BeamWatch Integrated 500 is an automated, noncontact laser measurement system for automotive and battery welding applications using single-mode lasers with long focal lengths. Measures focus spot size, beam caustic, and absolute power. Accommodates multiple welding heads and industrial network interfaces (PROFINET, Ethernet/IP, CC-Link).
ENGINEERING
Photonics.com

Picosecond EOM Driver

The T130 is a USB/RS232-enabled pulse generator suitable for driving LiNbO3 Mach-Zehnder and similar electro-optical devices. It produces fast, low-jitter edge transitions, ideal for high-contrast optical gating and precision slicer EOM applications. The T130 includes a built-in selftest, is housed in a compact and rugged extruded aluminum enclosure, and includes a baseplate for surface mounting.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Urgent Walmart recall means you should stop using this popular product now

Don't Miss: 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: Quest protein bars, COVID tests, $189 AirPods Pro We recently warned you about a Target mailbox recall that was issued due to laceration hazards. But that’s not the only product that can malfunction and lead to injuries that might require medical attention. Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands issued an electric knife recall for fillet knives sold at Walmart and Amazon. The knives are very dangerous because they can malfunction and pose a serious laceration risk. If you bought any of the knife models in the recall, you should stop using them right...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

This is the cheapest 70-inch TV worth buying today

With 4K TV deals, it’s become more affordable to upgrade your home theater setup with top-of-the-line displays, and with the arrival of 70-inch TV deals, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room is no longer an impossible dream. For example, Best Buy is selling the 70-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV for just $500, after a $250 discount to its original price of $750, for an offer that may be too good to ignore if you’re on the hunt for a new TV.
ELECTRONICS
Inverse

50 cheap things that are selling out on Amazon because they're so freaking clever

Do you know what’s a cool feeling? When a lightbulb goes off in my head and I realize that an irritating problem — a closet that’s too small, a bathroom with inadequate storage, or a kitchen with usability issues — has a simple and inexpensive solution. There’s that moment of doubt caused by the suspicion that something so simple can’t work. (If it does, why do people spend tidy fortunes on remodels and high-priced alternatives?) But then comes the experimentation, followed by the certainty, and finally, the gloating over my own cleverness. That’s why these 50 cheap things keep selling out on Amazon. Because they're so freaking clever.
SHOPPING
shefinds

The One Setting Every iPhone User Should Disable Because It Drains Your Battery

Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Turn off this TV setting ASAP

With most tech gadgets, you get what you pay for. Often, that means cool features and high-quality visuals are limited to expensive devices. However, when it comes to TVs, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg to get a five-star experience. Fiddling with your TV’s settings...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this Vizio 65-inch TV today

If you’ve been planning to upgrade your home theater setup’s screen, you should start by browsing Walmart TV deals. The retailer’s 4K TV deals come in all shapes and sizes, including a $98 discount for the 65-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV that brings its price down to just $500, from its original price of $598, for an offer that may be too good for you to ignore.
ELECTRONICS
AOL Corp

Walmart's having a secret year-end clearance sale — this $60 Hoover vacuum is just one highlight

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Christmas 2021 may have come and gone, but there may be a few things still left on your wish list. If that's the case, you're in luck: Walmart's post-Christmas home sale is on and the savings are spectacular. From game-changing kitchen upgrades to the tools to create a spa-worthy shower, they've got it all at bargain prices. So don't park that sleigh in storage just yet — drive it on over to Walmart (IRL or virtually, of course) and stock up on the savings.
ELECTRONICS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon's main deals page and you'll find thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There's a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon's most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we're talking about the best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. BedStory Pillows for Sleeping, Bed Pillows Queen Size 2 Pack, Hypoallergenic Velvet Hotel...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

If you’ve been on the hunt for tablet deals, there are a few things to consider. You want tablets that come from a trusted brand, with reliable products that can withstand the wear and tear of daily use. Some of the best tablets on the market right now are made by Samsung as part of their Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy Tab deals occupy a wide range of price points and technical specifications, with more affordable tablets for your kids or as a backup device to fully functional productivity machines that can help you get work done.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock now if you hurry

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since COVID-19 at-home raid tests are sold out in local stores across most of the country. Case numbers are spiking yet again, and this time the figures are off the charts. In the past few weeks alone, we've had multiple days with more than 500,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded nearly 1.5 million new COVID-19 cases in the US alone. That's utterly staggering. So many people traveled and gathered indoors for the...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy