ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

NIR Position Sensors

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGPD Optoelectronics offers Ge and InGaAs lateral-effect position sensors with chip sizes up to...

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForConstructionPros.com

Concrete Sensors: A Technology Still in Its Infancy

Contractors can utilize a concrete sensor to gain inside knowledge of what exactly is happening in their concrete, like a health monitor or a Fitbit stuck inside producing vital readouts of the inner workings of the mix reporting on temperature, and analyzing data to estimate maturity levels. The placement of...
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

3D sine/cosine Hall-effect position sensor IC features small size

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. announced its new A33230 3D sine/cosine Hall-effect position sensor IC. The A33230 is the smallest 3D sine/cosine sensor currently available in the market, and offers system designers a cost-effective solution for automotive and industrial applications with a quick time to market. The A33230 contains two discrete analog...
SMALL BUSINESS
provideocoalition.com

Low-resolution sensors are best!

Let’s talk about some fundamentals, because, well, sometimes people don’t so much grab the wrong end of the stick as superglue the stick to their hands and march around proudly displaying it as if they’re being followed by a military band. The idea that higher-resolution sensors have...
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

Torque sensor houses sensing head and electronics separately

Sensor Technology has extended its new range of torque sensors with a model that has the sensing head and electronics in separate housings. This has two advantages: the sensing head can fit into very confined spaces, and the electronics can be located in a position where they are protected from physical damage, dust, dirt, moisture, electromagnetic forces, etc.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nir#Design#Ge#Gpd
Fstoppers

Is It Worth Switching From Full Frame to a Smaller Sensor?

When it comes to sensor size, the majority of the time, we talk about if it is worth moving from a smaller sensor to a bigger sensor, such as going from full frame to medium format. However, in the last few years, we have seen significant advances in the capabilities of APS-C cameras, both in terms of performance and sensor quality. So, is it worth trading in your gear for a smaller, lighter, and likely more affordable kit? This interesting video features a longtime photographer discussing his thoughts six years after switching.
ELECTRONICS
electronicproducts.com

Smart multi-sensor system for knee implants improves outcomes

CEA-Leti, a CEA microelectronics research institute, will unveil FollowKnee, a smart, integrated multi-sensor system for knee implants at CES 2022. The sensing system is designed to help surgeons more accurately position the implant, reduce the risk of follow-up surgery, and enhance rehabilitation. The patented FollowKnee system integrates a deformation sensor,...
ELECTRONICS
Design World Network

Ultrasonic ToF sensors work at short and long ranges

TDK Corporation has introduced the Chirp ICU-10201 and ICU-20201, two new high-performance, ultra-low power integrated ultrasonic Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensors for short- and long-range detection. The new MEMS sensors embed a more powerful on-chip processor with higher computational power; the enhanced processing capabilities allow a wide range of application algorithms to fit and to run on-chip, completely offloading the system MCU.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Hollow Retroreflectors

Spectrum Scientific’s (SSI) hollow retroreflectors are manufactured from solid aluminum, making them insensitive to vibration and positioning. Our replication process allows for a high-volume repeatable performance down to <2 arcsec return beam accuracy. Mounting features and fiducials can be incorporated into the retroreflector for easy alignment, giving additional design and cost benefits.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
IEEE Spectrum

Why IoT Sensors Need Standards

Sensors traditionally have been used for camera imaging, as well as communicating information about humidity, temperature, motion, speed, proximity, and other aspects of the environment. The devices have become key enablers for a host of new technologies essential to business and to everyday life, from turning on a light switch to managing one’s health.
ELECTRONICS
Medagadget.com

Wearable Sensors Track Hand Use in Amputees

Researchers at the University of Missouri-Columbia have developed a system to track hand use in people with a hand prosthesis or patients who have undergone a hand transplant. The technology tracks movement in the hands and arms, and helps to monitor how people use their hands in everyday life. Such data could help to guide personalized treatment for patients, while also enabling clinicians to track recovery and mobility in numerous conditions that can affect hand use, such as multiple sclerosis and stroke.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

MarSurf CM Micro-lens Measurements

Smaller diameters in micro-lenses presents several technical challenges for metrology instruments. Steep flanks at the edges of the lenses can cause data drop-out. Fast measurement times and high performance requirements are needed. Due to the variety of materials used to manufacture these lenses, metrology instrument performance must be material insensitive....
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
CleanTechnica

Lying Liars & The Lies They Tell About Electric Cars

Electric cars are popping up everywhere. In 2012, the Tesla Model S and Nissan LEAF were curiosities. Today, the US marketplace is brimming with EVs from Ford, Volkswagen, Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo, with GM and Nissan set to join the party later this year. In China, there are more electric car brands and models than you can shake a stick at and in Europe, PSA Group and Stellantis offer more electric car models. Even Toyota appears poised to drop its hydrogen fuel cell plans and hop on the EV bandwagon — at long last.
CARS
mspoweruser.com

LG announces OLED EX, its next-generation OLED TV technology

LG Display is a global leader in OLED technology. Today, LG Display revealed its latest OLED TV technology ‘OLED EX’ which improves overall picture quality by increasing brightness up to 30 percent compared to regular OLED displays. LG OLED EX technology highlights:. The EX Technology applied to the...
ELECTRONICS
Space.com

China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander is first to find water on the moon up close

China's Chang'e 5 lunar lander just marked a historic first: The spacecraft became the first to detect water on the moon at its landing site in real time. Chang'e 5 found water at its landing site near Oceanus Procellarum on the moon's near side, using an instrument that detects water by determining spectral reflectance measurements of regolith (soil) and rocks.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

This is a Screen — And It Could be the Biggest Product Launch at CES 2022

It's not often that a tech company presents a consumer product that feels truly new, but Samsung might have done it. It's not the tech specs that make the company's new Freestyle projector stand out. They're good but not groundbreaking. What's different about the product unveiled this evening at a keynote address in the Venitian hotel on the Las Vegas strip is — ahem — the vibe.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy