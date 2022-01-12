ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

VCSEL Array Near-Field Test

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VTC 4000 near-field camera was developed for the ultrafast, precise, 2D analysis of...

www.photonics.com

Photonics.com

Polarization Analysis

PolSNAP™ — Quantitative polarization data for your free space or fiber-coupled VIS and NIR light sources. PolSNAP software includes real-time reporting of Stokes vector values and degree of polarization along with a visual polarization ellipse and Poincaré sphere. Sampling rate: 2000 samples per second and 4 Stokes vectors per second. Free space aperture: 10 mm, no alignment tools needed.
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

TT-ARVR Display Test Software

Radiant Vision Systems, Test & MeasurementRequest Info. Developed around test requirements for augmented, virtual, and mixed reality displays, TT-ARVR™ software is applied with photometric imaging systems to evaluate virtual images in angular space (to 120° horizontal) from inside the headset. The software controls test patterns in the headset and synchronizes analyses for fully automated inspection routines that evaluate luminance, chromaticity, contrast, distortion,
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

Fast-Scan Wide Tuning QCL

MIRcat-QT provides numerous capabilities critical to any molecular spectroscopy application, including high-speed tuning, high spectral and spatial brightness, high spectral and spatial repeatability, and wide coverage of the important mid-IR spectral fingerprint region. MIRcat-QT is a true one-box, maintenance- and alignment- free, fully automated system, with a flexible, modular design.
COMPUTERS
#Software#Field Camera#Photonics#Vtc
Photonics.com

Computer-on-Modules

ADLINK Technology Inc. has announced computer-on-modules (COMs) based on Intel® Alder Lake-H Core™ processors, which are available in two form factors: the COM-HPC Client Type and the COM Express Type 6. The COMs allow for a unique design that can be adapted for single- or multithread performance. Its...
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
Digital Photography Review

Viltrox unveils $469 13mm F1.4 AF lens for Fujifilm X-mount cameras

Optics and accessory manufacturer Viltrox has announced a new 13mm F1.4 autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount camera systems. The lens, which offers a roughly 20mm full-frame equivalent focal length, is expected to ship in February. The Viltrox 13mm F1.4 AF is constructed of 14 elements in 11 groups. It has...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
freecodecamp.org

Append in Python – How to Append to a List or an Array

In this article, you'll learn about the .append() method in Python. You'll also see how .append() differs from other methods used to add elements to lists. What are lists in Python? A definition for beginners. An array in programming is an ordered collection of items, and all items need to...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Photonics.com

varioSCAN II: New z-Axis

SCANLAB is launching its new z-axis generation varioSCAN II. The innovative system design with new bearing technology now enables the incredibly compact z-axis to be integrated into a laser machine in any mounting orientation. This additional flexibility simplifies the implementation of different laser system concepts for machine builders.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Arrays in PySpark

In PySpark data frames, we can have columns with arrays. Let’s see an example of an array column. First, we will load the CSV file from S3. df = spark.read.options(header=True).csv("s3://my-bucket/my_folder/my_file.csv") # select the Row_Number and Category column. df.select(['Row_Number', 'Category']).show(5) Assume that we want to create a new column called...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

ImageMaster Lab AR Flex

ImageMaster® Lab AR Flex is the comprehensive test solution from TRIOPTICS for AR/VR/MR/XR devices. This optical measurement device is particularly suitable for manufacturers and integrators of waveguides, light engines, and near-eye displays for AR/VR glasses and head-up displays as well as for independent testing laboratories. The ImageMaster® Lab AR Flex precisely measures image quality (sharpness, contrast, color, distortion) and efficiency of waveguides.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
PCGamesN

Nvidia officially reveals its GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3090 Ti GPUs

Following months of rumours and leaks, Senior VP of Nvidia’s GeForce division, Jeff Fisher, finally revealed the GeForce RTX 3050 GPU during the company’s CES 2022 special address. While the budget graphics card was the focal point for a large portion of the presentation, Fisher also shared the first official look at the “BFGPU” that is the RTX 3090 Ti.
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

Fix Error Code 0x0000FFFF on Windows computer

Some users are seeing Error Code 0x0000FFFF on their Windows computers. Some are experiencing a BSOD, whereas, some are just seeing an error message. There is a wide variety of errors that one can see and hence, the reason will differ as well. The BSOD comes with the following error...
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

Linear Stages for Laser Applications

PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, Motion Control, Air Bearings, Piezo MechanicsRequest Info. The new V-817 linear motor stage family was designed for laser processing and industrial automation applications that require high precision, speed, and reliability combined with low initial cost and TOC. For research and machine builders, driven by EtherCat-based motion controllers with advanced features to integrate laser and galvo control. 3-m/sec speed, nanometer resolution.
ENGINEERING

