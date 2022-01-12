ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UV-C Disinfection Validation

Cover picture for the articleLabsphere’s SMARTSens UV-C Sensor Network provides confidence and assurance of UVGI disinfection from...

Medica Diode Laser Modules

QPC Lasers Medica series diode laser modules provide high output powers in compact, rugged packages offering features for medical applications including fiber sensors, red aiming beams, redundant photodiodes and replaceable blast shields. Models are available at wavelengths ranging from 780 to 1940 nm and powers to 180 W with a wide range of fiber options.
ImageMaster Lab AR Flex

ImageMaster® Lab AR Flex is the comprehensive test solution from TRIOPTICS for AR/VR/MR/XR devices. This optical measurement device is particularly suitable for manufacturers and integrators of waveguides, light engines, and near-eye displays for AR/VR glasses and head-up displays as well as for independent testing laboratories. The ImageMaster® Lab AR Flex precisely measures image quality (sharpness, contrast, color, distortion) and efficiency of waveguides.
What the Tech: Disinfecting Your Smartphone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As the omicron variant of COVID-19 surges across the country, medical professionals say children are most at risk. While there are many ways the virus can be transmitted from one person to the other, it is a good idea to reconsider smartphones and other devices and how they are used by several people each day.
Rugged Video Monitors

The VM-21.5U-NBS24 series of rugged video monitors from TRU-Vu Monitors Inc. are 21.5-in. devices featuring 1920 × 1080 full-HD resolution. They provide high-quality reproduction, image quality, and wide viewing angles, featuring a rugged powder-coated steel enclosure and TRU-Tuff treatment for shock and vibration resistance. The monitors can be customized for user requirement, operating on 12- to 24-VDC, as well as 90- to 240-VAC.
MarSurf CM Micro-lens Measurements

Smaller diameters in micro-lenses presents several technical challenges for metrology instruments. Steep flanks at the edges of the lenses can cause data drop-out. Fast measurement times and high performance requirements are needed. Due to the variety of materials used to manufacture these lenses, metrology instrument performance must be material insensitive....
Hollow Retroreflectors

Spectrum Scientific’s (SSI) hollow retroreflectors are manufactured from solid aluminum, making them insensitive to vibration and positioning. Our replication process allows for a high-volume repeatable performance down to <2 arcsec return beam accuracy. Mounting features and fiducials can be incorporated into the retroreflector for easy alignment, giving additional design and cost benefits.
Arc Vector $122,000 electric motorcycle prepares for deliveries

In 2018, former Jaguar Land Rover engineer Mark Truman showed his Arc Vector electric motorcycle. The Vector's copious carbon fiber, wishbone hub steering, and Tron design said it wasn't here to electrify motorcycles, it was here to explore what an electric performance motorcycle could be. Regrettably for Truman, one of the answers to that question was, "Really hard to bring to market." After that 2018 reveal, investor issues led to bankruptcy in late 2019 instead of deliveries in 2020. Truman ended up buying the company assets back himself in 2021, and recently told Motorcycle News that the project is back on track. Development riders are said to be shepherding a production-ready fleet around Spain for homologation, reservation holders are at Arc's central England HQ speccing their two-wheelers, the first bikes expected to meet their owners before the end of 2022.
Meet the Cyberkat, a Miniature Remote-Controlled EV Designed to Help You Clear Snow

Tesla’s Cybertruck has encountered a number of delays on the road to production, but that hasn’t stopped the highly anticipated polygonal pickup from inspiring a myriad of new concepts along the way. The latest of these is a miniature, remote-controlled snowcat designed to help you clear snow in the depth of winter. The aptly named CyberKat was penned by Ryan Butler of the startup Spyker Workshop. With a sharp, angular silhouette and very few curves, the sleek electric vehicle is the mirror image of its muse but is fitted with wide tracks that allow it to cut through a thick white...
WITHUS & EARTH, a Startup Specializing in Bicycle Power Generators, to Showcase Energy Harvesting Technology for the New Normal Era at CES 2022

GYEONGSAN, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 4, 2022-- WITHUS & EARTH Co., Ltd., a company specializing in bicycle power generators that has won the CES Innovation Awards for three years in a row, will present an electric self-generator technology to lead energy harvesting in the new normal era at the CES 2022.
52TOYS, A Product-driven Collectible Toys Company

52TOYS, a collectible toys brand founded in 2015, has designed a number of production lines including blind box, figures, deformation toys, action figures, designer & artist toys and board games, wining a high renown of "strong product innovation" in the industry. The founder and CEO of 52TOYS, Chen Wei, said...
Harris buys IBM’s i2 product portfolio

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 5): Harris, a global vertical market software provider, has acquired the i2 intelligence analysis product portfolio of IBM, including the i2 Analyst’s Notebook, i2 Enterprise Insight Analysis (EIA) and i2 iBase platforms. The acquisition positions Harris to further deliver mission-critical applications for national defence, state &...
Third-Party Analysis Illustrates Dramatic Capture and Cleaning of Exhaled Air with New Air-Clenz™ Computer Monitor To Help Curtail Spread of Airborne Respiratory Particles, including COVID

Air-Clenz Systems™ (Air-Clenz™) today announced the results of an independent third-party analysis of the effectiveness of the Air-Clenz Computer Monitor. These simulations showed that the Air-Clenz monitor quickly captured and cleaned 95+% of the user’s exhaled air. And when compared side-by-side to that of a conventional computer monitor, identically positioned, the difference was visibly dramatic.
Future-Proof Spectrometers

In cases where size matters, the AvaSpec CompactLine offers one of the smallest form factors on the market. These compact spectrometers enable easier integration into OEM and hand-held devices. As the AvaSpec-Mini is produced using a semi-automated production process called AvaMation, we can ensure unsurpassed inter-instrument reproducibility. Visit our website to see how the AvaSpec-Mini can improve your application.
Clothes dryers release ‘considerably more’ microfibres than washing machines, research suggests

On the same day British MP Alberto Costa raised in parliament the issue of washing machines releasing plastic microfibres into the atmosphere, a new study reveals that drying machines could be significantly worse.Mr Costa, the MP for South Leicestershire, is calling for microplastic filters to be fitted to all new washing machines in the UK, in order to reduce the amount of plastic particles going into the environment.But according to a study by the American Chemical Society, a single clothes dryer could discharge up to 120 million microfibres a year, which the researchers said this was "considerably more than from...
Multidimensional Technology

New multidimensional technology from HEIDENHAIN. Encoders that measure up to six degrees of freedom! The additional feedback from their multidimensional technology results in far greater measurement accuracy, letting you detect and compensate for system-relevant positional error in multiple dimensions. * Message:. Your contact information. * Required. When you click "Send...
DROACOR Software for Drone Imagery

What are the key features of your product/service? DROACOR® is a fully automatic physics-based processor which dynamically adjusts to the given instrument and the atmospheric conditions for an automatic reflectance retrieval from drone imagery. What problems does it solve? During the last few years, drone based sensors have been...
Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
