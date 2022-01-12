ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

DIY Raman Building Blocks

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing a one-of-a-kind opportunity to build and fully customize your own spectrometer system. Take...

www.photonics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popular Mechanics

Help Your Kids Build Their Own DIY Desk With These Plans

If you're an avid DIY'er and love to build your own things, but have been wondering how to get your kids involved in the creative process, we have just the thing: a kid-friendly desk project that you can make together. This build is practical and features work space, plus space to hold tablets and laptops, and even storage to help keep everything organized.
HOME & GARDEN
Woman's World

This Genius Storage Hack Magically Creates More Space in Your Kitchen

Counter space is a never-ending struggle at my house. Every time I feel like we’ve got it under control, another must-have appliance makes its way into our kitchen, or I go a little too wild buying new utensils and gadgets. As a result, I end up spending a lot of time thinking about how best to optimize my space — and the latest kitchen storage hack I found is nothing short of genius.
HOME & GARDEN
Inhabitat.com

How to bring biophilic design inside your home in 2022

Design trends come and go, often as a reflection of the country’s zeitgeist. So, it’s really not too surprising the events of 2020 and 2021 have driven design trends towards a connection with nature. So much so, there’s a label for this type of architectural and decorating style. Biophilic design is the primary design trend for 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raman#Diy#Diy Raman Building Blocks#Oem
Domaine

21 Hacks for the IKEA Råskog Utility Cart That Design Experts Love

IKEA’s Råskog Utility Cart has become a fan-favorite among design lovers, and it’s not hard to see why. The cart is sleek, space-efficient, and ridiculously easy to transform, inspiring an array of DIY projects. Enterprising decorators used the cart as a coffee station, a desk organizer, a portable garden, and more.
HOME & GARDEN
themerrythought.com

DIY Wood Slat Island

In November I shared my mini kitchen makeover and this wood slat island update is still one of my favorite parts! It added so much texture and warmth! You can scroll down for a before and after of the island to see just how big of a difference it made!
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BGR.com

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this $28 small bathroom storage cabinet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. We all what it's like to have a shortage of available space in a bathroom. It's something that tons of us have to deal with in our homes. Whether you live in an apartment or a house, there simply never seems to be enough space where you need it. Of course, that's often particularly true in bathrooms. They're often the most confined spaces in any home, so it clearly makes sense. That's why you need a good small bathroom storage cabinet, and Amazon has a fantastic option to check out.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Bathroom Trends That Will Dominate 2022, According to One Designer

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’re looking to give your bathroom a makeover for the new year, look no further than the trends that will dominate in 2022. From classic style revivals to the totally unique trends that’ll have you thinking outside the box, it’s a great year for bathroom renovations.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 sustainable cabin designs of 2021

Living a sustainable and eco-conscious life in today’s crumbling world has become imperative! And, architects are trying their level best to create structures that reduce their carbon footprint and encourage a sustainable and clean lifestyle. Homes, offices, hotels – almost every type of structure is being pushed down the sustainable route. And, why shouldn’t cabins be included in this mix? We all enjoy a peaceful cabin retreat every now and then, and if we can do it in a sustainable style, then why not?! And, we’ve curated some of our favorite sustainable cabin designs that not only take care of Mother Earth but also take our breath away! From a net-zero energy cabin that brings the wilderness experience to city living to a 40sqm sustainable cabin built from repurposed materials – these sustainable cabins will have you vacationing in the most eco-friendly manner possible!
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
Woman's World

12 Best Indoor Electric Heaters for Large Rooms to Stay Warm Through The Winter

As the day goes by and turns into night, we can’t help but try to stay warm. And while you’re feeling toasty under the covers and drinking hot chocolate after a long day of work, you may want to suggest getting an indoor electric heater. Instead of increasing the temperature from the thermostat and risking a high electric bill, a space heater can warm an entire room faster, so you don’t have to pile up several layers of sweaters and throw blankets. Here, we have compiled a list of the best indoor electric heaters for large rooms.
SHOPPING
luxurylaunches.com

Complete with a full kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, and massaging seats – This $1.25 million ultra-luxe motorhome even packs a small garage for a compact car.

Back in August, German luxury motorhome maker Dembell revealed its flagship product, the Dembell Motorhome M, at the 2021 edition of the Düsseldorf Caravan Salon. Built on a three-axle Mercedes chassis, the ultra-luxurious land yacht is not only packed with top-shelf features and creature comforts but also gets an uber-luxe interior designed by the same Italian design team responsible for creating the beautiful interior designs of Azimut yachts. One of the highlights of the Dembell Motorhome M is its integrated tender garage, which is offered in three different sizes. While the smallest one is only big enough to fit a couple of bikes, the biggest garage option has enough space for a Ferrari California or a similarly-sized supercar. However, the mid-sized option is for those who want to carry their more practical smart car on the road trip. Beverly-Hills-based YouTube influencer Enes Yilmazer who recently gave us a closer look at Volkner’s Mobil Performance S motorhome recently has now made a video on the Dembell Motorhome M optioned with the mid-size garage.
HOME & GARDEN
Spotlight News

GE heading to Venus

NISKAYUNA — GE researchers are aiming for Venus with breakthrough electronics and sensors on Earth, which could serve both planets in the future. The Electronics and Sensing Team at GE Research has been awarded a three-year, $1.7 million grant by NASA through their High Operating Temperature Technology program to develop and demonstrate a self-illuminating UV […]
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy