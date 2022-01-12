Reflectometer Now for 1060 nm

The 772B-MIR Laser Spectrum Analyzer is for pulsed lasers operating from 1 to 12 μm. It measures wavelength to an accuracy of ±10 parts per million, and bandwidth and longitudinal mode structure to a resolution of 4 GHz, providing the ideal solution for scientists and engineers who need to know the spectral properties of their pulsed mid-IR lasers.
PhotonTec Berlin extends the wavelength of high-power laser diodes to blue 450 nm. The modules come with hermetically sealed packages in compact size with integrated thermistor, photodiode, and optional red aiming. The output power reaches up to 120 W from 200 µm or 400 µm optical fiber. All diodes are rigorously tested and validated to ensure long term reliability and lifetime. 450 nm provides higher absorption than 1000 nm and is an ideal wavelength for processing of materials such as copper. For more information please contact us at [email protected].
A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 represents a step-change in the COVID-19 pandemic with record numbers of new daily infections being reported around the globe. However, quite why omicron is spreading so rapidly remains unknown. In a new study from the MRC-University of Glasgow Centre for Virus Research, researchers found fundamental...
A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
The Institute for Health Metrics (IHME) is projecting that Omicron Covid cases in the USA will peak at around 2.8 million cases per day and that there are currently about 1.5 million cases per day in the USA. They are projecting it will be over 1.5 million cases per day for the next 60 days and then about 20 days to get below 1 million cases per day. This would be about 60 days on average about 2 million cases per day for 120 million cases and then another 25 million cases for the next 20 days and then another 15 million cases for another 20 days. This would be about 160 million mainly Omicron COVID cases for the next 100 days. This would be 50% of Americans. All of their scenarios show this rough path except for a scenario where most people started using masks all the time and wearing good and effective masks and using them regularly.
The dramatic collapse of Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano in December 2018 resulted from long-term destabilizing processes, and was not triggered by any distinct changes in the magmatic system that could have been detected by current monitoring techniques, new research has found. The volcano had been erupting for around six...
YOU MIGHT now know this, but your Android device has several helpful features you can access via secret codes. Some codes are specific to certain models, but other, more generic codes can be accessed on nearly any Android device. These codes usually begin with “*#” and have long been used...
A recently published study raises concerns over the ability of the rapid antigen tests to identify the Omicron variant of COVID-19 during the early days of the infection. The study conducted in December 2021 involved 30 individuals in New York and San Francisco who were receiving both antigen tests and more reliable PCR tests.
The 2030PV PRO™ UV-VIS-NIR microspectrophotometer from CRAIC Technologies is designed to nondestructively analyze microscopic samples through its integrated advanced spectrophotometer, UV-VIS-NIR range microscope, and easy-to-use software. The flexible instrument is designed to acquire data from microscopic samples by absorbance, reflectance, or luminescence spectroscopy. By including high-resolution digital imaging, the...
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2022 — A nano-size, organic molecular device that can detect and manipulate its surrounding bioelectric field opens possibilities in biophotonics, specifically in wound healing and in the fight against diseases. The triangle-shaped device is made of two small, connected molecules that, together, are much smaller...
Since 1947, three generations of family leadership have guided LaCroix Precision Optics to become the premier, independent precision optics manufacturer in America. Our core competencies include spherical lenses, aspheres, windows, wedges, prisms, axicons, and optical coatings. At LaCroix, we have the flexibility to assist you in scaling from prototypical to volume production all in one facility.
The EnLiten30 light engine from DigiLens Inc. is a 30°, 720p landscape field-of-view liquid crystal on silicon LED for near-to-eye optical technology. The polarized light engine has a baseline operational efficiency of 5 lm/.5 W and has a targeted max peak brightness of 10 polarized lm with an ANSI contrast ratio of >100:1 and a frame rate of >60 fps. It has an optical package size of 2.5 cc and a total component size of <4.0 cc, and can be constructed in a longitudinal or right-angle exit configuration.
ADLINK Technology Inc. has announced computer-on-modules (COMs) based on Intel® Alder Lake-H Core™ processors, which are available in two form factors: the COM-HPC Client Type and the COM Express Type 6. The COMs allow for a unique design that can be adapted for single- or multithread performance. Its...
New multidimensional technology from HEIDENHAIN. Encoders that measure up to six degrees of freedom! The additional feedback from their multidimensional technology results in far greater measurement accuracy, letting you detect and compensate for system-relevant positional error in multiple dimensions. * Message:. Your contact information. * Required. When you click "Send...
Etch and fill reticles are predominantly used in night-vision sights but have uses in numerous applications where a colored image is required against a background where a normal black image would not be clearly visible. Graticules Optics has been producing etch and fill reticles for over 60 years, and can also offer doublets and small optical assemblies.
What are the key features of your product/service? DROACOR® is a fully automatic physics-based processor which dynamically adjusts to the given instrument and the atmospheric conditions for an automatic reflectance retrieval from drone imagery. What problems does it solve? During the last few years, drone based sensors have been...
