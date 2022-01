Vox has been planning its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for more than 30 years, with the initial sketches starting in 1989. What was then a sci-fi concept blossomed into several patents, scaled prototypes and now, the final assembly of its airframe has started and testing is expected to start next year. “Our aircraft can travel at turboprop speeds and land on nearly any helipad in the world,” Brian Morgan, the COO and EVP of engineering at Vox told Robb Report. “Like any helicopter, it provides the flexibility and ease of point-to-point travel, but at two to three times the speed,...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 22 DAYS AGO