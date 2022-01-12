varioSCAN II: New z-Axis

MIRcat-QT provides numerous capabilities critical to any molecular spectroscopy application, including high-speed tuning, high spectral and spatial brightness, high spectral and spatial repeatability, and wide coverage of the important mid-IR spectral fingerprint region. MIRcat-QT is a true one-box, maintenance- and alignment- free, fully automated system, with a flexible, modular design.
PolSNAP™ — Quantitative polarization data for your free space or fiber-coupled VIS and NIR light sources. PolSNAP software includes real-time reporting of Stokes vector values and degree of polarization along with a visual polarization ellipse and Poincaré sphere. Sampling rate: 2000 samples per second and 4 Stokes vectors per second. Free space aperture: 10 mm, no alignment tools needed.
Radiant Vision Systems, Test & MeasurementRequest Info. Developed around test requirements for augmented, virtual, and mixed reality displays, TT-ARVR™ software is applied with photometric imaging systems to evaluate virtual images in angular space (to 120° horizontal) from inside the headset. The software controls test patterns in the headset and synchronizes analyses for fully automated inspection routines that evaluate luminance, chromaticity, contrast, distortion,
Shortwave infrared imaging developer Emberion has raised €6 million ($6.9 million) from Nidoco AB, Tesi, and Verso Capital. The funding will accelerate the growth of its infrared imaging business. The company leverages its nanomaterial-enabled image sensor technology to develop cameras that deliver low noise and high dynamic range imaging...
SUSS MicroOptics is a global leader in micro-optics technology and manufacturing. Innovative combination of process technology has allowed SUSS MicroOptics to integrate micro-lenses and prisms on wafer scale. In combination with the comprehensive offering of AR coating, metallization, and glue management options, SUSS MicroOptics provides a powerful toolbox to design breakthrough solutions for advanced photonics assembly and packaging.
PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, Motion Control, Air Bearings, Piezo MechanicsRequest Info. The new V-817 linear motor stage family was designed for laser processing and industrial automation applications that require high precision, speed, and reliability combined with low initial cost and TOC. For research and machine builders, driven by EtherCat-based motion controllers with advanced features to integrate laser and galvo control. 3-m/sec speed, nanometer resolution.
PG&O® is your partner in affordable, start-to-finish fabricated precision optics and thin-film coatings. Our expert optics team has helped customers make optimal design decisions built on our decades of optical fabrication and coating experience since 1985. We provide turnkey optical solutions including polishing, precision machining, coating, and assembling, to deliver superior-quality finished optical components on optical materials from 0.2 to 10 μm.
ADLINK Technology Inc. has announced computer-on-modules (COMs) based on Intel® Alder Lake-H Core™ processors, which are available in two form factors: the COM-HPC Client Type and the COM Express Type 6. The COMs allow for a unique design that can be adapted for single- or multithread performance. Its...
The VTC 4000 near-field camera was developed for the ultrafast, precise, 2D analysis of VCSEL arrays. It enables polarization-controlled characterization of all relevant parameters simultaneously for the single emitters. The software module LumiSuite SDK provides an easy integration into customized production processes. See our Photonics West live presentation “Spatially resolved polarization characterization of VCSEL arrays” (12020-28), Jan. 27, 2022. Visit booth 4013!
At CES 2022, HP has announced a handful of devices aimed at creative professionals under its Z brand. This includes the 2022 models of the HP ZBook Firefly G9 mobile workstations, the Z2 Mini G9 desktop workstation, and a couple of new monitors. HP ZBook Firefly G9 mobile workstation. First...
Manufacturing artificial intelligence company Landing AI named David L. Dechow vice president of outreach and vision technology. Dechow previously served as principal vision systems architect at Integro Technologies. He is a member of the A3 Vision & Imaging Technical Advisory Board and the A3 Vision & Imaging Education Committee. David...
At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
The ID281 series of superconducting nanowire detectors: the very best in high-efficiency, low-noise, and precisely timed single-photon detection. Now with a novel multipixel design giving high count rates and photon-number resolution, for applications in quantum information and communication, material science, microscopy, and range-finding (OTDR and lidar).
Razer and Fossil have united for a limited-edition smartwatch fit for anyone interesting in gaming or fitness. Washed in black stainless steel, the new collaboration sees Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch outfitted with three Razer watch faces featuring analog, text and chroma, in addition to black and neon green interchangeable silicone straps. The 44mm waterproof (up to three ATM) watch also includes a touchscreen digital display, an upgraded heart rate sensor, an O2 sensor, customizable dials, 8 GB of storage and more. Additionally, the Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, which features speed, performance and power consumption upgrades.
Still based on the Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS release from Canonical, the Linux Lite 5.8 distribution release promises updated components, bug fixes, and many other tweaks and changes. Learn what to expect in the new release and test it now.
Spectrum Scientific’s (SSI) hollow retroreflectors are manufactured from solid aluminum, making them insensitive to vibration and positioning. Our replication process allows for a high-volume repeatable performance down to <2 arcsec return beam accuracy. Mounting features and fiducials can be incorporated into the retroreflector for easy alignment, giving additional design and cost benefits.
QPC Lasers Medica series diode laser modules provide high output powers in compact, rugged packages offering features for medical applications including fiber sensors, red aiming beams, redundant photodiodes and replaceable blast shields. Models are available at wavelengths ranging from 780 to 1940 nm and powers to 180 W with a wide range of fiber options.
Smaller diameters in micro-lenses presents several technical challenges for metrology instruments. Steep flanks at the edges of the lenses can cause data drop-out. Fast measurement times and high performance requirements are needed. Due to the variety of materials used to manufacture these lenses, metrology instrument performance must be material insensitive....
What are the key features of your product/service? DROACOR® is a fully automatic physics-based processor which dynamically adjusts to the given instrument and the atmospheric conditions for an automatic reflectance retrieval from drone imagery. What problems does it solve? During the last few years, drone based sensors have been...
Meopta is a leader in developing, manufacturing, and assembling optical, opto-mechanical, and optoelectronic systems. Therefore, we can offer the R&D services, prototyping, and serial production for systems, submodules, or components in the semiconductor industry, digital lithography, imaging, scanning, digital projection, space, communication, medical, measurement, and science equipment, including x-ray components.
Comments / 0