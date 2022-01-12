ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
True PNR Photonic Detection

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ID281 series of superconducting nanowire detectors: the very best in...

www.photonics.com

mmorpg.com

Photon Mono X + Wash & Cure Plus Review

We’re back for Round 2! Last time, we reviewed and discussed the Photon Mono 4K, an upgraded version of the Photon Mono that my partner and I already have in our 3D printing arsenal. This week, we’re salivating over and taking a deep dive into the Photon Mono X, a 3D resin printer with much more real estate for our coveted undead army.
ELECTRONICS
parabolicarc.com

RKS to Use Photonic Technologies to Control Space Debris

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — To control near-earth space and observe artificial objects in near-earth orbit, specialists of Russian Space Systems (RKS, part of the Roscosmos State Corporation) propose to use the latest photonic technologies and original methods of ground processing of optical information. The corresponding system for monitoring “space debris” was developed and patented by the RKS to solve one of the most urgent tasks today – cleaning the orbit from exhausted artificial Earth satellites, various space objects and their fragments.
ASTRONOMY
techxplore.com

Photon recycling: The key to high-efficiency perovskite solar cells

Scientists from TU Dresden, in cooperation with researchers at Seoul National University (SNU) and Korea University (KU), demonstrated the role of the re-use of photons (known as 'photon recycling') and light scattering effects in perovskite solar cells, providing a pathway towards high-efficiency solar energy conversion. The study has been published in Science Advances.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Remote photonic detection of human senses using secondary speckle patterns

Neural activity research has recently gained significant attention due to its association with sensory information and behavior control. However, the current methods of brain activity sensing require expensive equipment and physical contact with the tested subject. We propose a novel photonic-based method for remote detection of human senses. Physiological processes associated with hemodynamic activity due to activation of the cerebral cortex affected by different senses have been detected by remote monitoring of nano"vibrations generated by the transient blood flow to the specific regions of the human brain. We have found that a combination of defocused, self"interference random speckle patterns with a spatiotemporal analysis, using Deep Neural Network, allows associating between the activated sense and the seemingly random speckle patterns.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Integrated photonics for quantum technologies

An international team of scientists, headed up by Paderborn physicist Professor Klaus Jöns, has compiled a comprehensive overview of the potential, global outlook, background and frontiers of integrated photonics. The paper—a roadmap for integrated photonic circuits for quantum technologies—has now been published in Nature Reviews Physics. The review outlines underlying technologies, presents the current state of play of research and describes possible future applications.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New photonic technology effect could speed drug development

Twisted nanoscale semiconductors manipulate light in a new way, researchers at the University of Bath and the University of Michigan have shown. The effect could be harnessed to accelerate the discovery and development of life-saving medicines as well as photonic technologies. Specifically, the photonic effect could help enable rapid development...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Photon pairs are more sensitive to rotations than single photons

Quantum states of light have enabled novel optical sensing schemes, e.g., for measuring distance or position, with precisions impossible to achieve with classical light sources such as lasers. The field of quantum metrology has now been pushed even further as a team of researchers from Finland and Canada showed that photons that are engineered to be entangled in complex spatial structures have, due to quantum phenomena, an advantage for sensing the smallest rotations. The new method allows for more precise measurement than what could be achieved by conventional means.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

In a smooth move, ions ditch disorder and keep their memories

(Nanowerk News) A Persian adage, notably wielded by Abe Lincoln and the band OK Go, expresses the ephemeral nature of the world: “This, too, shall pass.”. Physicists have their own version of this rule. It says that wiggles and wrinkles—really any small disturbances—tend to get ironed out over time. For instance, a couple drops of blue food coloring mixed into some cake batter will impart a blue tint to the whole batch; fresh water from a river funneled into the salty ocean will spread out and make a slightly less salty ocean; and a gush of cold wind entering your room will mingle with the air inside and reach a single, cooler temperature. The basic idea is that, given enough time, everything will reach equilibrium, regardless of where it started.
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Embedded.com

Silicon photonics is key to ubiquitous 3D sensing with lidar on chip

Voyant Photonics has developed a complete lidar system in a field-deployable package, using patented techniques for on-chip digital beam steering, optical signal processing, and laser control. A spinout from the Columbia University of New York has is hoping that its expertise in silicon photonics and early work in delivering a...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

All-fiber source and sorter for multimode correlated photons

Photons occupying multiple spatial modes hold a great promise for implementing high-dimensional quantum communication. We use spontaneous four-wave mixing to generate multimode photon pairs in a few-mode fiber. We show the photons are correlated in the fiber mode basis using an all-fiber mode sorter. Our demonstration offers an essential building block for realizing high-dimensional quantum protocols based on standard, commercially available fibers, in an all-fiber configuration.
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Photon recycling - the key to high-efficiency perovskite solar cells

(Nanowerk News) Scientists from TU Dresden, in cooperation with researchers at Seoul National University (SNU) and Korea University (KU), demonstrated the role of the re-use of photons (known as ‘photon recycling’) and light scattering effects in perovskite solar cells, providing a pathway towards high-efficiency solar energy conversion. The...
CHEMISTRY
Vice

People Think China Launched an ‘Artificial Sun’ Into the Sky

Just before the New Year, China set a clean energy record by sustaining a nuclear fusion reaction at 185 million degrees Fahrenheit for more than 17 minutes using its “artificial sun.”. That’s exciting news for humanity’s abundant clean energy future, but if you spent any time on the internet...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Newly discovered type of 'strange metal' could lead to deep insights

Scientists understand quite well how temperature affects electrical conductance in most everyday metals like copper or silver. But in recent years, researchers have turned their attention to a class of materials that do not seem to follow the traditional electrical rules. Understanding these so-called "strange metals" could provide fundamental insights into the quantum world, and potentially help scientists understand strange phenomena like high-temperature superconductivity.
PHYSICS
nationalclubgolfer.com

A hybrid for everyone: Callaway launch expansive Rogue range for 2022

The Callaway Rogue ST hybrids line-up is an early contender to be the biggest on the market. There are four very distinct models catering to low-handicap, fast-swinging golfers all the way to beginners and slower-swinging seniors. Callaway Rogue ST Hybrids: First Impressions. I really like the way this hybrid range...
CARS
Phys.org

Astronomers catch 'intruder' red-handed in rarely detected stellar flyby event

Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) made a rare detection of a likely stellar flyby event in the Z Canis Majoris (Z CMa) star system. An intruder object—not bound to the system—came in close proximity to and interacted with the environment surrounding the binary protostar, causing the formation of chaotic, stretched-out streams of dust and gas in the disk surrounding it.
ASTRONOMY
Photonics.com

Four-Channel Detection Module

The 4EF-5 is a multiband, 3.34-μm (CH1), 4.26-μm (CH2), 4.47-μm (CH3), and 4.71-μm (CH4), four-channel infrared detection module. Thermoelectrically cooled photovoltaic multiple junction four-element 2 × 2 array detector, based on InAsSb heterostructure, is integrated with four-channel transimpedance preamplifier and thermoelectric cooler controller. This module uses four bandpass filters with center wavelengths. The 4EF-5 is suitable for detection of common gases.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

TT-ARVR Display Test Software

Radiant Vision Systems, Test & MeasurementRequest Info. Developed around test requirements for augmented, virtual, and mixed reality displays, TT-ARVR™ software is applied with photometric imaging systems to evaluate virtual images in angular space (to 120° horizontal) from inside the headset. The software controls test patterns in the headset and synchronizes analyses for fully automated inspection routines that evaluate luminance, chromaticity, contrast, distortion,
COMPUTERS
Photonics.com

Optical Detection System for COVID-19

This system is used to detect viral and bacterial DNA/RNA, including COVID-19, Ebola, E. coli, cholera, and salmonella, using the LAMP method. It is cost-effective, rapid testing with less than 30 minutes measurement time. The user can test up to eight samples simultaneously, upgradable to 96 samples at a time. Wireless communication to smartphones and computers is available.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Emberion Raises Capital to Accelerate Infrared Imaging

Shortwave infrared imaging developer Emberion has raised €6 million ($6.9 million) from Nidoco AB, Tesi, and Verso Capital. The funding will accelerate the growth of its infrared imaging business. The company leverages its nanomaterial-enabled image sensor technology to develop cameras that deliver low noise and high dynamic range imaging...
MARKETS

