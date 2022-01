Consumers and professionals today are constantly on the hunt for ways to hack their productivity, which is exactly what the 'FOCI 2' productivity tracker aims to help with in a decidedly modern manner. The device works by being positioned onto the waist and will go to work translating breathing patterns into metrics related to productivity. This is achieved thanks to machine learning technology, while the unit will also capture data related to emotions to let users know when they are distracted, focused, fatigued, stressed or calm.

