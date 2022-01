BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2022 — A study conducted by the Bimberg Chinese-German Center for Green Photonics, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics, and Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported on the progress on multi-aperture VCSELs. The study showed that the development of such devices has created performance advantages such as larger temperature rollover, larger output power, and larger f3dB (the decisive parameter determining the bit-rate of communication).

