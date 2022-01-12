ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ImageMaster Lab AR Flex

Cover picture for the articleImageMaster® Lab AR Flex is the comprehensive test solution from TRIOPTICS for AR/VR/MR/XR devices....

The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
hypebeast.com

Razer and Fossil Team Up for the Gen 6 Smartwatch

Razer and Fossil have united for a limited-edition smartwatch fit for anyone interesting in gaming or fitness. Washed in black stainless steel, the new collaboration sees Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch outfitted with three Razer watch faces featuring analog, text and chroma, in addition to black and neon green interchangeable silicone straps. The 44mm waterproof (up to three ATM) watch also includes a touchscreen digital display, an upgraded heart rate sensor, an O2 sensor, customizable dials, 8 GB of storage and more. Additionally, the Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, which features speed, performance and power consumption upgrades.
The Press

DSP Concepts and Samsung collaborated to create a new concept product: Samsung's "The Freestyle", a portable screen with an integrated smart speaker.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSP Concepts, the creator of the Audio Weaver development framework that powers sound and voice functionality for many of the world's leading consumer and automotive brands, announced that it is working with Samsung on a new concept product: Samsung's "The Freestyle", a portable screen with an integrated smart speaker.
Photonics.com

Medica Diode Laser Modules

QPC Lasers Medica series diode laser modules provide high output powers in compact, rugged packages offering features for medical applications including fiber sensors, red aiming beams, redundant photodiodes and replaceable blast shields. Models are available at wavelengths ranging from 780 to 1940 nm and powers to 180 W with a wide range of fiber options.
TrendHunter.com

AR Projector Pendant Lights

The Shiftall 'BeamAR' pendant lamp is an advanced light fixture for placement above tables or countertops to provide users with access to some advanced features that are often reserved for high-end technology. The pendant light harnesses the power of augmented reality (AR) and is capable of recognizing any item placed underneath it, which will come in handy for items such as foods. The unit will then project information onto the table's surface to eliminate the need for a separate display.
howtogeek.com

Hisense's 2022 U-Series Soundbars Bring the Noise

Dave LeClair is the News Editor for How-To Geek. He started writing about technology more than 10 years ago. He's written articles for publications like MakeUseOf, Android Authority, Digital Trends, and plenty of others. He's also appeared in and edited videos for various YouTube channels around the web. Read more...
Photonics.com

Hollow Retroreflectors

Spectrum Scientific’s (SSI) hollow retroreflectors are manufactured from solid aluminum, making them insensitive to vibration and positioning. Our replication process allows for a high-volume repeatable performance down to <2 arcsec return beam accuracy. Mounting features and fiducials can be incorporated into the retroreflector for easy alignment, giving additional design and cost benefits.
technologynetworks.com

The Lab of the

The Lab of the Future will be powered by two kinds of technologies: new innovations that are only in their infancy today, and adaptations of more conventional techniques given a digital upgrade to make them fit for interconnected, data-led workflows. In this immersive article, we’ll take a tour through the...
Robb Report

Leica's M11 Is the Red Dot's Most Refined Compact Digital Camera Yet

Leica M cameras don’t change very often. In fact, the basic concept has changed very little in seven decades. The first model in the series—the M3—was introduced in 1954 and helped revolutionize handheld photography. The small, Bauhaus-inspired design fitted in the palm of your hand, while the innovative, rangefinder system allowed the user to compose and focus at the same time, something that wasn’t previously possible. Those users ended up being some of the biggest names in photography. Helen Levitt, Joel Meyerowitz, Ropert Capa, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Garry Winogrand—the list of iconic photographers that used Leicas is endless. That original formula was...
BGR.com

Save $25 on a pro-grade 4K camera drone that's already half the price of rivals

Do you want a professional-grade 4K camera drone from a big-name brand? Sadly, it can easily set you back $1,000 or even more. At best, you're going to spend $800 if you want decent features and a 3-axis gimbal. That's one of several reasons why we're such big fans of the Potensic Dreamer Pro. It's a relatively new model from a popular brand with a 4K camera and a 3-axis gimbal. But it's already the best value for a 4K camera drone on Amazon. Plus, it can easily go toe-to-toe with drones in the $800-$1,000+ range. But instead of having to...
Robb Report

LG's New OLED TVs Will Use Chemistry and Machine Learning for Brighter, Crisper Picture Quality

Things are looking brighter for LG’s high-definition TVs. The company’s LG Display division will unveil its newest innovation, dubbed OLED EX, at CES 2022. By swapping the hydrogen used in traditional OLED displays for deuterium, a stable isotope of hydrogen extracted from water, the new technology can increase your TV’s brightness by up to 30 percent, resulting in richer color and more accurate details. It’ll also allow LG to reduce some units’ thickness by up to 30 percent compared to existing OLED displays. In a statement, the company shared that it plans to start incorporating the new tech into all its OLED...
TrendHunter.com

AR-Enabled Heart Modelling Solutions

Health tech company Magic Leap has announced that it will be providing a select group of healthcare companies with early access to its second-generation augmented reality headset, the Magic Leap 2. For example, SentiAI will adopt the technology to improve upon its 3D heart-rendering software, which has been designed to...
Photonics.com

Excelitas CIPRM Series

Excelitas CIPRM balanced optical receivers feature our high performance InGaAs photodiodes and low-noise, high-gain transimpedance amplifier to detect small changes above the interfering noise floor of incoming signal. With a robust casing and a wide operating temperature range, the CIPRM is ideal for wind lidar and OCT applications. * Message:
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
Digital Photography Review

Roundup: The best portable chargers and power banks for every situation

Over the past few years, more and more camera manufacturers have added USB charging to their respective camera models. It’s not always easy to determine what chargers will work with a specific camera model, as Chris and Jordan noted in a recent DPReview episode, but if you’ve confirmed your camera can be charged over USB, we’ve taken the time to round up a few of the best power banks in various capacities to help you get the power you need on the go.
mobilesyrup.com

This dongle from Motorola can give you access to wireless Android Auto

If you’ve been wanting to use Android Auto in your car, but it doesn’t have wireless Auto factory fitted, this new dongle/adapter from Motorola might solve the issue. First off, while the MA1 dongle does have Motorola’s name on it, it’s not made by the Motorola phone company that we all know. Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics (SGW Global), a China-based company that officially licenses Motorola’s name, is behind the adapter.
WANE 15

CES 2022: Tech reveals you need to know about

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The yearly Consumer Electronics Show is one of the largest and most publicized tech conventions worldwide. Many of the largest and most renowned manufacturers use it to highlight their most novel and advanced new products. It’s often a densely packed gathering filled to the brim with excited […]
Pocket-lint.com

Huawei Sound Joy review: Open up a can of bass

(Pocket-lint) - Like the Huawei Sound and Sound X speakers that we've reviewed previously, the Huawei Sound Joy is co-engineered with Devialet, a renowned French audio manufacturer. This time, though, it comes in a handy portable form-factor that's just a tad taller than a standard can of beer. Huawei's previous...
