Polarization Analysis

TSUKUBA, Japan, Jan. 11, 2022 — Researchers at the University of Tsukuba developed a unified method for simulating light-matter interaction at the atomic scale. The method is considered to be highly efficient by the researchers, as it simultaneously calculates electromagnetic analysis for light electromagnetic fields: ab initio time-dependent density functional theory (TDDFT) for electron dynamics, and molecular dynamics for ionic motion.
PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, Motion Control, Air Bearings, Piezo MechanicsRequest Info. The new V-817 linear motor stage family was designed for laser processing and industrial automation applications that require high precision, speed, and reliability combined with low initial cost and TOC. For research and machine builders, driven by EtherCat-based motion controllers with advanced features to integrate laser and galvo control. 3-m/sec speed, nanometer resolution.
SCANLAB is launching its new z-axis generation varioSCAN II. The innovative system design with new bearing technology now enables the incredibly compact z-axis to be integrated into a laser machine in any mounting orientation. This additional flexibility simplifies the implementation of different laser system concepts for machine builders.
BEIJING, Jan. 12, 2022 — A study conducted by the Bimberg Chinese-German Center for Green Photonics, Changchun Institute of Optics, Fine Mechanics, and Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences reported on the progress on multi-aperture VCSELs. The study showed that the development of such devices has created performance advantages such as larger temperature rollover, larger output power, and larger f3dB (the decisive parameter determining the bit-rate of communication).
The VTC 4000 near-field camera was developed for the ultrafast, precise, 2D analysis of VCSEL arrays. It enables polarization-controlled characterization of all relevant parameters simultaneously for the single emitters. The software module LumiSuite SDK provides an easy integration into customized production processes. See our Photonics West live presentation “Spatially resolved polarization characterization of VCSEL arrays” (12020-28), Jan. 27, 2022. Visit booth 4013!
Radiant Vision Systems, Test & MeasurementRequest Info. Developed around test requirements for augmented, virtual, and mixed reality displays, TT-ARVR™ software is applied with photometric imaging systems to evaluate virtual images in angular space (to 120° horizontal) from inside the headset. The software controls test patterns in the headset and synchronizes analyses for fully automated inspection routines that evaluate luminance, chromaticity, contrast, distortion,
MIRcat-QT provides numerous capabilities critical to any molecular spectroscopy application, including high-speed tuning, high spectral and spatial brightness, high spectral and spatial repeatability, and wide coverage of the important mid-IR spectral fingerprint region. MIRcat-QT is a true one-box, maintenance- and alignment- free, fully automated system, with a flexible, modular design.
Edinburgh Instruments has launched a new series of pulsed light sources for time-resolved photoluminescence spectroscopy. The VPL, VPLED, and HPL series of pulsed diode lasers and LEDs expand the range of compact, monochromatic sources on offer, while the AGILE supercontinuum laser provides tunable picosecond pulses across the visible and NIR regions.
ADLINK Technology Inc. has announced computer-on-modules (COMs) based on Intel® Alder Lake-H Core™ processors, which are available in two form factors: the COM-HPC Client Type and the COM Express Type 6. The COMs allow for a unique design that can be adapted for single- or multithread performance. Its...
TOKYO, Jan. 13, 2022 — NTT Corp., in collaboration with the University of Tokyo and RIKEN, has developed an optical fiber-coupled quantum light source. Such a light source that can produce squeezed light is considered to be a crucial component to realizing a fault-tolerant, large-scale universal optical quantum computer.
ImageMaster® Lab AR Flex is the comprehensive test solution from TRIOPTICS for AR/VR/MR/XR devices. This optical measurement device is particularly suitable for manufacturers and integrators of waveguides, light engines, and near-eye displays for AR/VR glasses and head-up displays as well as for independent testing laboratories. The ImageMaster® Lab AR Flex precisely measures image quality (sharpness, contrast, color, distortion) and efficiency of waveguides.
QPC Lasers Medica series diode laser modules provide high output powers in compact, rugged packages offering features for medical applications including fiber sensors, red aiming beams, redundant photodiodes and replaceable blast shields. Models are available at wavelengths ranging from 780 to 1940 nm and powers to 180 W with a wide range of fiber options.
The 772B-MIR Laser Spectrum Analyzer is for pulsed lasers operating from 1 to 12 μm. It measures wavelength to an accuracy of ±10 parts per million, and bandwidth and longitudinal mode structure to a resolution of 4 GHz, providing the ideal solution for scientists and engineers who need to know the spectral properties of their pulsed mid-IR lasers.
Prepare for optical metamaterials to enter our pockets, kitchens, cars, and offices in the next three to five years. That’s what experts in the field predict. Thanks to rapid maturation of technology and falling production costs, the doors are opening to some lucrative new markets for the materials. Optical...
The EnLiten30 light engine from DigiLens Inc. is a 30°, 720p landscape field-of-view liquid crystal on silicon LED for near-to-eye optical technology. The polarized light engine has a baseline operational efficiency of 5 lm/.5 W and has a targeted max peak brightness of 10 polarized lm with an ANSI contrast ratio of >100:1 and a frame rate of >60 fps. It has an optical package size of 2.5 cc and a total component size of <4.0 cc, and can be constructed in a longitudinal or right-angle exit configuration.
