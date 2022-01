ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2022 — As members of its first four cohorts continue to ascend the commercial optics and photonics landscape, the Rochester, N.Y.-based Luminate accelerator is less than one week away from the close of applications for finalists for its fifth cohort. The largest business accelerator for optics, photonics, and imaging (OPI) startups crowned its most recent winner in September, upon the completion of the six-month program that aims to speed the commercialization of finalists’ technologies and businesses.

