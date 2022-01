Katalon Studio 8.1 delivers a vital feature that aims to increase the operations and cost-efficiency of your automation cycle. The new feature will help make more efficient use of testing devices and improve infrastructure costs, especially for cloud users. Users can terminate the Test Case or Test Suite Collection execution when there is a significant number of test cases in an execution that has failed, enabling them to provide feedback earlier in the development cycle rather than waiting until the test cycle is completed. This feature is only available for tests executed through the CLI or CI using the runtime engine.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO