Electronics

Hollow Retroreflectors

Photonics.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpectrum Scientific’s (SSI) hollow retroreflectors are manufactured from solid aluminum, making them...

www.photonics.com

Photonics.com

ImageMaster Lab AR Flex

ImageMaster® Lab AR Flex is the comprehensive test solution from TRIOPTICS for AR/VR/MR/XR devices. This optical measurement device is particularly suitable for manufacturers and integrators of waveguides, light engines, and near-eye displays for AR/VR glasses and head-up displays as well as for independent testing laboratories. The ImageMaster® Lab AR Flex precisely measures image quality (sharpness, contrast, color, distortion) and efficiency of waveguides.
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Razer and Fossil Team Up for the Gen 6 Smartwatch

Razer and Fossil have united for a limited-edition smartwatch fit for anyone interesting in gaming or fitness. Washed in black stainless steel, the new collaboration sees Fossil’s Gen 6 Smartwatch outfitted with three Razer watch faces featuring analog, text and chroma, in addition to black and neon green interchangeable silicone straps. The 44mm waterproof (up to three ATM) watch also includes a touchscreen digital display, an upgraded heart rate sensor, an O2 sensor, customizable dials, 8 GB of storage and more. Additionally, the Gen 6 is the first smartwatch powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, which features speed, performance and power consumption upgrades.
ELECTRONICS
nationalclubgolfer.com

A hybrid for everyone: Callaway launch expansive Rogue range for 2022

The Callaway Rogue ST hybrids line-up is an early contender to be the biggest on the market. There are four very distinct models catering to low-handicap, fast-swinging golfers all the way to beginners and slower-swinging seniors. Callaway Rogue ST Hybrids: First Impressions. I really like the way this hybrid range...
CARS
Photonics.com

NIR Position Sensors

GPD Optoelectronics offers Ge and InGaAs lateral-effect position sensors with chip sizes up to 1 cm. The sensors offer a large detection field with no gaps or dead areas. This allows for more flexible tracking compared with QPDs and accommodates more variation in spot shape and intensity profile. GPD’s improved tetralateral design increases the linear detection region up to 56 sq mm.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

MarSurf CM Micro-lens Measurements

Smaller diameters in micro-lenses presents several technical challenges for metrology instruments. Steep flanks at the edges of the lenses can cause data drop-out. Fast measurement times and high performance requirements are needed. Due to the variety of materials used to manufacture these lenses, metrology instrument performance must be material insensitive....
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Rugged Video Monitors

The VM-21.5U-NBS24 series of rugged video monitors from TRU-Vu Monitors Inc. are 21.5-in. devices featuring 1920 × 1080 full-HD resolution. They provide high-quality reproduction, image quality, and wide viewing angles, featuring a rugged powder-coated steel enclosure and TRU-Tuff treatment for shock and vibration resistance. The monitors can be customized for user requirement, operating on 12- to 24-VDC, as well as 90- to 240-VAC.
ELECTRONICS
Photonics.com

Future-Proof Spectrometers

In cases where size matters, the AvaSpec CompactLine offers one of the smallest form factors on the market. These compact spectrometers enable easier integration into OEM and hand-held devices. As the AvaSpec-Mini is produced using a semi-automated production process called AvaMation, we can ensure unsurpassed inter-instrument reproducibility. Visit our website to see how the AvaSpec-Mini can improve your application.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

The 97-inch LG G2 is the biggest OLED TV yet. The 42-inch C2 is the smallest

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. OLED TVs have better picture quality than the more common and less-expensive LCD-based TVs, but they're also available in fewer different sizes. But at CES 2022, LG is closing the size gap and hoping to broaden OLED's appeal: The massive 97-inch and relatively diminutive 42-inch versions represent the largest and smallest OLEDs yet.
ELECTRONICS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a FLASH SALE on tech today — what to buy

The holiday season has come and gone, but discounts on various tech products are still widespread among different retailers. One of them is Walmart, which has launched a flash sale today on devices that include soundbars, Chromebooks, robot vacuums, monitors, and 4K TVs. It’s unclear how long stocks of the...
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This powerful Dell laptop is down to $250 for a limited time only

If you’re on the hunt for affordable but reliable laptop deals, it’s highly recommended that you go with Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the industry because of high-quality products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is currently available from Dell for just $250 after a $135 discount to its original price of $385.
COMPUTERS
idropnews.com

iPhone SE 2023 Will Get These 5+ New Features and Changes

Although next year’s iPhone SE isn’t expected to offer much excitement, there’s every reason to believe that Apple has a bigger and better update waiting in the wings that could come as early as 2023. In the short term, we’re expecting a minor refresh to the current...
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

This dongle from Motorola can give you access to wireless Android Auto

If you’ve been wanting to use Android Auto in your car, but it doesn’t have wireless Auto factory fitted, this new dongle/adapter from Motorola might solve the issue. First off, while the MA1 dongle does have Motorola’s name on it, it’s not made by the Motorola phone company that we all know. Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics (SGW Global), a China-based company that officially licenses Motorola’s name, is behind the adapter.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
ELECTRONICS
geardiary

Hisense Has Sharp New Televisions, Projectors, and Soundbars in Store for 2022

If there’s one thing we’ve learned after a prolonged pandemic, it’s the increased importance of a good television in our everyday lives. Well, hopefully, we’ve also learned the importance of washing hands regularly, but two years of binge-watching has definitely led to a new love for the glowing box that streams the world to our living rooms. If you think it’s time to improve your setup, Hisense has you covered with some amazing new announcements at CES 2022.
ELECTRONICS
Liliputing

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is a laptop with a built-in graphics tablet

Lenovo has been dabbling in the dual-screen laptop space for the past few years with the ThinkBook Plus line of devices. While previous models had E Ink displays on the screen that allowed you to closed the laptop’s lid and use it as an eReader or note-taking device, Lenovo’s next-gen ThinkBook Plus is something different.
COMPUTERS
T3.com

iPhone 14 tipped for radical redesign by respected industry insider

We're still quite a long way out from seeing the iPhone 14 in the flesh but rumours are starting to trickle in. And while the iPhone 13 is one of the best phones on the market today and a premium product that anyone would be happy to own, that doesn't mean we can't get excited about the next upgrade.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The 2021 iPad is $50 off at Amazon today, but hurry!

It’s no secret that iPads are some of the most powerful and versatile devices you can own. Whether it’s for taking notes, playing immersive games, creating content, or watching high-definition movies, an iPad can do it all. You can even turn an iPad into your daily computer with additional peripherals. However, iPad deals tend to be few and far between, which is why we’re very excited to share this fantastic offer on an iPad that you can pick up on Amazon right now. You can buy the 2021 11-inch iPad Pro for just $749, which is a $50 discount on the original price of $799. That’s an absolute steal of a price for the latest version of the most powerful iPad yet. Keep reading to find out why this is one of the best tablet deals you can get right now.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Huawei Sound Joy review: Open up a can of bass

(Pocket-lint) - Like the Huawei Sound and Sound X speakers that we've reviewed previously, the Huawei Sound Joy is co-engineered with Devialet, a renowned French audio manufacturer. This time, though, it comes in a handy portable form-factor that's just a tad taller than a standard can of beer. Huawei's previous...
NFL
mspoweruser.com

Dell announces Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop with Smart Fan control technology

At CES 2022, Dell announced the new Alienware m17 R5, a 17-inch AMD Advantage laptop. This is the first laptop that will come with AMD SmartAccess Graphics in addition to SmartAccess Memory and SmartShift MAX. Also, Dell included a patent-pending Smart Fan control technology in this laptop. With this technology, each individual fan can independently spin-up, slow-down or remain steady based on various sensors in the system.
COMPUTERS

