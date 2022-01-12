ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milbridge, ME

Maine State Police log week of January 13

By Jennifer Osborn
Ellsworth American
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Wyman Road in Milbridge Jan. 2. Two of three passengers in the vehicle had minor injuries, police said....

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

McCarthy dodges, deflects Jan. 6 questions

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Thursday dodged and deflected questions from reporters about why he is refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee about his conversations with former President Trump during and after the deadly attack on the Capitol. In a heated news conference, McCarthy questioned why...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milbridge, ME
City
Machias, ME
State
Maine State
City
Columbia Falls, ME
City
Washington, ME
City
Sedgwick, ME
State
Washington State
City
Steuben, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Milbridge, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Ellsworth, ME
CBS News

Russia "won't exclude" putting military hardware in Cuba or Venezuela amid "unsuccessful" talks with U.S. over Ukraine

Moscow — A senior Russian diplomat wouldn't rule out the possibility of his country placing military infrastructure in Cuba or Venezuela, as the Kremlin called two recent rounds of talks with the U.S. and NATO "unsuccessful." Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who led negotiations with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in Geneva this week, said Thursday that he didn't want "to confirm anything, [but] won't exclude anything here either," when asked whether Russia might consider establishing a military presence in America's backyard.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Maine State Police#Steuben Fire Department#Milbridge Fire Department

Comments / 0

Community Policy