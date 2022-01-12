ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Daniel Incandela

bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReachdesk has named Daniel Incandela as Chief Marketing Officer. Incandela, a three-time CMO, previously serving...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Daniel Kurek

Chaney Enterprises, a ready-mix concrete and aggregates supplier, announces the promotion of Daniel Kurek to chief financial officer (CFO). Kurek has been a member of the Chaney team since 2010, holds an MBA in Finance from Johns Hopkins University, and is a 2020 graduate of the Harvard Business Analytics Program. He is a Certified Construction Industry Financial Professional (CCIFP). In 2021, Daniel was named one of CFMA’s National Top ’40 under 40’ honorees.
CONSTRUCTION
bizjournals

JCPenney taps execs to lead technology and digital organizations

Dallas-based J.C. Penney announced a new CIO and chief digital and transformation office to lead the company's e-commerce and omnichannel investments, according to a news release. Sharmeelee Bala has been named chief information officer and will assume responsibility for the retailer's IT and global technology systems. She will lead the...
DALLAS, TX
Variety

Hilary Williams Promoted to Partner at Digital Brand Architects

Hilary Williams has been promoted to partner at the digital influencer management company, Digital Brand Architects. Williams joined DBA in 2015, and previously served as vice president of talent. She is now one of three partners at the company, joining CEO Raina Penchansky and president Vanessa Flaherty. Her clients include Summer Fridays co-founder Marianna Hewitt, global fashion and beauty influencer Camila Coelho, best-selling author Katherine Schwarzenegger, former “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams, fashion designer Rachel Parcell, chef Gaby Dalkin and the parenting platform Big Little Feelings. “Hilary distinguishes herself every day through the clients she passionately represents, the reputation she has earned and her...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Former WarnerMedia PR Vet Keith Cocozza Joins CNBC As SVP Communications

Keith Cocozza, a longtime public relations executive who spent nearly two decades at Time Warner/WarnerMedia, has joined CNBC as Senior Vice President, Communications. He’ll report to CNBC chairman Mark Hoffman overseeing external and internal communications worldwide for the network, based at CNBC Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J. He replaces former communications chief Brian Steel, who exited the NBC Universal-owned business news channel last September. Cocozza saw the old Time Warner through two major acquisitions, first by AOL in 2003, then by AT&T in 2018 where he worked on the rebranding and restructuring of the company into WarnerMedia, serving as executive VP for corporate...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Automation#Cmo
Fortune

Visa’s CFO offers career advice to start your year

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. For many, the beginning of the year means setting new career goals. That could mean aspiring to advance in your current field or even choosing a new career path. I recently had a conversation with Visa Vice Chair and CFO Vasant Prabhu for Fortune’s series Career Rewind. Prabhu discussed his climb up the corporate ladder, including his current position at the global credit card and payments powerhouse. But finance, it turns out, wasn't initially on his radar.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

A “Retail Reset” Could Be Coming in 2022, According to Deloitte

Despite empty shelves, limited store hours and record high inflation, the future of retail is bright. Retail industry leaders are preparing for a great “retail reset” in 2022, which will change how companies meet the needs of consumers and employees, according to Deloitte’s 2022 Retail Industry Outlook that was released on Friday. “Retailers face significant challenges that will likely last beyond the pandemic, but there are also unexpected opportunities that can help them prepare for future disruptions,” said Rod Sides, vice chair and U.S. retail leader at Deloitte, in the report. “Retailers must figure out how to reset — as employers, at...
RETAIL
bizjournals

Andy Jassy aims to bring AWS success to Amazon

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has spent most of his time with the company developing Amazon Web Services into a thriving cloud business. His promotion to Amazon's top job signals how important AWS is to the company's success.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Ask Marcia: Invest time and creativity to spur employee momentum

Leaders don't generate momentum in others — they help workers create it for themselves. One way is to take the time to match your employees' passions with their work life. Meet your MENTORS in: C-Suite Engineering Finance Marketing Nonprofit Human Resources/Business Development Entrepreneur. Latinx Business Leadership Awards 2022: Individuals.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
bizjournals

Five ways to manage and overcome common sales challenges

Business Journals Leadership Trust is an invite-only network of influential business leaders, executives and entrepreneurs in your community. Everybody thinks that selling a product or service will be a piece of cake — until they’re met with a host of challenges and obstacles to overcome. Making sales requires a high level of effort and ambition. From coming up with a product or service that will solve an audience’s problem to pinpointing the target audience for a product or service to actually reaching the target audience and finally converting them to loyal customers — the sales process is a long and winding road that’s often full of potholes, detours and traffic jams.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Health tech startup Preferral sold to AristaMD

In 2017, Jim Aylward told the Business Journal that if he and his team were able to "execute and market" their fledgling health tech startup, he believed they would be acquired. That belief is now reality.
HEALTH
bizjournals

Use your workspace to define your “why”

What’s the difference between a good company and a truly great one? According to consulting firm Deloitte, organizations that frame their purpose as something beyond making money — existing to solve human problems and benefit communities — show higher market-share gains and grow three times faster than their competitors.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bizjournals

Former Informz execs' next idea didn't work, so they're trying again

Three years after selling email marketing company Informz in 2017, Terry Nawrot and Joe Tyler decided to start another tech venture. Despite having a positive initial response, about six months in, they realized it wasn't quite working as they had expected. The software product they created in 2020 through their...
TECHNOLOGY
bizjournals

Wells Fargo sees 86% boost in profits for fourth quarter 2021

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) well exceeded analysts' expectations for the fourth quarter, riding on the sales of two businesses and a rebounding economy. San Francisco-based Wells Fargo posted net income of $5.75 billion, or $1.38 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter. Those results included a $943 million net gain from the sale of its corporate trust and asset management businesses and an $875 million decrease in credit-loss allowances, plus a $268 million hit related to leased rail cars.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bizjournals

Salarius expands oncology drug pipeline with DeuteRx portfolio acquisition

Houston-based Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX) is expanding its oncology drug pipeline with an acquisition. The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company inked an agreement to acquire a portfolio of clinical programs from Massachusetts-based DeuteRx LLC, including DeuteRx's lead candidate, SP-3164. To acquire DeuteRx's oral, small molecule-targeted protein degradation portfolio, Salarius paid $1.5 million in cash and 1 million shares of the company's common stock, according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
bizjournals

Larabee: Tech startup develops platform for how-to videos

Editor’s note: At the start of the year, we look at which young companies have caught our eye for hitting a milestone, bringing in funding or growing its revenue base. This company has made our list of our Startups to Watch for 2022. See the rest here. After more...
CELEBRITIES
Sourcing Journal

Supply Chain Tech Provider Project44 Secures $420 Million

The funding comes as supply chain visibility becomes more crucial to the operations of retailers, shipping companies and logistics firms. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Sustainability in Fashion: Checking the Facts

Transparency has become a top priority for brands today as they adapt to the growing demand for sustainability disclosures. But while sharing supply chain details is a smart brand positioning move, companies must be diligent in disseminating reliable information. “Brands have brought in this consumer curiosity, so bravo to them for doing that,” said Kathleen Grevers, director of education, global programming at Fashion Revolution, during a panel discussion at the 2nd annual Supima Harvest Symposium moderated by Sourcing Journal founder and president Edward Hertzman. “However…brands need to understand what they mean when they do say ‘sustainability,’ what they mean when they...
ENVIRONMENT
Variety

Banijay Americas Chairman Cris Abrego Sets Communications Team, Promotes Joe Schlosser and Jaycee Medina

Banijay Americas has promoted Joe Schlosser to executive vice president, communications, as chairman Cris Abrego finalized his communications team on Thursday. As part of the announcement, Jaycee Medina has been upped to vice president, communications and marketing, while Abbey Maloney was promoted to publicist, Banijay Americas. The moves were announced by Abrego, whose full title is chairman of the Americas, Banijay and president and CEO, Endemol Shine Holdings. All three are based in the company’s North Hollywood headquarters and work closely with Banijay’s UK-based group communications team. Schlosser was most recently senior VP, communications for Endemol Shine North America, and has...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy