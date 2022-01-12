ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Kicking Off Lucy’s Purple + Pink Unicorn Bedroom

By Kim
yellowbrickhome.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucy turns 4 today, and we’re celebrating by kicking off the design of her purple and pink unicorn big girl bedroom! This is how we’re making it happen. As I sat down to officially kick off Lucy’s Big Girl Bedroom – AKA the ‘Pink and Purple Unicorn Room!’ – I had...

www.yellowbrickhome.com

Unicorn, Bunk Bed, Blush Pink
