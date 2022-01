FREDERICKTOWN – Two of the three newly elected Fredericktown school board members assumed the highest leadership roles during the first meeting of the year Tuesday. Paul Napier is board president and Don Falk is vice president for the 2022 term. Three new board members — Napier, Falk and Nathan Bellman — took office Tuesday. Bellman and Napier took office despite an informal opinion from the Ohio attorney general's office advising them not to because of conflicts of interest with their employment at the Knox County Career Center.

