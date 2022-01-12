ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries - January 12, 2022

Celebration of life services for John Wesley “J.W.“ Barron, Jr. 92, of Foules, will be held at a later date. J.W. was born February 8, 1929, in Harrisonburg, and passed away December 20, 2021, in Foules, at his farm. J.W., a member of Sicily Island Methodist Church,...

Natchez Democrat

Tanya Denise Blanton

NATCHEZ – Graveside services for Tanya Denise Blanton, 48, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Grove A.M.E. Church with Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of...
NATCHEZ, MS
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lynn Watkins

Lynn Watkins, 79, of Uvalde died on Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in San Antonio. A graveside service will be held on tomorrow at 11 a.m. at Montell Cemetery in Montell. Arrangements are under the direction of Rushing-Estes-Knowles Mortuary, and a complete obituary will appear in a...
UVALDE, TX
jacksoncountytimes.net

Mrs. Maria T. Williams

Mrs. Maria T. Williams, of Bascom, Florida transitioned from life temporal to life eternal on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the Courtyard at the Millpond in Marianna, Florida. Mrs. Williams was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Greenwood, Florida. Graveside celebration of life services will be held...
BASCOM, FL
thepampanews.com

George G. Liberty

George G. Liberty, 62 years of age, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully took Jesus’ hand into eternity while surrounded by the joyous laughter of his family as they reminisced of their many shenanigans together on Thursday, December 2, 2021, while in Pampa Regional Medical Center where he had been fighting Covid. He graced this world with his presence on May 25, 1959, in Lynwood, California to George Sr. and Dixie Lea Liberty.
PAMPA, TX
gilavalleycentral.net

Herschel Joseph Medlin

Herschel Joseph Medlin, a resident of Pima and a United States Marine Corps veteran, passed into eternal life, Tuesday afternoon, December 14, 2021, at the Banner University Hospital in Phoenix, with his beloved wife, Jessica, at his side. Herschel was 48. Herschel was a loyal and faithful protecter of the...
SAFFORD, AZ
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 1/6/21

A memorial service will be held for Duane Ivan Johnson, age 86 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 7th at Moscow Lutheran Church of rural Austin. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the church on Friday morning. Interment will take place at Moscow Lutheran Church Cemetery of rural Austin.
AUSTIN, MN
thepampanews.com

Michael James Ledford

Michael James Ledford, 68, of Amarillo, formerly of Pampa, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, December 28, 2021, in Amarillo after a short battle with Covid. He was born the oldest of six children on October 17, 1953, in Lawton, Oklahoma to Arby and Lee Etta Ledford. Mike had attended school...
AMARILLO, TX
Navasota Examiner

Wreaths Across Grimes County

Patriotism prevailed in spite of wind, cold and torrential rain Saturday, Dec. 18! Thanks to the efforts of Grimes County Location Coordinator Kathy Cave Wells, Regent of the Robert Raines Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), Wreaths Across America (WAA) Day made its debut in Grimes County.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Navasota Examiner

2021 YEAR IN REVIEW

Navasota Police Officers arrested Earnest Cantu, 18, from Navasota after he was discovered riding through town on a stolen dirt bike. Three poaching suspects, Timoteo Serrano Lopez, 54, from Navasota; Wilmer Flores Sr., 43, from Washington; and Wilmer Flores Jr., 19, from Washington, were arrested Sunday, Dec. 27 after they were caught illegally hunting on private property south of Millican.
NAVASOTA, TX
leesburg-news.com

Wanda Lee Altizer

Wanda Lee (Back, Wyatt) Altizer Born October 1927 Entered Heaven December 23, 2021. Wanda Altizer, who was raised in Corbin Kentucky, moved numerous times while saying, “Dennis, this is the last time I’m moving.” Firstly, she became part of the great Appalachian Migration to the “North” in 1955. Her first husband, Russell Wyatt, took a factory job in Ohio and then, a couple of years later, another GM factory job in Indiana. Wanda and the two youngsters became immigrants. The automobile factories paid a decent wage.
LARGO, FL
marshallradio.net

Thomas Spielmann

The funeral service for Thomas Spielmann, 69, of Marshall, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Horvath Remembrance Center in Marshall. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. at the Remembrance Center. Interment will follow the service at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Marshall. The Horvath Funeral Service of Marshall is handling the arrangements.
MARSHALL, MN
kwbg.com

Crystal L. Foster

BOONE, Iowa—Crystal L. Foster, age 61, of Boone, Iowa passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at the Boone County Hospital in Boone. No services are planned at this time. Crystal was born March 20, 1960, in Boone, the daughter of James and Donna (Long) Walker, Sr. She was a simple lady with a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. Crystal was very social person and was known to attend numerous garage sales and thrift stores, looking for that special treasure, while meeting the different people. She collected rocks and enjoyed watching CSI, Family Feud, The Blind Side and The Fast and Furious. Crystal liked dressing up and was a member of the Red Hat Society. She absolutely loved her family the most and spending time with her grandchildren.
BOONE, IA
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Obituaries: December 30 – January 6

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Here’s a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Dec. 30 – Jan. 6. Our condolences to family and friends:. Dec. 30:. Dec. 31:. Jan. 1:. Denise...
WYOMING STATE
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 1/3/22

A Memorial Service will be held for Sharon K. Marsolek, age 82 of Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4th at the Mayer Funeral Home in Austin. There will be visitation from 9:00-11:00 a.m. the day of the service at the Mayer Funeral Home. A memorial service will be...
AUSTIN, MN

