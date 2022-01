Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Cariloha, Inc (NASDAQ: ALOHA) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are an omni-channel brand focused on soft and sustainable bedding, clothing and bath goods made of eco-friendly viscose-from-bamboo, or Bamboo, one of the most renewable and sustainable resources on the planet. We provide customers with eco-friendly alternatives to traditional fabrics, and we’ve become one of the few brands that has successfully developed a full line of products and home goods that utilizes fabrics produced from Bamboo. We market and sell our products through our fast-growing e-commerce channel, modern and efficient showrooms and wholesale channel. We are dedicated to creating a community for environmentally conscious consumers through our clean, sustainable, effective and thoughtfully designed products. We have cultivated deep relationships with our customers who continue to promote awareness of the brand, allowing us to achieve best-in-class unit economics and to significantly outpace our peers. Furthermore, our longstanding contractual marketing partnerships with major cruise lines provide us access to tens of thousands of new customers who visit our unique footprint of showrooms located in high-traffic destinations and cruise ports-of-call. Our award-winning product offering, deep digital connection with our consumers and integrated omni-channel accessibility position us for continued growth."

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO