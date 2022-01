It's too soon to know if spring training will start on time, but when it does, the Twins definitely won't be reporting to the CenturyLink Sports Complex. The Twins' spring headquarters in Fort Myers, Fla., is getting a new name after the internet and telephone communications company chose not to renew its naming-rights sponsorship when the eight-year contract expired at the end of 2021.

