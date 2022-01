Home prices soared last year, up as much as 20%. Will 2022 be another strong year in metro Atlanta real estate? We asked local realtors to share their predictions for this year. Cynthia Lippert, Atlanta Realtors Association Many realtors will have already developed their 2022 business plans. Here are some of the predictions informing the […] The post What’s ahead for the housing market? appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO