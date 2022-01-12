ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Am Shauna Rae star says she attracts ‘freaks & a**holes’ while trying to date as a 22-year-old in an 8-year-old’s body

By James Carter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDURING the season premiere of I Am Shauna Rae, the star confessed that she’s been unlucky in love, attracting mostly ‘freaks, a**holes and idiots’ due to her stature. Shauna Rae – in her 20s – stopped...

PennLive.com

TLC debuts ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ series about 22-year-old woman in 8-year-old’s body: How to watch and stream for free

“I Am Shauna Rae” premieres on TLC on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (free trial), Philo and Sling. The series introduces Shauna Rae, 22, who was diagnosed with brain cancer when she was 6 months old and has continued to live with the side effects of the treatments that saved her life. Chemotherapy treatments made her pituitary gland almost dormant, leaving Shauna with a childlike appearance. She is 3 feet, 10 inches tall — the average size of an 8-year-old, according to TLC.
