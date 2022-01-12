ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix's "Squid Game" becomes first non-English TV show nominated for a SAG award

The Hill
The Hill
 17 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fJfEh_0dkETgVx00
  • "Squid Game" first debuted on Netflix back in September 2021.
  • The show depicts a dangerous competition that requires risky acts for a chance to win cash prizes.
  • The show garnered 111 million viewers and earned four nominations from the Screen Actors Guild.

“Squid Game,” the viral Netflix show about a competition where contestants play in deadly games for the chance to win millions of dollars, set yet another record by becoming the first non-English TV show to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The Korean show first debuted on Netflix in September last year and quickly broke streaming records, with the streaming company announcing within a month of its release that “Squid Game” had reached 111 million viewers.

Now the viral sensation has achieved another feat, becoming the first non-English TV show to be nominated by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). The show and its actors have received four nominations, which includes best male actor in a drama series for Lee Jung-jae and best female actor in a drama series for Jung Ho-yeon.

The show was also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a TV series.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Lee spoke with Deadline about his show’s nominations and how Korean content has improved thanks to talented directors and crew, “now, anywhere in the world you can enjoy high-quality Korean content in terms of its entertainment value and the way it is visually appealing. As an actor, I can only hope that this love for Korean content will only grow stronger and continue.”

“Squid Game” director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk also told Deadline, “Upon hearing the nomination today, I think it has to be the happiest moment since we’ve created Squid Game. The fact not just one or two leading actors were recognized, but the whole cast being nominated as the best ensemble. It brings me great joy as a director, who has cast and created the series, just being nominated.”

The SAG Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Feb. 27.

Hwang’s journey to success has been long, as the director first conceived the idea of “Squid Game” in 2008 and had originally wanted it to be a movie. He finished the initial screenplay of the show in 2009, but wasn’t able to sell the idea to anyone.

It wasn’t until 10 years later that Hwang was able to begin working on “Squid Game” for Netflix.

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Non English#Sag#The Screen Actors Guild#Korean#Squid Game
tvseriesfinale.com

Bridgerton: Season Two; 2022 Premiere Date Announced for Netflix Drama Series

There’s news from Lady Whistledown for Bridgerton fans. A March premiere date has been announced for season two of the Netflix period drama. Season one premiered on Christmas 2020. The popular series has already been renewed for seasons three and four having received a two-season renewal in April. Starring...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Adding One of 2021's Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn't exactly garner much positive attention upon its release. After We Fell,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022

With the holidays coming to an end and the long reality of winter setting in, Netflix has big plans to help keep you entertained. The streaming platform is preparing to premiere plenty of new movies and TV shows in January, with a batch of titles dropping on the first of the month, but others will gradually premiere gradually throughout the month. As you wait for the new movies and shows below to make their way onto the streaming giant, keep your eyes peeled for your favorite returning Netflix series and don't forget to catch up on other binge-worthy titles you may have missed.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
Distractify

What Were the 7 Best Netflix Original Series of 2021? We've Got Our List

Did you catch all of the original programming that dropped on Netflix in 2021? If not (and especially if you're looking for something new to binge during that awkward time between Christmas and New Year's), we've rounded up seven of our favorite Netflix originals that are highly rated and worth sacrificing an entire day just to watch every episode.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

A mysterious new Netflix miniseries just flew to the top of the charts

With as many original shows and movies as Netflix delivers, some are inevitably going to fall through the cracks. But while plenty of great TV shows never get the attention that they deserve, others come out of nowhere to make a huge splash. Look no further than Squid Game earlier this year. It could be ages before any show tops the Korean mega-hit, but in the meantime, a new mystery miniseries on Netflix called Stay Close is exploding up the charts just days after its debut.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and films on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
Yardbarker

Sandra Bullock makes Netflix history with 'The Unforgivable'

The movie is called The Unforgivable, but Sandra Bullock is unforgettable. As relayed by Variety, Bullock became the first actress to hold two places on Netflix's all-time top 10:. "[Bullock's] new movie The Unforgivable has officially cracked the streamer’s Top 10 Most Popular film list, Netflix announced Tuesday. The project...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hulu Reportedly Losing Iconic NBC Show in January

ER fans still in the midst of re-watching all 331 episodes on Hulu will have to switch platforms soon. That's because the iconic medical drama is leaving to join HBO Max in January. ER was infamously unavailable on streaming platforms until January 2018, when Hulu struck a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing a True-Crime Staple This Week

Netflix's true-crime library is about to get a little smaller with the upcoming departure of one staple title. When Netflix unveiled its incoming December 2021 titles at the end of November, it also released its outgoing titles, revealing that Forensic Files Collections 1-9 will be leaving the platform on Friday, Dec. 31. All 376 episodes of the hit true-crime series currently available on Netflix are set to leave, unfortunately.
TV SERIES
allkpop.com

'Squid Game' actor Lee Jung Jae confirms that he will be absent from the Golden Globes in light of Netflix's boycott

Actor Lee Jung Jae confirmed that he will be absent from the upcoming 'Golden Globe Awards' ceremony, despite his nomination for a major award. On January 5 KST, Artist Company stated, "It is an honor that he was nominated. However, because Netflix will not be participating in the Golden Globes, Lee Jung Jae will also respect Netflix's decision."
TV & VIDEOS
The Hill

The Hill

443K+
Followers
53K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy