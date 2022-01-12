Netflix's "Squid Game" becomes first non-English TV show nominated for a SAG award

"Squid Game" first debuted on Netflix back in September 2021.

The show depicts a dangerous competition that requires risky acts for a chance to win cash prizes.

The show garnered 111 million viewers and earned four nominations from the Screen Actors Guild.

“Squid Game,” the viral Netflix show about a competition where contestants play in deadly games for the chance to win millions of dollars, set yet another record by becoming the first non-English TV show to be nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award.

The Korean show first debuted on Netflix in September last year and quickly broke streaming records, with the streaming company announcing within a month of its release that “Squid Game” had reached 111 million viewers.

Now the viral sensation has achieved another feat, becoming the first non-English TV show to be nominated by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). The show and its actors have received four nominations, which includes best male actor in a drama series for Lee Jung-jae and best female actor in a drama series for Jung Ho-yeon.

The show was also nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a TV series.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Lee spoke with Deadline about his show’s nominations and how Korean content has improved thanks to talented directors and crew, “now, anywhere in the world you can enjoy high-quality Korean content in terms of its entertainment value and the way it is visually appealing. As an actor, I can only hope that this love for Korean content will only grow stronger and continue.”

“Squid Game” director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk also told Deadline, “Upon hearing the nomination today, I think it has to be the happiest moment since we’ve created Squid Game. The fact not just one or two leading actors were recognized, but the whole cast being nominated as the best ensemble. It brings me great joy as a director, who has cast and created the series, just being nominated.”

The SAG Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on Feb. 27.

Hwang’s journey to success has been long, as the director first conceived the idea of “Squid Game” in 2008 and had originally wanted it to be a movie. He finished the initial screenplay of the show in 2009, but wasn’t able to sell the idea to anyone.

It wasn’t until 10 years later that Hwang was able to begin working on “Squid Game” for Netflix.