The Met Live in HD, Rigoletto | Highlands PAC

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
Queen Elizabeth II stripped her son Prince Andrew of all his military titles and royal duties after a U.S. judge rejected his efforts to dismiss a sexual assault civil lawsuit against him by Virginia Giuffre. Imtiaz Tyab reports.
Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced on Thursday night that the Senate will take up voting rights legislation on Tuesday, missing his self-imposed deadline to hold a vote on changing the filibuster by Monday, Jan. 17. The change in the Senate schedule comes after Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) announced he...
The Republican National Committee is preparing to change its rules at upcoming party meetings to ban future Republican presidential nominees from participating in debates sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel sent a letter Thursday to the co-chairs of the debate commission alleging that the committee...
Student lender Navient has announced that it has canceled over $1.7 billion in student loans as part of an agreement to settle ongoing litigation with various states attorneys general. States attorneys general accused Navient of engaging in "deceptive and abusive practices, targeted students who it knew would struggle to pay...
(CNN) — Novak Djokovic's Australian visa has been revoked for a second time, all but ending the ambitions of the world's number one male tennis player to contest the Australian Open and win a record 21st grand slam. Immigration minister Alex Hawke announced the decision in a statement on...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sirhan Sirhan, who assassinated presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, was denied parole Thursday by California’s governor, who said the killer remains a threat to the public and hasn’t taken responsibility for a crime that altered American history. Kennedy, a U.S. senator...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Friday fired at least one possible ballistic missile in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea and Japan said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches. South Korea’s...
