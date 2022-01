The Philadelphia 76ers are in a unique situation: They have a certain 25-year-old three-time All-Star who refuses to play for the team. Simmons has been at the forefront of almost every conversation regarding the Sixers no matter what happens on the floor. Philadelphia does not want to give up one of the game’s bright stars for just anything, but it also wants him to return and play for the team. He just doesn’t want to.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO