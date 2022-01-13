ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

How Stephanie St. Clair Became The ‘Numbers Queen’ Of Harlem

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
allthatsinteresting.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1920s, Stephanie St. Clair built a gambling empire in Harlem — and left an unforgettable mark on New York City history. In the early 20th century, gangsters and racketeers ruled New York City. Amidst the Irish and Italian gangs rose Stephanie St. Clair, a Black woman who became a...

allthatsinteresting.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Time Out Global

Rose Deler’s History Now

The Morris-Jumel Mansion has a new exhibit "History Now" by Washington Heights artist Rose Deler, featuring a selection of large-format, black and white film portraits depicting the residents and architecture of one of New York's most historic (and unexplored) neighborhoods—the Jumel Historic District in Washington Heights. Across 20 photos, 14 contemporary digitally-printed portraits and photos of the Ettlinger Family from the turn of the century, the exhibit reflects on the numerous families who have lived there since the Ettlinger’s time. Deler states: “History Now is my preservationist effort. In one hundred years, we will be the faces of our neighborhood's past.” The artist hopes that the images will resonate with New Yorkers and represent the timelessness of the city and its neighborhoods. It'll be on January 14 to April 3, 2022. There will be a virtual artist talk as a part of the museum’s Virtual Parlor Chat program series on Wednesday, January 19, at 7pm and a community open house on Saturday, March 12, 1-3pm, with free community art workshop from 1-2pm, followed by a meet-and-greet with the artist 2-3pm.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tennessee Tribune

Famous R&B Singer Dies

NASHVILLE, TN — Joe Simon was one of Southern soul’s smoothest and most convincing stylists. Yet he also was not enamored of fame or status, and he walked away from popular music in 1983 to become an ordained minister. Simon died Dec, 13 at 85 in his hometown near Chicago. But his music remains beloved, particularly his biggest hits “The Chokin’ Kind,” a soul cover of a Harlan Howard country tune, in 1969, “Drowning In The Sea Of Love” with Gamble and Huff in 1971, and “Power of Love” in 1972.
NASHVILLE, TN
stardem.com

Will Black people survive the racial reckoning?

Wow, the racial reckoning after George Floyd sure has gotten a lot of black people killed!. According to the FBI, amid the extravaganza of violence following Floyd’s death in 2020, an additional 2,400 black males and 405 black females were killed, compared to 2019. The post-Floyd murder surge of 2020 is, by far, the largest year-to-year increase in homicide in U.S. history.
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Johnson City, NY
City
Rose, NY
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Emmett Till's Mother Chose an Open Casket Funeral for Her Son — It Ignited a Movement

In August 1955, then 14-year-old Emmett Till. was brutally beaten, mutilated, and murdered in Mississippi. He was killed by two white men because he was Black. His mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, insisted his casket remain open at the funeral despite the fact that his body was almost unrecognizable. The deeply difficult decision she made on that day started a movement that began to spread across the country.
SOCIETY
HipHopDX.com

Houston Rapper D-Bando Dies From COVID-19 Complications

Following a battle with COVID-19, Houston rapper and producer D-Bando has succumbed to the disease. According to The Box Houston, D-Bando passed away on Wednesday (January 5), due to complications from the sickness. Numerous artists from Texas offered their condolences in the wake of D-Bando’s passing including Slim Thug’s official...
HOUSTON, TX
KTLA

Here are the new 2022 quarters featuring trailblazing U.S. women

Several trailblazing American women will appear on new quarters in 2022 as part of a program celebrating the accomplishments and contributions made by women. Beginning this year, and continuing through 2025, the U.S. Mint will issue up to five new designs each year, honoring the women on the reverse, or tails, side of the coins. […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lucas
Person
Dutch Schultz
Person
Lucky Luciano
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
TIME

The Grim History of Christmas for Enslaved People in the Deep South

Amid contentious national pushback over how much of the full history of slavery in the United States should be taught in schools, the holiday season represents a particularly overlooked period. Around the time Christmas was starting to become a national holiday in the late-19th century, propagandists of the Lost Cause—the myth that the Civil War was fought for states rights and not for slavery—were trying to reframe what happened in the South during the antebellum era.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Brutality#Black People#Irish#Italian#Mafia#African Americans#French European#The Rise Of Harlem
Popculture

'Real World Homecoming' Cast Erupts After Non-Black Housemates Use the N-Word

Tami Roman hasn't been having the easiest ride on The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles. The former Basketball Wives star reunited with her MTV co-stars for an experiment special to bring together the seven strangers after nearly three decades to rehash some drama and make peace with old wounds. But she may have bitten off more than she can chew. In the most recent episode, Roman was put in an uncomfortable situation while discussing race relations when the N-word was said by a co-star. Things went from bad to worse as Roman tried her best to explain why no person who is no Black should ever say the word.
CELEBRITIES
Health.com

Asian American Actress Caroline Donica Talks Reconciling the Worlds of Her Adoptive and Birth Parents

During her childhood, Caroline Donica felt isolated from both her South Korean roots and the American culture she was raised in. "Growing up as a Korean kid with white parents in the South was challenging—especially at the time when we were adopted," she tells Health in the video above. Donica's video is part of Dotdash Meredith's See/Her "Multiplicity" series, which follows various women at different stages in life and explores who they feel they must be in order to fit into mainstream culture.
CELEBRITIES
kxnet.com

Maya Angelou quarters produced for American Women Quarters Program

The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
MAYA ANGELOU
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
uticaphoenix.net

Barbie Announces New Ida B

As Black History Month nears, Barbie has decided to honor the legacy of Ida B. Wells with a new doll as part of its Inspiring Women Series, according to a release shared with Blavity. Wells joins the list of historical barbies that includes figures like Maya Angelou, Helen Keller and Eleanor Roosevelt.
WALMART
New York Culture

What are the Poorest Neighborhoods in New York City?

We recently reviewed the most dangerous areas in New York City, highlighting the top 5. But have you ever thought of the most income-insecure area in NYC?. We all know areas like Tribeca, Soho, Upper East Side, and others when it comes to wealth. They are portrayed in countless movies and TV shows, including the famous "Sex and the City" series. However, we don't always stop to think about low-income individuals' lives.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

ABC's New Limited Series 'Women of the Movement' Revisits Tragedy and Civil Rights History

Often, directors create limited series to shed light on a story with a set-in-stone ending that packs a punch. The latest limited series that touches on important, emotional subjects is ABC's Women of the Movement, starring Broadway darling Adrienne Warren and Space Jam: A New Legacy's Cedric Joe. Created by The Handmaid's Tale alum Marissa Jo Cerar, the show captures the horrific murder of Emmett Till and the subsequent civil rights movement.
TV SERIES
WTOP

Woman creates virtual Black doll museum

From Baby Alive to Barbie, dolls are one of the world’s oldest toys, and one of America’s favorite gifts. But American dolls were not always been made with ethnically correct features. Debbie Behan-Garrett is a doll enthusiast and founder of the DeeBeeGee’s Virtual Black Doll Museum. The museum...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy