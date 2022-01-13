How Stephanie St. Clair Became The ‘Numbers Queen’ Of Harlem

The Morris-Jumel Mansion has a new exhibit "History Now" by Washington Heights artist Rose Deler, featuring a selection of large-format, black and white film portraits depicting the residents and architecture of one of New York's most historic (and unexplored) neighborhoods—the Jumel Historic District in Washington Heights. Across 20 photos, 14 contemporary digitally-printed portraits and photos of the Ettlinger Family from the turn of the century, the exhibit reflects on the numerous families who have lived there since the Ettlinger’s time. Deler states: “History Now is my preservationist effort. In one hundred years, we will be the faces of our neighborhood's past.” The artist hopes that the images will resonate with New Yorkers and represent the timelessness of the city and its neighborhoods. It'll be on January 14 to April 3, 2022. There will be a virtual artist talk as a part of the museum’s Virtual Parlor Chat program series on Wednesday, January 19, at 7pm and a community open house on Saturday, March 12, 1-3pm, with free community art workshop from 1-2pm, followed by a meet-and-greet with the artist 2-3pm.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO