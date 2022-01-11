ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Full-Wave Methodology to Compute the Spontaneous Emission Rate of a Transmon Qubit

By Thomas E. Roth, Weng C. Chew
The spontaneous emission rate (SER) is an important figure of merit for any quantum bit (qubit), as it can play a significant role in the control and decoherence of the qubit. As a result, accurately characterizing the SER for practical devices is an important...

Robust entangling gate for capacitively coupled few-electron singlet-triplet qubits

The search of a sweet spot, locus in qubit parameters where quantum control is first-order insensitive to noises, is key to achieve high-fidelity quantum gates. Efforts to search for such a sweet spot in conventional double-quantum-dot singlet-triplet qubits where each dot hosts one electron ("two-electron singlet-triplet qubit"), especially for two-qubit operations, have been unsuccessful. Here we consider singlet-triplet qubits allowing each dot to host more than one electron, with a total of four electrons in the double quantum dots ("four-electron singlet-triplet qubit"). We theoretically demonstrate, using configuration-interaction calculations, that sweet spots appear in this coupled qubit system. We further demonstrate that, under realistic charge noise and hyperfine noise, two-qubit operation at the proposed sweet spot could offer gate fidelities ($\sim99\%$) that are higher than conventional two-electron singlet-triplet qubit system ($\sim90\%$). Our results should facilitate realization of high-fidelity two-qubit gates in singlet-triplet qubit systems.
Contrastive Laplacian Eigenmaps

Graph contrastive learning attracts/disperses node representations for similar/dissimilar node pairs under some notion of similarity. It may be combined with a low-dimensional embedding of nodes to preserve intrinsic and structural properties of a graph. In this paper, we extend the celebrated Laplacian Eigenmaps with contrastive learning, and call them COntrastive Laplacian EigenmapS (COLES). Starting from a GAN-inspired contrastive formulation, we show that the Jensen-Shannon divergence underlying many contrastive graph embedding models fails under disjoint positive and negative distributions, which may naturally emerge during sampling in the contrastive setting. In contrast, we demonstrate analytically that COLES essentially minimizes a surrogate of Wasserstein distance, which is known to cope well under disjoint distributions. Moreover, we show that the loss of COLES belongs to the family of so-called block-contrastive losses, previously shown to be superior compared to pair-wise losses typically used by contrastive methods. We show on popular benchmarks/backbones that COLES offers favourable accuracy/scalability compared to DeepWalk, GCN, Graph2Gauss, DGI and GRACE baselines.
A classical model of spontaneous parametric down-conversion

We model spontaneous parametric down-conversion (SPDC) as classical difference frequency generation (DFG) of the pump field and a hypothetical stochastic "vacuum" seed field. We analytically show that the second-order spatiotemporal correlations of the field generated from the DFG process replicate those of the signal field from SPDC. Specifically, for low gain, the model is consistent with the quantum calculation of the signal photon's reduced density matrix; and for high gain, the model's predictions are in good agreement with our experimental measurements of the far-field intensity profile, orbital angular momentum spectrum, and wavelength spectrum of the SPDC field for increasing pump strengths. We further theoretically show that the model successfully captures second-order SU(1,1) interference and induced coherence effects in both gain regimes. Intriguingly, the model also correctly predicts the linear scaling of the interference visibility with object transmittance in the low-gain regime -- a feature that is often regarded as a quintessential signature of the nonclassicality of induced coherence. Our model may not only lead to novel fundamental insights into the classical-quantum divide in the context of SPDC and induced coherence, but can also be a useful theoretical tool for numerous experiments and applications based on SPDC.
Inferring Astrophysical Parameters of Core-Collapse Supernovae from their Gravitational-Wave Emission

Nearby core-collapse supernovae (CCSNe) are powerful multi-messenger sources for gravitational-wave, neutrino and electromagnetic telescopes as they emit gravitational waves in the ideal frequency band for ground based detectors. Once a CCSN gravitational-wave signal is detected, we will need to determine the parameters of the signal, and understand how those parameters relate to the source's explosion, progenitor and remnant properties. This is a challenge due to the stochastic nature of CCSN explosions, which is imprinted on their time series gravitational waveforms. In this paper, we perform Bayesian parameter estimation of CCSN signals using an asymmetric chirplet signal model to represent the dominant high-frequency mode observed in spectrograms of CCSN gravitational-wave signals. We use design sensitivity Advanced LIGO noise and CCSN waveforms from four different hydrodynamical supernova simulations with a range of different progenitor stars. We determine how well our model can reconstruct time-frequency images of the emission modes, and show how well we can determine parameters of the signal such as the frequency, amplitude, and duration. We show how the parameters of our signal model may allow us to place constraints on the proto-neutron star mass and radius, the turbulent kinetic energy onto the proto-neutron star, and the time of shock revival.
#Quantum Computing#Qubit#Quantum Physics#Spontaneous Emission#Ser#Transmon Qubits
A full dichotomy for Holant$^c$, inspired by quantum computation

Holant problems are a family of counting problems parameterised by sets of algebraic-complex valued constraint functions, and defined on graphs. They arise from the theory of holographic algorithms, which was originally inspired by concepts from quantum computation. Here, we employ quantum information theory to explain existing results about holant problems in a concise way and to derive two new dichotomies: one for a new family of problems, which we call Holant$^+$, and, building on this, a full dichotomy for Holant$^c$. These two families of holant problems assume the availability of certain unary constraint functions -- the two pinning functions in the case of Holant$^c$, and four functions in the case of Holant$^+$ -- and allow arbitrary sets of algebraic-complex valued constraint functions otherwise. The dichotomy for Holant$^+$ also applies when inputs are restricted to instances defined on planar graphs. In proving these complexity classifications, we derive an original result about entangled quantum states.
Qubits Can Be as Safe as Bits, Researchers Show

Over the centuries, we have learned to put information into increasingly durable and useful form, from stone tablets to paper to digital media. Beginning in the 1980s, researchers began theorizing about how to store the information inside a quantum computer, where it is subject to all sorts of atomic-scale errors. By the 1990s they had found a few methods, but these methods fell short of their rivals from classical (regular) computers, which provided an incredible combination of reliability and efficiency.
Theory of collective topologically-protected Majorana fermion excitations of networks of localized Majorana modes

Predictions of localized Majorana modes, and ideas for manipulating these degrees of freedom, are the two key ingredients in proposals for physical platforms for Majorana quantum computation. Several proposals envisage a scalable network of such Majorana modes coupled bilinearly to each other by quantum-mechanical mixing amplitudes. Here, we develop a theoretical framework for characterizing collective topologically-protected zero-energy Majorana fermion excitations of such networks of localized Majorana modes. A key ingredient in our work is the Gallai-Edmonds decomposition of a general graph, which we use to obtain an alternate "local" proof of a "global" result of Lov{á}sz and Anderson on the dimension of the topologically-protected null space of {\em real skew-symmetric} (or pure-imaginary hermitean) adjacency matrices of general graphs. Our approach to Lov{á}sz and Anderson's result constructs a maximally-localized basis for the said null-space from the Gallai-Edmonds decomposition of the graph. Applied to the graph of the Majorana network in question, this gives a method for characterizing basis-independent properties of these collective topologically-protected Majorana fermion excitations, and relating these properties to the correlation function of monomers in the ensemble of maximum matchings (maximally-packed dimer covers) of the corresponding network graph. Our approach can also be used to understand vacancy-induced Curie tails in generalizations (on non-bipartite lattices) of Kitaev's honeycomb model.
On-demand Integrated Quantum Memory for Polarization Qubits

Tian-Xiang Zhu, Chao Liu, Ming Jin, Ming-Xu Su, Yu-Ping Liu, Wen-Juan Li, Yang Ye, Zong-Quan Zhou, Chuan-Feng Li, Guang-Can Guo. Photonic polarization qubits are widely used in quantum computation and quantum communication due to the robustness in transmission and the easy qubit manipulation. An integrated quantum memory for polarization qubits is a fundamental building block for large-scale integrated quantum networks. However, on-demand storing polarization qubits in an integrated quantum memory is a long-standing challenge due to the anisotropic absorption of solids and the polarization-dependent features of microstructures. Here we demonstrate a reliable on-demand quantum memory for polarization qubits, using a depressed-cladding waveguide fabricated in a 151Eu3+: Y2SiO5 crystal. The site-2 151Eu3+ ions in Y2SiO5 crystal provides a near-uniform absorption for arbitrary polarization states and a new pump sequence is developed to prepare a wideband and enhanced absorption profile. A fidelity of 99.4\pm0.6% is obtained for the qubit storage process with an input of 0.32 photons per pulse, together with a storage bandwidth of 10 MHz. This reliable integrated quantum memory for polarization qubits reveals the potential for use in the construction of integrated quantum networks.
Quantum Control at the Boundary

This dissertation presents and prove the viability of a non-standard method for controlling the state of a quantum system by modifying its boundary conditions instead of relying on the action of external fields. The standard approach to quantum control bases on the use of an external field to manipulate the system. Some technological difficulties appear when controlling a quantum system in this way, due to the complications of manipulating a system made of few particles while maintaining the quantum correlations. As a consequence the systems need to be kept at very low temperatures and the interactions have to be performed very fast. The Quantum Control at the Boundary approach is radically different to the standard one. Instead of seeking the control of the quantum system by directly interacting with it through an external field, the control is achieved by manipulating the boundary conditions of the system. The spectrum of a quantum system, for instance an electron moving in a box, depends on the boundary conditions imposed on it. Hence, a modification of such boundary conditions modifies the state of the system allowing for its manipulation and, eventually, its control. This kind of interaction is weaker, which makes one to expect that it may help maintaining the quantum correlations. For showing the viability of the Quantum Control at the Boundary method, a family of boundary control systems on Quantum Circuits (a generalization of quantum grahs) is introduced. Before being able to address the problem of controllability, the problem of existence of solutions for the Schrödinger equation with time-dependent boundary conditions is addressed. The approximate controllability of the systems under study is proven using a controllability result by T. Chambrion et al. (2009) and a stability result which constitutes another original contribution of this dissertation.
Spontaneous Symmetry Breaking: The Case of Crazy Clock and Beyond

Maja C. Pagnacco, Jelena P. Maksimović, Marko Daković, Bojana Bokic, Sébastien R. Mouchet, Thierry Verbiest, Yves Caudano, Branko Kolaric. In this account, we describe the crazy-clock phenomenon involving the state I (low iodide and iodine concentration) to state II (high iodide and iodine concentration with new iodine phase) transition after a Briggs-Rauscher (BR) oscillatory process. While the BR crazy-clock phenomenon is known, it is the first time that crazy-clock behavior is linked and explained with the symmetry-breaking phenomenon, highlighting the entire process in a novel way. The presented phenomenon has been thoroughly investigated by running more than 60 experiments, and evaluated by using statistical cluster K-means analysis. The mixing rate, as well as the magnetic bar shape and dimensions, have a strong influence on the transition appearance. Although the transition for both mixing and no-mixing conditions are taking place completely randomly, by using statistical cluster analysis we obtain different numbers of clusters (showing the time-domains where the transition is more likely to occur). In the case of stirring, clusters are more compact and separated, revealed new hidden details regarding the chemical dynamics of nonlinear processes. The significance of the presented results is beyond oscillatory reaction kinetics since the described example belongs to the small class of chemical systems that shows intrinsic randomness in their response and it might be considered as a real example of a classical liquid random number generator.
Determining liquid crystal properties with ordinal networks and machine learning

Machine learning methods are becoming increasingly important for the development of materials science. In spite of this, the use of image analysis in the development of these systems is still recent and underexplored, especially in materials often studied via optical imaging techniques such as liquid crystals. Here we apply the recently proposed method of ordinal networks to map optical textures obtained from experimental samples of liquid crystals into complex networks and use this representation jointly with a simple statistical learning algorithm to investigate different physical properties of these materials. Our research demonstrates that ordinal networks formed by only 24 nodes encode crucial information about liquid crystal properties, thus allowing us to train simple machine learning models capable of identifying and classifying mesophase transitions, distinguishing among different doping concentrations used to induce chiral mesophases, and predicting sample temperatures with outstanding accuracy. The precision and scalability of our approach indicate it can be used to probe properties of different materials in situations involving large-scale datasets or real-time monitoring systems.
Speckle Memory Effect in the Frequency Domain and Stability in Time-Reversal Experiments

When waves propagate through a complex medium like the turbulent atmosphere the wave field becomes incoherent and the wave intensity forms a complex speckle pattern. In this paper we study a speckle memory effect in the frequency domain and some of its consequences. This effect means that certain properties of the speckle pattern produced by wave transmission through a randomly scattering medium is preserved when shifting the frequency of the illumination. The speckle memory effect is characterized via a detailed novel analysis of the fourth-order moment of the random paraxial Green's function at four different frequencies. We arrive at a precise characterization of the frequency memory effect and what governs the strength of the memory. As an application we quantify the statistical stability of time-reversal wave refocusing through a randomly scattering medium in the paraxial or beam regime. Time reversal refers to the situation when a transmitted wave field is recorded on a time-reversal mirror then time reversed and sent back into the complex medium. The reemitted wave field then refocuses at the original source point. We compute the mean of the refocused wave and identify a novel quantitative description of its variance in terms of the radius of the time-reversal mirror, the size of its elements, the source bandwidth and the statistics of the random medium fluctuations.
Saliency Constrained Arbitrary Image Style Transfer using SIFT and DCNN

This paper develops a new image synthesis approach to transfer an example image (style image) to other images (content images) by using Deep Convolutional Neural Networks (DCNN) model. When common neural style transfer methods are used, the textures and colors in the style image are usually transferred imperfectly to the content image, or some visible errors are generated. This paper proposes a novel saliency constrained method to reduce or avoid such effects. It first evaluates some existing saliency detection methods to select the most suitable one for use in our method. The selected saliency detection method is used to detect the object in the style image, corresponding to the object of the content image with the same saliency. In addition, aim to solve the problem that the size or resolution is different in the style image and content, the scale-invariant feature transform is used to generate a series of style images and content images which can be used to generate more feature maps for patches matching. It then proposes a new loss function combining the saliency loss, style loss and content loss, adding gradient of saliency constraint into style transfer in iterations. Finally the source images and saliency detection results are utilized as multichannel input to an improved deep CNN framework for style transfer. The experiments show that the saliency maps of source images can help find the correct matching and avoid artifacts. Experimental results on different kind of images demonstrate that our method outperforms nine representative methods from recent publications and has good robustness.
Manifoldron: Direct Space Partition via Manifold Discovery

A neural network with the widely-used ReLU activation has been shown to partition the sample space into many convex polytopes for prediction. However, the parameterized way a neural network and other machine learning models use to partition the space has imperfections, e.g., the compromised interpretability for complex models, the inflexibility in decision boundary construction due to the generic character of the model, and the risk of being trapped into shortcut solutions. In contrast, although the non-parameterized models can adorably avoid or downplay these issues, they are usually insufficiently powerful either due to over-simplification or the failure to accommodate the manifold structures of data. In this context, we first propose a new type of machine learning models referred to as Manifoldron that directly derives decision boundaries from data and partitions the space via manifold structure discovery. Then, we systematically analyze the key characteristics of the Manifoldron including interpretability, manifold characterization capability, and its link to neural networks. The experimental results on 9 small and 11 large datasets demonstrate that the proposed Manifoldron performs competitively compared to the mainstream machine learning models. We have shared our code this https URL for free download and evaluation.
Galilean-transformed solitons and supercontinuum generation in dispersive media

The Galilean transformation is a universal operation connecting the coordinates of a dynamical system, which move relative to each other with a constant speed. In the context of exact solutions of the universal nonlinear Schrödinger equation (NLSE), inducing a Galilean velocity (GV) to the pulse involves a frequency shift to satisfy the symmetry of the wave equation. As such, the Galilean transformation has been deemed to be not applicable to wave groups in nonlinear dispersive media. In this paper, we demonstrate that in a wave tank generated Galilean transformed envelope and Peregrine solitons show clear variations from their respective pure dynamics on the water surface. The type of deviations depends on the sign of the GV and can be captured by the modified NLSE or the Euler equations. Moreover, we show that positive Galilean-translated envelope soliton pulses exhibit self-modulation. While designated GS and wave steepness values expedite multi-soliton dynamics, the strong focusing of such higher-order coherent waves inevitably lead to the generation of supercontinua as a result of soliton fission. We anticipate that kindred experimental and numerical studies might be implemented in other dispersive wave guides governed by nonlinearity.
Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
On (almost) $2$-$Y$-homogeneous distance-biregular graphs

Let $\Gamma$ denote a bipartite graph with vertex set $X$, color partitions $Y$, $Y'$, and assume that every vertex in $Y$ has eccentricity $D\ge 3$. For $z\in X$ and a non-negative integer $i$, let $\Gamma_{i}(z)$ denote the set of vertices in $X$ that are at distance $i$ from $z$. Graph $\Gamma$ is almost $2$-$Y$-homogeneous whenever for all $i \; (1\leq i \leq D-2)$ and for all $x\in Y$, $y \in \Gamma_2(x)$ and $z \in \Gamma_{i}(x)\cap\Gamma_i(y)$, the number of common neighbours of $x$ and $y$ which are at distance $i-1$ from $z$ is independent of the choice of $x$, $y$ and $z$. In addition, if the above condition holds also for $i=D-1$, then we say that $\Gamma$ is $2$-$Y$-homogeneous.
$\ell_1$-norm constrained multi-block sparse canonical correlation analysis via proximal gradient descent

Multi-block CCA constructs linear relationships explaining coherent variations across multiple blocks of data. We view the multi-block CCA problem as finding leading generalized eigenvectors and propose to solve it via a proximal gradient descent algorithm with $\ell_1$ constraint for high dimensional data. In particular, we use a decaying sequence of constraints over proximal iterations, and show that the resulting estimate is rate-optimal under suitable assumptions. Although several previous works have demonstrated such optimality for the $\ell_0$ constrained problem using iterative approaches, the same level of theoretical understanding for the $\ell_1$ constrained formulation is still lacking. We also describe an easy-to-implement deflation procedure to estimate multiple eigenvectors sequentially. We compare our proposals to several existing methods whose implementations are available on R CRAN, and the proposed methods show competitive performances in both simulations and a real data example.
Machine Learning of polymer types from the spectral signature of Raman spectroscopy microplastics data

The tools and technology that are currently used to analyze chemical compound structures that identify polymer types in microplastics are not well-calibrated for environmentally weathered microplastics. Microplastics that have been degraded by environmental weathering factors can offer less analytic certainty than samples of microplastics that have not been exposed to weathering processes. Machine learning tools and techniques allow us to better calibrate the research tools for certainty in microplastics analysis. In this paper, we investigate whether the signatures (Raman shift values) are distinct enough such that well studied machine learning (ML) algorithms can learn to identify polymer types using a relatively small amount of labeled input data when the samples have not been impacted by environmental degradation. Several ML models were trained on a well-known repository, Spectral Libraries of Plastic Particles (SLOPP), that contain Raman shift and intensity results for a range of plastic particles, then tested on environmentally aged plastic particles (SloPP-E) consisting of 22 polymer types. After extensive preprocessing and augmentation, the trained random forest model was then tested on the SloPP-E dataset resulting in an improvement in classification accuracy of 93.81% from 89%.
Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
