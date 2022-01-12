ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quantum Jump Metrology with Quantum Feedback in Cavity Networks

By Kawthar Al Rasbi, Almut Beige, Lewis A. Clark
Quantum metrology enhances measurement precision by utilising the properties of quantum physics. In interferometry, this is typically achieved by evolving highly-entangled quantum states before performing single-shot measurements to reveal information...

The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
symmetrymagazine.org

Looking at a new quantum revolution

On July 25, 2018, a group of scientists from Microsoft, Google and IBM sat on a stage at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California. Matthias Troyer, John Martinis and Pat Gumann were all working on research into quantum computing, which takes advantage of our knowledge of quantum mechanics, the physics of how the world operates at the smallest level.
scitechdaily.com

Is Space Pixelated? The Quest for Quantum Gravity

The search for signatures of quantum gravity forges ahead. Sand dunes seen from afar seem smooth and unwrinkled, like silk sheets spread across the desert. But a closer inspection reveals much more. As you approach the dunes, you may notice ripples in the sand. Touch the surface and you would find individual grains. The same is true for digital images: zoom far enough into an apparently perfect portrait and you will discover the distinct pixels that make the picture.
arxiv.org

Fixed Point Quantum Monte Carlo

We present a new approach to the study of equilibrium properties in many-body quantum physics. Our method takes inspiration from Density Matrix Quantum Monte Carlo and incorporates new crucial features. First of all, the dynamics is transferred to the Laplace representation where an exact equation can be derived and solved using a simulation-step that, unlike most Monte Carlo methods, is not a priori physically bounded. Moreover, the spawning events are formulated in terms of two-process stochastic unravellings of quantum master equations, a formalism that is particularly useful when working with density matrices. And last, this is equivalent to an interaction picture, where the free part is integrated exactly and the convergence rate can be greatly increased if the interaction parameter is small. We benchmark our method by applying it to two case-studies in condensed matter physics, show its accuracy and further discuss its efficiency.
#Quantum Metrology#Quantum Physics#Cavities#Quantum Limit#Quantum Jump Metrology#Quantum Feedback#Cavity Networks
Operator spreading in quantum hardcore gases

In this article we study integrable quantum cellular automata (QHCG) with an arbitrary local Hilbert space dimension, and discuss the matrix product ansatz based approach for solving the dynamics of local operators analytically. Subsequently, we focus on the dynamics of operator spreading, in particular on the out-of-time ordered correlation functions (OTOCs) and on the operator weight spreading. Both of the quantities are believed to provide signifying features of integrable systems and quantum chaos. We show that in QHCG OTOCs spread diffusively and that in the limit of the large local Hilbert space dimension they increase linearly with time, despite their integrability. On the other hand, it was recently conjectured that operator weight front, which is associated with the extent of operators, spreads diffusively in both, integrable and generic systems, but its decay seems to differ in these two cases. We observe that the spreading of operator weight front in QHCG is markedly different from chaotic, generic integrable and free systems, as the front freezes in the long time limit.
The Independent

Scientists create the biggest 3D map of the universe ever – and find intriguing discoveries inside

Scientist shave created the most detailed three dimensional map of the universe ever.The researchers hope that the map could eventually help tell us where the cosmos came from and where it is going, by giving us a better understanding of dark energy.And they have already spotted intriguing details in the data: it is helping to reveal the secret of the most powerful lights in the universe.“There is a lot of beauty to it,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Julien Guy.“In the distribution of the galaxies in the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments, and voids. They’re the biggest structures in...
arxiv.org

Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
arxiv.org

Quantum integration of elementary particle processes

We apply quantum integration to elementary particle-physics processes. In particular, we look at scattering processes such as ${\rm e}^+{\rm e}^- \to q \bar q$ and ${\rm e}^+{\rm e}^- \to q \bar q' {\rm W}$. The corresponding probability distributions can be first appropriately loaded on a quantum computer using either quantum Generative Adversarial Networks or an exact method. The distributions are then integrated sing the method of Quantum Amplitude Estimation which shows a quadratic speed-up with respect to classical techniques. In simulations of noiseless quantum computers, we obtain per-cent accurate results for one- and two-dimensional integration with up to six qubits. This work paves the way towards taking advantage of quantum algorithms for the integration of high-energy processes.
nanowerk.com

Suppressing the Auger recombination process in quantum dots

(Nanowerk News) A Quantum Dot (QD) is a nanometer-sized semiconductor nanocrystal that has unique optical properties such as the ability to emit light in the range of optical frequencies depending on its size. QDs have already been applied to practical optoelectronic applications including light-emitting displays, solar cells, photodetectors, and lasers.
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
arxiv.org

Non-Markovian anti-parity-time symmetric systems: theory and experiment

Open systems with anti parity-time (anti $\mathcal{PT}$-) or $\mathcal{PT}$ symmetry exhibit a rich phenomenology absent in their Hermitian counterparts. To date all model systems and their diverse realizations across classical and quantum platforms have been local in time, i.e. Markovian. Here we propose a non-Markovian system with anti-$\mathcal{PT}$-symmetry where a single time-delay encodes the memory, and experimentally demonstrate its consequences with two time-delay coupled semiconductor lasers. A transcendental characteristic equation with infinitely many eigenvalue pairs sets our model apart. We show that a sequence of amplifying-to-decaying dominant mode transitions is induced by the time delay in our minimal model. The signatures of these transitions quantitatively match results obtained from four, coupled, nonlinear rate equations for laser dynamics, and are experimentally observed as constant-width sideband oscillations in the laser intensity profiles. Our work introduces a new paradigm of non-Hermitian systems with memory, paves the way for their realization in classical systems, and may apply to time-delayed feedback-control for quantum systems.
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Classical and Quantum Integrable Systems with PT-symmetries

A key feature of integrable systems is that they can be solved to obtain exact analytical solutions. We show how new models can be constructed through generalisations of some well known nonlinear partial differential equations with PT-symmetries whilst preserving integrability. Subsequently, we develop new methods from well-known ones to obtain exact analytical soliton solutions for these new systems. The first PT-symmetric generalization we take are extensions to the complex and multicomplex fields. In agreement with the reality property present in PT-symmetric non-Hermitian quantum systems, we find PT-symmetries also play a key role in the reality of conserved charges here. We then extend our investigations to explore degenerate multi-soliton solutions for the sine-Gordon and Hirota equations. In particular, we find the usual time-delays from degenerate soliton solution scattering are time-dependent, unlike the non-degenerate multi-soliton solutions, and provide a universal formula to compute the exact time-delay values for the scattering of N-soliton solutions. Other PT-symmetric extensions of integrable systems we take are of nonlocal nature, with nonlocalities in space and/or in time, of time crystal type. Whilst developing new methods for the construction of soliton solutions for these systems, we find new types of solutions with different parameter dependence and qualitative behaviour even in the one-soliton solution cases. We exploit gauge equivalence between the Hirota system with continuous Heisenberg and Landau-Lifschitz systems to see how nonlocality is inherited from one system to another and vice versa. Extending investigations to the quantum regime, we generalize the scheme of Darboux transformations for fully time-dependent non-Hermitian quantum systems, which allows us to create an infinite tower of solvable models.
arxiv.org

Feedback-assisted quantum search by continuous-time quantum walks

We address the quantum search of a target node on a cycle graph by means of a quantum walk assisted by continuous measurement and feedback. Unlike previous spatial search approaches, where the oracle is described as a projector on the target state, we instead consider a dynamical oracle implemented through a feedback Hamiltonian. In particular, our protocol is able to drive the walker to a desired target node. The idea is based on continuously monitoring the position of the quantum walker on the graph and then to apply a unitary feedback operation based on the information obtained from measurement. The feedback changes the couplings between the nodes and it is optimized at each time via a numerical procedure. We numerically simulate the stochastic trajectories describing the evolution for graphs of dimensions up to $N=15$, and quantify the performance of the protocol via the average fidelity between the state of the walker and the target node. We discuss different constraints on the control strategy, in particular on the possible values that the feedback couplings can take. We find that for unbounded controls, the protocol is able to quickly localize the walker on the target node. We then discuss how the performance is lowered by posing an upper bound on the control couplings, but still allowing to stabilize the walker in the desired node. Finally, we show how a digital feedback protocol, where the couplings can take values only from a discrete set, seems in general as efficient as the continuous bounded one.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Perfect Imperfections in Quantum Materials

It has been shown that plastic-deformation-induced microstructural imperfections enhance the superconducting properties of electron-doped strontium titanate. This work shows how plastic deformation can alter material behavior in previously unexpected ways, with the implication that controlled structural imperfections in quantum materials can be utilized to engineer novel electronic properties for quantum technologies.
arxiv.org

Towards a quantum notion of covariance in spherically symmetric loop quantum gravity

The covariance of loop quantum gravity studies of spherically symmetric space-times has recently been questioned. This is a reasonable worry, given that they are formulated in terms of slicing-dependent variables. We show explicitly that the resulting space-times, obtained from Dirac observables of the quantum theory, are covariant in the usual sense of the way -- they preserve the quantum line element -- for any gauge that is stationary (in the exterior, if there is a horizon). The construction depends crucially on the details of the Abelianized quantization considered, the satisfaction of the quantum constraints and the recovery of standard general relativity in the classical limit and suggests that more informal polymerization constructions of possible semi-classical approximations to the theory can indeed have covariance problems. This analysis is based on the understanding of how slicing dependent quantities as the metric arise in a quantum context in terms of parameterized observables. It has implications beyond loop quantum gravity that hold for general approaches to quantum space time theories.
arxiv.org

Towards real-world quantum networks: a review

Shi-Hai Wei, Bo Jing, Xue-Ying Zhang, Jin-Yu Liao, Chen-Zhi Yuan, Bo-Yu Fan, Chen Lyu, Dian-Li Zhou, You Wang, Guang-Wei Deng, Hai-Zhi Song, Daniel Oblak, Guang-Can Guo, Qiang Zhou. Quantum networks play an extremely important role in quantum information science, with application to quantum communication, computation, metrology and fundamental tests. One...
HPCwire

You Must be Kidding – Quantum Entangled Water Bears?!

Now for something completely different to kick off 2022. A group of scientists have reported entangling a tough tiny critter – the Tardigrade ⟦i⟧ – with two superconducting qubits. Tardigrades (aka water bears), it turns out, are not merely hardy but also nearly immune to inhospitable environments such as outer space…and, of course, dilution refrigerators housing quantum computing processors.
arxiv.org

Scaling Quantum Approximate Optimization on Near-term Hardware

Phillip C. Lotshaw, Thien Nguyen, Anthony Santana, Alexander McCaskey, Rebekah Herrman, James Ostrowski, George Siopsis, Travis S. Humble. The quantum approximate optimization algorithm (QAOA) is an approach for near-term quantum computers to potentially demonstrate computational advantage in solving combinatorial optimization problems. However, the viability of the QAOA depends on how its performance and resource requirements scale with problem size and complexity for realistic hardware implementations. Here, we quantify scaling of the expected resource requirements by synthesizing optimized circuits for hardware architectures with varying levels of connectivity. Assuming noisy gate operations, we estimate the number of measurements needed to sample the output of the idealized QAOA circuit with high probability. We show the number of measurements, and hence total time to solution, grows exponentially in problem size and problem graph degree as well as depth of the QAOA ansatz, gate infidelities, and inverse hardware graph degree. These problems may be alleviated by increasing hardware connectivity or by recently proposed modifications to the QAOA that achieve higher performance with fewer circuit layers.
arxiv.org

Quantum error mitigation via matrix product operators

In the era of noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices, the number of controllable hardware qubits is insufficient to implement quantum error correction (QEC). As an alternative, quantum error mitigation (QEM) can suppress the error of measurement results via repeated experiments and postprocessing of data. Typical techniques for error mitigation, e.g., the quasi-probability decomposition method, incur exponentially increasing costs with system size $N_q$ in order to model and mitigate errors for each gate. Here, we introduce a QEM method based on the matrix product operator (MPO) representation of a quantum circuit, which can characterize the noise channel of the entire circuit with polynomial complexity. Our QEM technique is demonstrated on a $\rm{depth}=4$ fully parallel quantum circuit of up to $N_q=10$ qubits. The circuit error is mitigated by several orders of magnitude with only a small bond dimension for the noise channel. Our method dramatically reduces the computational cost and can be generalized to models beyond localized and Markovian noise.
arxiv.org

Quantum Information Scrambling in Quantum Many-body Scarred Systems

Quantum many-body scarred systems host special non-thermal eigenstates which support periodic revival dynamics and weakly break the ergodicity. In this paper, we study the quantum information scrambling dynamics in quantum many-body scarred systems, with a focus on the "PXP" model. We use the out-of-time-ordered correlator (OTOC) and Holevo information as measures of the information scrambling, and apply an efficient numerical method based on matrix product operators to compute them up to 41 spins. We find that both the OTOC and Holevo information exhibit a linear light cone and periodic oscillations inside the light cone for initial states within the scarred subspace, which is in sharp contrast to thermal or many-body localized this http URL explain the formation of the linear light cone structure, we provide a perturbation-type calculation based on a phenomenological model. In addition, we demonstrate that the OTOC and Holevo information dynamics of the "PXP" model can be measured using the Rydberg-atom quantum simulators with current experimental technologies, and numerically identify the measurable signatures using experimental parameters.
