ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Emergence of energy-avoiding and energy-seeking behaviours in nonequilibrium dissipative quantum systems

By Thiago Werlang, Maurício Matos, Frederico Brito, Daniel Valente
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

A longstanding challenge in nonequilibrium thermodynamics is to predict the emergence of self-organized behaviours and functionalities typical of living matter. Despite the progress with classical complex systems, it remains far from obvious how to...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

New Class of Landau Levels and Hall Phases in a 2D Electron Gas Subject to an Inhomogeneous Magnetic Field: An Analytic Solution

An analytic closed form solution is derived for the bound states of electrons subject to a static, inhomogeneous ($1/r$-decaying) magnetic field, including the Zeeman interaction. The solution provides access to many-body properties of a two-dimensional, non-interacting, electron gas in the thermodynamic limit. Radially distorted Landau levels can be identified as well as magnetic field induced density and current oscillations close to the magnetic impurity. These radially localised oscillations depend strongly on the coupling of the spin to the magnetic field, which give rise to non-trivial spin currents. Moreover, the Zeeman interaction introduces a lowest flat band for $E_F=0^+$ assuming a spin $g_s$-factor of two. Surprisingly, in this case the charge and current densities can be computed analytically in the thermodynamic limit. Numerical calculations show that the total magnetic response of the electron gas remains diamagnetic (similar to Landau levels) independent of the Fermi energy. However, the contribution of certain, infinitely degenerate energy levels may become paramagnetic. Furthermore, numerical computations of the Hall conductivity reveal asymptotic properties of the electron gas, which are driven by the anisotropy of the vector potential instead of the magnetic field, i.e. become independent of spin. Eventually, the distorted Landau levels give rise to different Hall conductivity phases, which are characterized by sharp sign flips at specific Fermi energies. Overall, our work merges "impurity" with Landau-level physics, which provides novel physical insights, not only locally, but also in the asymptotic limit. This paves the way for a large number of future theoretical as well as experimental investigations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Field-Induced Lifshitz Transition in the Magnetic Weyl Semimetal Candidate PrAlSi

Lifshitz transition (LT) refers to an abrupt change in the electronic structure and Fermi surface, and is associated to a variety of emergent quantum phenomena. Amongst the LTs observed in known materials, the field-induced LT has been rare and its origin remains elusive. To understand the origin of field-induced LT, it is important to extend the material basis beyond the usual setting of heavy fermion metals. Here, we report on a field-induced LT in PrAlSi, a magnetic Weyl semimetal candidate with localized 4$f$ electrons, through a study of magnetotransport up to 55 T. The quantum oscillation analysis reveals that across a threshold field $B^*\approx$14.5 T the oscillation frequency ($F_1$ = 43 T) is replaced by two new frequencies ($F_2$ = 62 T and $F_3$ = 103 T). Strikingly, the LT occurs well below quantum limit, with obvious temperature-dependent oscillation frequency and field-dependent cyclotron mass. Our work not only enriches the rare examples of field-induced LTs, but also paves the way for further investigation on the interplay among topology, magnetism and electronic correlation.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Dissipation#Behaviours
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Exponential size scaling of Liouvillian gap in boundary-dissipated systems with Anderson localization

Liouvillian gap plays an important role in describing the asymptotic dynamics of quantum dissipative system. While the Liouvillian gap displays a power-law size scaling in boundary-dissipated systems with diffusive transport, its size-scaling relation is still not known in the presence of Anderson localization. In this letter, we study the Liouvillian gap of various one-dimensional quasiperiodic and disorder systems with boundary dissipation and unveil that Liouvillian gap fulfills an exponential scaling relation $\Delta_{g}\propto e^{-aL}$ in the localized phase. By scrutinizing the extended Aubry-André-Harper model, we fit the value of $a$ and find it coinciding pretty well with the analytical result of Lyapunov exponent $\kappa$ which is the inverse of localization length $\xi$. We further apply the perturbation theory to derive $\Delta_{g}\propto e^{-L/\xi}$ analytically. The exponential scaling relation was verified to hold true in other one-dimensional quasiperiodic and random disorder models. We also examine the relaxation time and show the inverse of Liouvillian gap giving a reasonable time scale for the system achieving the steady state.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Equivalence between fermion-to-qubit mappings in two spatial dimensions

We argue that all locality-preserving mappings between fermionic observables and Pauli matrices on a two-dimensional lattice can be generated from the exact bosonization in Ref. [1], whose gauge constraints project onto the subspace of the toric code with emergent fermions. Starting from the exact bosonization and applying Clifford finite-depth generalized local unitary (gLU) transformation, we can achieve all possible fermion-to-qubit mappings (up to the re-pairing of Majorana fermions). In particular, we discover a new super-compact encoding using 1.25 qubits per fermion on the square lattice, which is lower than any method in the literature. We prove the existence of fermion-to-qubit mappings with qubit-fermion ratios $r=1+ \frac{1}{2k}$ for positive integers $k$, where the proof utilizes the trivialness of quantum cellular automata (QCA) in two spatial dimensions. When the ratio approaches 1, the fermion-to-qubit mapping reduces to the 1d Jordan-Wigner transformation along a certain path in the two-dimensional lattice. Finally, we explicitly demonstrate that the Bravyi-Kitaev superfast simulation, the Verstraete-Cirac auxiliary method, Kitaev's exactly solved model, the Majorana loop stabilizer codes, and the compact fermion-to-qubit mapping can all be obtained from the exact bosonization.
MATHEMATICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

Optimal control of nonequilibrium systems through automatic differentiation

Controlling the evolution of nonequilibrium systems to minimize dissipated heat or work is a key goal for designing nanodevices, both in nanotechnology and biology. Progress in computing optimal protocols has thus far been limited to either simple systems or near-equilibrium evolution. Here, we present an approach for computing optimal protocols based on automatic differentiation. Our methodology is applicable to complex systems and multidimensional protocols and is valid arbitrarily far from equilibrium. We validate our method by reproducing theoretical optimal protocols for a Brownian particle in a time-varying harmonic trap. We also compute departures from near-equilibrium behaviour for magnetization reversal on an Ising lattice and for barrier crossing driven by a harmonic trap, which has been used to represent a range of biological processes including biomolecular unfolding reactions. Algorithms based on automatic differentiation outperform the near-equilibrium theory for far-from-equilibrium magnetization reversal and driven barrier crossing. The optimal protocol for crossing an energy landscape barrier of 10kT is found to hasten the approach to, and slow the departure from, the barrier region compared to the near-equilibrium theoretical protocol.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Asynchronism and nonequilibrium phase transitions in $(1+1)$D quantum cellular automata

Probabilistic cellular automata provide a simple framework for the exploration of classical nonequilibrium processes. Recently, quantum cellular automata have been proposed that rely on the propagation of a one-dimensional quantum state along a fictitious discrete time dimension via the sequential application of quantum gates. The resulting $(1+1)$-dimensional space-time structure makes these automata special cases of feed-forward quantum neural networks. Here we show how asynchronism -- introduced via non-commuting gates -- impacts on the collective nonequilibrium behavior of quantum cellular automata. We illustrate this through a simple model, whose synchronous version implements a contact process and features a nonequilibrium phase transition in the directed percolation universality class. Non-commuting quantum gates lead to an "asynchronism transition", i.e. a sudden qualitative change in the phase transition behavior once a certain degree of asynchronicity is surpassed. Our results show how quantum effects may lead to abrupt changes of non-equilibrium dynamics, which may be relevant for understanding the role of quantum correlations in neural networks.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Probing the circumgalactic medium with CMB polarization statistical anisotropy

As cosmic microwave background (CMB) photons traverse the Universe, anisotropies can be induced via Thomson scattering (proportional to the integrated electron density; optical depth) and inverse Compton scattering (proportional to the integrated electron pressure; thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect). Measurements of anisotropy in optical depth $\tau$ and Compton $y$ parameter are imprinted by the galaxies and galaxy clusters and are thus sensitive to the thermodynamic properties of circumgalactic medium and intergalactic medium. We use an analytic halo model to predict the power spectrum of the optical depth ($\tau\tau$), the cross-correlation between the optical depth and the Compton $y$ parameter ($\tau y$), as well as the cross-correlation between the optical depth and galaxy clustering ($\tau g$), and compare this model to cosmological simulations. We constrain the optical depths of halos at $z\lesssim 3$ using a technique originally devised to constrain patchy reionization at a much higher redshift range. The forecasted signal-to-noise ratio is 2.6, 8.5, and 13, respectively, for a CMB-S4-like experiment and a VRO-like optical survey. We show that a joint analysis of these probes can constrain the amplitude of the density profiles of halos to 6.5% and the pressure profile to 13%, marginalizing over the outer slope of the pressure profile. These constraints translate to astrophysical parameters related to the physics of galaxy evolution, such as the gas mass fraction, $f_{\rm g}$, which can be constrained to 5.3% uncertainty at $z\sim 0$, assuming an underlying model for the shape of the density profile. The cross-correlations presented here are complementary to other CMB and galaxy cross-correlations since they do not require spectroscopic galaxy redshifts and are another example of how such correlations are a powerful probe of the astrophysics of galaxy evolution.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Energy cat states induced by a parity-breaking excited-state quantum phase transition

We show that excited-state quantum phase transitions (ESQPTs) in a system in which the parity symemtry has been broken can be used to engineer an energy-cat state -- a Schrödinger cat state involving a quantum superposition of both different positions and energies. By means of a generalization of the Rabi model, we show that adding a parity-breaking term annihilates the ground-state quantum phase transition between normal and superradiant phases, and induces the formation of three excited-state phases, all of them identified by means of an observable with two eigenvalues. In one of these phases, level crossings are observed in the thermodynamic limit. We profit from them to separate a wavefunction in two parts: one, with lower energy, trapped within one region of the spectrum, and a second one, with higher energy, trapped within another. Finally, we show that a generalized microcanonical ensemble, including two different average energies, is required to properly describe equilibrium states in this situation. Our results illustrate yet another physical consequence of ESQPTs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum statistical fluctuation of energy and its novel pseudo-gauge dependence

We discuss the quantum statistical fluctuations of energy in subsystems of hot relativistic gas for both spin-zero and spin half particles. We explicitly show the system size dependence of the quantum statistical fluctuation of energy. Our results show that with decreasing system size quantum statistical fluctuations increase substantially. As the consistency of the framework, we also argue that the quantum statistical fluctuations give rise to the known result for statistical fluctuation of energy in the canonical ensemble if we consider the size of the subsystem to be sufficiently large. For a spin-half particle quantum fluctuations show some interesting novel features. We show that within a small sub-system quantum statistical fluctuation of energy for spin half particles depends on the various pseudo-gauge choices of the energy-momentum tensor. Interestingly, for sufficiently large subsystems quantum fluctuations obtained for different pseudo-gauge choices converge and we recover the canonical-ensemble formula known for statistical fluctuations of energy. Our calculation is very general and can be applied to any branch of physics whenever one deals with a thermal system. As a practical application, we argue that our results can be used to determine a coarse-graining scale to introduce the concept of classical energy density or fluid element relevant for the strongly interacting matter, in particular for small systems produced in heavy-ion collisions.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Energy dissipation in composites with hybrid nacre-like helicoidal microstructures

Natural ceramic composites present complex microstructures that lead to tortuous crack paths and confer them high toughness. Current microreinforced composites do not yet reach the same level of complexity in their microstructures, resulting in poorer properties. To achieve complex microstructuration, magnetically-assisted slip casting (MASC) was conducted using a setup with 4 degrees of freedom. Among all possible microstructures, a hybrid design between nacre-like and helicoidal arrangements was selected due to its ability to tilt and twist the crack path. The hybrid microstructured specimen fabricated, consisting of aluminum oxide micro platelets in a silicone matrix, were tested under compression and their mechanical performance compared. Although nacre-like composites exhibited the highest strength and toughness, helicoidal hybrids could show some ductility and higher stiffness. The fabrication strategy proposed here could thus be a simple route to study more complex microstructures in view of increasing the toughness of microplatelet reinforced composites.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Study of changes in the pulsation period of 148 Galactic Cepheid variables

G. Csörnyei, L. Szabados, L. Molnár, B. Cseh, N. Egei, Cs. Kalup, V. Kecskeméthy, R. Könyves-Tóth, K. Sárneczky, R. Szakáts. Investigating period changes of classical Cepheids through the framework of $O-C$ diagrams provides a unique insight to the evolution and nature of these variable stars. In this work, the new or extended $O-C$ diagrams for 148 Galactic classical Cepheids are presented. By correlating the calculated period change rates with the Gaia EDR3 colours, we obtain observational indications for the non-negligible dependence of the period change rate on the horizontal position within the instability strip. We find period fluctuations in 59 Cepheids with a confidence level of 99%, which are distributed uniformly over the inspected period range. Correlating the fluctuation amplitude with the pulsation period yields a clear dependence, similar to the one valid for longer period pulsating variable stars. The non-negligible amount of Cepheids showing changes in their $O-C$ diagrams that are not or not only of evolutionary origin points toward the need for further studies for the complete understanding of these effects. One such peculiar behaviour is the large amplitude period fluctuation in short period Cepheids, which occurs in a significant fraction of the investigated stars. The period dependence of the fluctuation strength and its minimum at the bump Cepheid region suggests a stability enhancing mechanism for this period range, which agrees with current pulsation models.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Simulation of nonequilibrium spin dynamics in quantum dots subjected to periodic laser pulses

Large-scale simulations of the spin dynamics in quantum dots subjected to trains of periodic laser pulses enable us to describe and understand related experiments. By comparing the data for different models to experimental results, we gain an improved understanding of the relevant physical mechanisms. Using sophisticated numerical approaches and an efficient implementation combined with extrapolation arguments, nonequilibrium stationary states are reached for parameter ranges close to the ones in real experiments. With the help of high performance computing, we can tune the experimental parameters to guide future experimental research. Importantly, our simulations reveal the possibility of resonant spin amplification in Faraday geometry, i.e., when a longitudinal magnetic field is applied to the quantum dots.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Relativistic horizon of interacting Weyl fermions in condensed matter systems

Wei-Chi Chiu, Guoqing Chang, Gennevieve Macam, Ilya Belopolski, Shin-Ming Huang, Robert Markiewicz, Jia-Xin Yin, Zi-jia Cheng, Chi-Cheng Lee, Tay-Rong Chang, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Su-Yang Xu, Hsin Lin, M. Zahid Hasan, Arun Bansil. The intersections of topology, geometry and strong correlations offer many opportunities for exotic quantum phases to emerge in condensed...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy