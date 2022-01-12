ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Entropies and IPR as Markers for a Phase Transition in a Two-Level Model for Atom-Diatomic Molecule Coexistence

By Ignacio Baena, Pedro Pérez-Fernández, Manuela Rodríguez-Gallardo, José Miguel Arias
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

A Quantum Phase Transition (QPT) in a simple model that describes the coexistence of atoms and diatomic molecules is studied. The model, that is briefly discussed, presents a second order ground state...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth may be enveloped with a massive magnetic tunnel

There is always something interesting about the vast sky that envelopes us - especially the strange formations and shapes visible in the sky during the days and nights. These have not only excited us but have also puzzled scientists for years. Perhaps we may finally have some exciting revelation about these.
scitechdaily.com

“Invisibility Cloaks” May Soon Be Real: Creating Invisibility With Superconducting Materials

Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (a-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
scitechdaily.com

Helium Bath Splash: Physicists Discover Surprising Phenomenon

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
PHYSICS
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipr#Coexistence#Entropy#Molecules#Entropies#Quantum Phase Transition#Qpt#Quantum Physics
Cosmos

Did scientists really quantum entangle tardigrades?

In a pre-peer-reviewed paper recently released on ArXiv, a team of physicists claims to have done something extraordinary: place a tardigrade in a state of quantum entanglement with a pair of qubits. According to the mind-bending weirdness of quantum physics, quantum entanglement means that two things or systems cannot be...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists find ‘strange metal’ that behaves in ways they don’t understand

Scientists have found a new “strange metal” that behaves in ways they can’t quite understand.But the discovery could be key to finding out an explanation for a phenomenon that has troubled researchers for decades.Finally solving that problem could lead to a variety of breakthroughs, such as lossless power grids and quantum computers. It also appears to be linked to some of the fundamental constants of the universe, and so could help shed light on how the cosmos actually works.Most materials, such as copper and silver, behave in predictable and well understood ways, and scientists understand how their electrical conductance...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Interatomic potential theory on the phase transition of charge density wave in transition metal dichalcogenides

Patterns and periods of charge density waves (CDW) in transition metal dichalcogenides exhibit complex phase diagrams that depend on pressure, temperature, metal intercalation, or chalcogen alloying. The phase diagrams have been understood in the context of phenomenological Landau free energy model, but the microscopic mechanisms underlying them are still not clear. Here, we present a new microscopic theory based on the interatomic potential, and have explicitly calculated temperature-dependent phase diagrams using the interatomic potential extracted from first-principles calculations. With detailed atomic structures, the calculated phase diagram of monolayer H-TaSe2 successfully reproduces the experimental features such as commensurate lock-in and stripe phase. Our work shows the complex behaviors of charge density wave are originated from the relatively simple structure of the interatomic potential and elucidates the role of lattice anharmonicity on the CDW phase transition.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Differentiating sharp phase transitions from mixed states in neutron stars

The internal composition of neutron stars is still an open issue in astrophysics. Their innermost regions are impervious to light propagation and gravitational waves mostly carry global aspects of stars, meaning that only indirect inferences of their interiors could be obtained. Here we estimate the observational accuracy and discuss ways to differentiate a mixed phase/state from a sharp phase transition region in a hybrid star by means of some electromagnetic and gravitational wave observables. We show that different transition constructions lead to similar sequences of stellar configurations due to their shared thermodynamic properties. In the most optimistic case - a strong quark-hadron density jump phase transition - radius and mass observations require fractional uncertainties smaller than $1-2\%$ to differentiate mixed states from sharp phase transitions. For tidal deformations, relative uncertainties should be smaller than $5-10\%$. However, for masses around the onset of stable quark cores, relative tidal deformation changes associated with strong sharp phase transitions and mixed states connecting the two pure phases could be much larger (up to around $20-30\%$). If one compares purely hadronic stars (masses below their phase transition thresholds) with those having mixed states, relative tidal deformation and radius differences might be even more pronounced (roughly up to $50\%$ and $5\%$, respectively). All the above suggests that 2.5- and 3rd generation gravitational wave detectors and near-term electromagnetic missions may be able to start assessing some aspects of phase transitions in neutron stars. Finally, we briefly discuss other observables that may also be relevant for such probes.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
NewsBreak
Chemistry
arxiv.org

Simulating a Catalyst induced Quantum Dynamical Phase Transition of a Heyrovsky reaction with different models for the environment

Fabricio S. Lozano-Negro, Marcos A. Ferreyra-Ortega, Denise Bendersky, Lucas Fernández-Alcázar, Horacio M. Pastawski. Through an appropriate election of the molecular orbital basis, we show analytically that the molecular dissociation occurring in a Heyrovsky reaction can be interpreted as a Quantum Dynamical Phase Transition, i.e., an analytical discontinuity in the molecular energy spectrum induced by the catalyst. The metallic substrate plays the role of an environment that produces an energy uncertainty on the adatom. This broadening induces a critical behavior not possible in a quantum closed system. We use suitable approximations on symmetry, together with both Lanczos and canonical transformations, to give analytical estimates for the critical parameters of molecular dissociation. This occurs when the bonding to the surface is (\sqrt{2}) times the molecular bonding. This value is slightly weakened for less symmetric situations. However simple, this conclusion involves a high order perturbative solution of the molecule-catalyst system. This model is further simplified to discuss how an environment-induced critical phenomenon can be evaluated through an idealized perturbative tunneling microscopy set-up. In this case, the energy uncertainties in one or both atoms are either Lorentzian or Gaussian. The former results from the Fermi Golden Rule, i.e., a Markovian approximation. The Gaussian uncertainty, associated with non-Markovian decoherent processes, requires the introduction of a particular model of a spin bath. The partially coherent tunneling current is obtained from the Generalized Landauer-Büttiker Equations. The resonances observed in these transport parameters reflect, in many cases, the critical properties of the resonances in the molecular spectrum.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Multiple photon antibunching-to-bunching transitions in the dissipative anisotropic quantum Rabi model

We investigate the two-photon correlation function in the dissipative anisotropic quantum Rabi model in the framework of quantum dressed master equation. Multiple antibunching-to-bunching transitions are generally exhibited at the deep strong qubit-photon coupling. The emerged additional photon antibunching feature is however lacking in the dissipative isotropic quantum Rabi model. Importantly, the observed two-photon statistics can be well described analytically within a few lowest eigenstates at low temperatures. It is revealed that the additional photon antibunching effect is mainly originated from the selection rule of the two-photon correlation measurement induced eigenstate transitions and the enlarged energy gap of the first two eigenstates after the level crossings. Moreover, we unravel the implication of the photon bunching behavior with the first-order quantum phase transition. We hope these results may fertilize the analysis of the nonclassical photon radiation in the anisotropic qubit-photon hybrid systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Gain/loss effects on spin-orbit coupled ultracold atoms in two-dimensional optical lattices: phase diagram, Chern numbers, exceptional loops, and edge states

Due to the fundamental position of spin-orbit coupled ultracold atoms in the simulation of topological insulators, the gain/loss effects on these systems should be evaluated when considering the measurement or the coupling to the environment. Here, incorporating the mature gain/loss techniques into the experimentally realized spin-orbit coupled ultracold atoms in two-dimensional optical lattices, we investigate the corresponding non-Hermitian tight-binding model, evaluating the gain/loss effects on various properties of the system in the context of non-Hermitian physics. Under periodic boundary conditions, we analytically give, via block diagonalization, the topological phase diagram, which undergoes a non-Hermitian gapless interval instead of a point of the Hermitian counterpart, causing that the complex band inversion is just a necessary but not sufficient condition for the topological phase transition. A gauge-independent non-Hermitian Wilson-line method is developed for numerically calculating the non-Hermitian Chern number of a subspace consisting of multiple complex bands, because the nodal loops of the lower/upper two bands of the Hermitian counterpart can be split into exceptional loops in this non-Hermitian model. Under open boundary conditions, we find that the conventional bulk-boundary correspondence does not break down, but the dynamics of the chiral edge states depend on the boundary selection, which may be used for the control of edge dynamics.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Linearized Boltzmann Collision Operator: I. Polyatomic Molecules Modeled by a Discrete Internal Energy Variable and Multicomponent Mixtures

The linearized collision operator of the Boltzmann equation can in a natural way be written as a sum of a positive multiplication operator, the collision frequency, and an integral operator. Compactness of the integral operator for monatomic single species is a classical result, while corresponding result for mixtures is more recently obtained. In this work the compactness of the operator for polyatomic single species, where the polyatomicity is modeled by a discrete internal energy variable, is studied. With a probabilistic formulation of the collision operator as a starting point, compactness is obtained by proving that the integral operator is a sum of Hilbert-Schmidt integral operators and approximately Hilbert-Schmidt integral operators, under some assumptions on the collision kernel. Self-adjointness of the linearized collision operator follows. Moreover, bounds on - including coercivity of - the collision frequency are obtained for a hard sphere model. Then it follows that the linearized collision operator is a Fredholm operator.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Magneto-optical study of metamagnetic transitions in the antiferromagnetic phase of $α$-RuCl$_3$

Julian Wagner, Anuja Sahasrabudhe, Rolf Versteeg, Lena Wysocki, Zhe Wang, Vladimir Tsurkan, Alois Loidl, Daniel. I. Khomskii, Hamoon Hedayat, Paul H. M. van Loosdrecht. $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ is a promising candidate material to realize the so far elusive quantum spin liquid ground state. However, at low temperatures, the coexistence of different exchange interactions couple the effective pseudospins into an antiferromagnetically zigzag (ZZ) ordered state. The low-field evolution of spin structure is still a matter of debate and the magnetic anisotropy within the honeycomb planes is an open and challenging question. Here, we investigate the evolution of the ZZ order parameter by second-order magneto-optical effects, the magnetic linear dichroism and magnetic linear birefringence. Our results clarify the presence and nature of metamagnetic transitions in the ZZ phase of $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$. Our experimental observations show the presence of initial magnetic domain repopulation followed by a spin-flop transition for small in-plane applied magnetic fields ($\approx$ 1.6 T) along specific crystallographic directions. In addition, using a magneto-optical approach, we detected the recently reported emergence of a field-induced intermediate phase before suppressing the ZZ order. Our results disclose the details of various angle-dependent in-plane metamagnetic transitions quantifying the bond-anisotropic interactions present in $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Graphene Lattices with Embedded Transition-Metal Atoms and Tunable Magnetic Anisotropy Energy: Implications for Spintronic Devices

Doping of the graphene lattice with transition metal atoms resulting in high magnetic anisotropy energy (MAE) is an important goal of materials research owing to its potential application in spintronics. In this article, by using spin-polarized density functional theory including spin-orbit coupling, we examined magnetic properties of graphene with vacancy defects, both bare and nitrogen-decorated, and doped by Cr, Mn and Fe transition metal single atom (TM-SA) and two different TM atoms simultaneously. [...] The computational findings are supplemented by an atomic-resolution characterization of an incidental Mn impurity bonded to four carbon atoms, whose localized spin matches expectations as measured using core-level electron energy-loss spectroscopy. Conducting TM-doped graphene with robust magnetic features offers prospects for the design of graphene-based spintronic devices.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Topological states and topological phase transition in Cu2SnS3 and Cu2SnSe3

Based on the first-principles calculations within local density approximation and model analysis, we propose that the iso-structural compounds Cu2SnS3 and Cu2SnSe3 are both the simplest nodal line semimetals with only one nodal line in their crystal momentum space when spin-orbit coupling (SOC) is ignored. The including of SOC drives Cu2SnS3 into a Weyl semimetal (WSM) state with only two pairs of Weyl nodes, the minimum number required for WSM with time reversal symmetry. In contrast, SOC leads Cu2SnSe3 to strong topological insulator (TI) state. This difference can be well understood as there is a topological phase transition (TPT). In it, the Weyl nodes are driven by tunable SOC and annihilate in a mirror plane, resulting in a TI. This TPT, together with the evolution of Weyl nodes, the changing of mirror Chern numbers of mirror plane and the Z2 indices protected by time-reversal symmetry has been demonstrated by the calculation of Cu2SnS3-xSex within virtual crystal approximation and an effective k $\cdot$ p model analysis. Though our first-principles calculations have overestimated the topological states in both compounds, we believe that the theoretical demonstration of controlling TPT and evolution of Weyl nodes will stimulate further efforts in exploring them.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Cluster formation in particle-laden flows is a continuous phase transition

Studying particle-laden flows is essential to understand diverse physical processes such as rain formation in clouds, pathogen transmission, and pollutant dispersal. Distinct clustering patterns are formed in such flows with particles of different inertia (characterized by Stokes number St). For the first time, we use complex networks to study the spatiotemporal dynamics in such flows. We simulate particles in a 2D Taylor-Green flow and show that the network measures characterize both the local and global clustering properties. As particles cluster into specific patterns from a randomly distributed initial condition, we observe an emergence of a giant component in the derived network through a continuous phase transition. Further, the phase transition time is identified to be related to the Stokes number through a power law for St < 0.25 and an exponential function for St in the range 0.25 to 1. Our findings provide novel insights into the clustering phenomena in particle-laden flows.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Asynchronism and nonequilibrium phase transitions in $(1+1)$D quantum cellular automata

Probabilistic cellular automata provide a simple framework for the exploration of classical nonequilibrium processes. Recently, quantum cellular automata have been proposed that rely on the propagation of a one-dimensional quantum state along a fictitious discrete time dimension via the sequential application of quantum gates. The resulting $(1+1)$-dimensional space-time structure makes these automata special cases of feed-forward quantum neural networks. Here we show how asynchronism -- introduced via non-commuting gates -- impacts on the collective nonequilibrium behavior of quantum cellular automata. We illustrate this through a simple model, whose synchronous version implements a contact process and features a nonequilibrium phase transition in the directed percolation universality class. Non-commuting quantum gates lead to an "asynchronism transition", i.e. a sudden qualitative change in the phase transition behavior once a certain degree of asynchronicity is surpassed. Our results show how quantum effects may lead to abrupt changes of non-equilibrium dynamics, which may be relevant for understanding the role of quantum correlations in neural networks.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Improving VAE based molecular representations for compound property prediction

A. Tevosyan (1 and 2), L. Khondkaryan (1), H. Khachatrian (2 and 3), G. Tadevosyan (1), L. Apresyan (1), N. Babayan (1 and 3), H. Stopper (4), Z. Navoyan (5) ((1) Institute of Molecular Biology NAS RA Armenia, (2) YerevaNN Armenia, (3) Yerevan State University Armenia, (4) Institute of Pharmacology and Toxicology University of Würzburg Germany, (5) Toxometris.ai)
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Entanglement entropy in $(2+1)$D interacting theory: A dimension reduction approach

A formidable perspective in understanding collective quantum phenomena of a given many-body system is through its entanglement contents. Yet apart from well-established knowledge for free theories, so far much less is known about entanglement structure of interacting particles, especially for the cases beyond $(1+1)$ dimension. Here, we develop an efficient scheme to study the entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional quantum field theories, which is able to go beyond the non-interacting or conformal settings. Within this framework, we exactly derive the area-law entanglement entropy for $(2+1)$-dimensional free scalar field and Dirac field, which are consistent with the expectations from existing studies. As a concrete example of interacting theory, we investigate the entanglement entropy of $(2+1)$-dimensional Dirac fermion under a random magnetic field, which cannot be straightforwardly solved via previous approaches. We analytically prove the area-law entanglement entropy remains, with a minor modification of the area-law coefficient by disorder. Additionally, our analytical solution is further validated by the corresponding lattice simulation. This advance not only offers a tool to exploring the correlations and quantum criticality, but also achieves a deepened understanding of the entanglement structure of quantum many-body systems.
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy