Physics

Bundle Theoretic Descriptions of Massive Single-Particle State Spaces; With a view toward Relativistic Quantum Information Theory

By Heon Lee
 3 days ago

Relativistic Quantum Information Theory (RQI) is a flourishing research area of physics, yet, there has been no systematic mathematical treatment of the field. In this paper, we suggest bundle theoretic descriptions of massive single-particle state spaces, which are basic building...

Interesting Engineering

Asteroid or Spaceship? The First-Known Interstellar Object In Our Solar System Explained

You probably wouldn't be able to spell its name correctly right off the bat, but with one look at it, you'd exactly know what we are talking about. The mysterious space object 'Oumuamua, which was tumbling through our solar system for some time, first caught our attention back in 2017 when it was detected by the Pan-STARRS telescope. It didn't look like anything we'd seen in our solar system, since, with an aspect ratio of 6:6:1, it's basically an otherworldly pancake. Its discovery has both excited and scared scientists and the general public, as it's the first confirmed interstellar visitor to our home solar system ever.
ASTRONOMY
The Weather Channel

Australian Astronomers Capture Image of Black Hole Eruption That Extended Across a Diameter of 16 Earth's Moons

As part of an international team, Astronomers from Curtin University have produced the most comprehensive images of the Earth's nearest active black hole. The discovery, published in the Nature Astronomy journal and released to the public on Thursday, took a deep dive into the black hole at the center of the galaxy Centaurus A, about 12 million light-years away, reported Xinhua news agency.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Death of ‘Throes:’ Astronomers watch rapid self-destruction of a massive star in real time - for first time ever - as cosmic object collapses into a supernova

A star explodes every second or so somewhere out in the universe, but the death of one named throes was watched by astronomers - a first in the scientist community. The team, led by Northwestern University and the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), saw the dramatic, and violent, show of the red supergiant self-destruct, die and collapse into a type II supernova.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Helium Bath Splash: Physicists Discover Surprising Phenomenon

While working with helium nanodroplets, scientists at the Department of Ion Physics and Applied Physics led by Fabio Zappa and Paul Scheier have come across a surprising phenomenon: When the ultracold droplets hit a hard surface, they behave like drops of water. Ions with which they were previously doped thus remain protected on impact and are not neutralized.
PHYSICS
scitechdaily.com

“Invisibility Cloaks” May Soon Be Real: Creating Invisibility With Superconducting Materials

Invisibility devices may soon no longer be the stuff of science fiction. A new study published in the De Gruyter journal Nanophotonics by lead authors Huanyang Chen at Xiamen University, China, and Qiaoliang Bao, suggests the use of the material Molybdenum Trioxide (a-MoO3) to replace expensive and difficult to produce metamaterials in the emerging technology of novel optical devices.
CHEMISTRY
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

This “flying saucer” could give future Moon missions a birds-eye view

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has shared that some of its engineers are working on a new concept: A flying saucer that could one day explore the moon, some asteroids, and other airless surfaces. According to the report from the MIT News Office, the flying saucer would harness the natural charge of the moon in order to levitate above the ground. Further research into the topic could bring great benefits, as being able to explore the moon and various asteroids without worrying about the state of the surface may be much safer for the rover.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Physicists Claim They've Quantum Entangled a Tardigrade With a Qubit. But Have They?

A team of physicists claims to have entangled a superconducting qubit and a tardigrade, moving the freezing, tiny, and well-controlled world of quantum into the "hot and wet" systems of life. However, the results described in this preprint paper are not quite so cut and dried, and many quantum researchers are arguing that the poor tardigrade wasn't entangled in a meaningful way. "I also don't know how [serious] the authors were about this – it could be a tongue-in-cheek piece," writes Rice University physics professor Douglas Natelson. "That said, it's important to point out that the authors did not entangle a tardigrade with...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Is Space Pixelated? The Quest for Quantum Gravity

The search for signatures of quantum gravity forges ahead. Sand dunes seen from afar seem smooth and unwrinkled, like silk sheets spread across the desert. But a closer inspection reveals much more. As you approach the dunes, you may notice ripples in the sand. Touch the surface and you would find individual grains. The same is true for digital images: zoom far enough into an apparently perfect portrait and you will discover the distinct pixels that make the picture.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Theoretical Calculation of the Quadratic Zeeman Shift Coefficient of the 3P0 clock state for Strontium Optical Lattice Clock

The quadratic Zeeman shift coefficient of 3P0 clock state for strontium is determined in theory and experiment. In theory, we derived the expression of the quadratic Zeeman shift of 3P0 clock state for 88Sr and 87Sr in the weak-magnetic-field approximation. By using the multi-configuration Dirac-Hartree-Fock theory, the quadratic Zeeman shift coefficients were calculated. To determine the calculated results, the quadratic Zeeman shift coefficient of 3P0,F=9/2,MF=+/-9/2 clock state was measured in our 87Sr optical lattice clock. The calculated results C2=-23.38(5) MHz/T2 for 88Sr and the 3P0,F=9/2,MF=+/-9/2 clock state for 87Sr agree well with the other experimental and theoretical values, especially the most accurate measurement recently. As the 1S0,F=9/2,MF=+/-5/2-3P0,F=9/2,MF=+/-3/2 transitions have been used as another clock transition for less sensitive to the magnetic field noise, we also calculated the quadratic Zeeman shift coefficients for the other magnetic states.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum integration of elementary particle processes

We apply quantum integration to elementary particle-physics processes. In particular, we look at scattering processes such as ${\rm e}^+{\rm e}^- \to q \bar q$ and ${\rm e}^+{\rm e}^- \to q \bar q' {\rm W}$. The corresponding probability distributions can be first appropriately loaded on a quantum computer using either quantum Generative Adversarial Networks or an exact method. The distributions are then integrated sing the method of Quantum Amplitude Estimation which shows a quadratic speed-up with respect to classical techniques. In simulations of noiseless quantum computers, we obtain per-cent accurate results for one- and two-dimensional integration with up to six qubits. This work paves the way towards taking advantage of quantum algorithms for the integration of high-energy processes.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Quantum error correction using squeezed Schrödinger cat states

Bosonic quantum codes redundantly encode quantum information in the states of a quantum harmonic oscillator, making it possible to detect and correct errors. Schrödinger cat codes -- based on the superposition of two coherent states with opposite displacements -- can correct phase-flip errors induced by dephasing, but they are vulnerable to bit-flip errors induced by photon loss. Here, we develop a bosonic quantum code relying on squeezed cat states, i.e. cat states made of a linear superposition of displaced-squeezed states. Squeezed cat states allow to partially correct errors caused by photon loss, while at the same time improving the protection against dephasing. We present a comprehensive analysis of the squeezed cat code, including protocols for code generation and elementary quantum gates. We characterize the effect of both photon loss and dephasing and develop an optimal recovery protocol that is suitable to be implemented on currently available quantum hardware. We show that with moderate squeezing, and using typical parameters of state-of-the-art quantum hardware platforms, the squeezed cat code has a resilience to photon-loss errors that significantly outperforms that of the conventional cat code.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Parameter-free quantum hydrodynamic theory for plasmonics: Electron density-dependent damping rate and diffusion coefficient

Qi-Hong Hu, Ren-Feng Liu, Xin-Yu Shan, Xuan-Ren Chen, Hong Yang, Peng Kong, Xiao-Yun Wang, Ke Deng, Xiang-Yang Peng, Yong-Gang Huang. An accurate and efficient method to calculate the optical response of metallic structures plays a key role in plasmonics. Quantum hydrodynamic theory (QHT) provides a self-consistent and computationally efficient description of the free-electron gas, where nonlocality, spill-out effects, and Landau damping can be taken into account. In this work, we introduce a general QHT that both the quantum convection-diffusion and spill-out effects are taken into account. For sodium nanosphere of various sizes, we show that our QHT method can predict both plasmon energy and broadening, in excellent agreement with time-dependent density functional theory predictions and Kreibig formula. Both the ground and excited states are solved by using the same energy functional, with the kinetic energy described by the Thomas-Fermi (TF) and von Weizsäcker (vW) formalisms. We numerically prove that the fraction of the vW should be around $0.4$. An electron density-dependent damping rate is introduced, making the QHT a numerically stable method. We also introduce a density-dependent diffusion coefficient, which then enables a parameter-free simulation, i.e. without resorting to any input parameter such as damping rate, diffusing coefficient and the fraction of the vW. By applying our QHT method to sodium jellium cylinders of various sizes, we find that there exists a perfect linear relation between the main longitudinal localized surface plasmon resonance wavelength and the aspect radio. The width decreases with increasing aspect ratio and height. We particularly show that our QHT is robust and provides a great degree of predictability. Thus, our QHT theory represents a general, reliable, and efficient platform to study plasmonics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Coherent dynamics of a single Mn-doped quantum dot revealed by four-wave mixing spectroscopy

Jacek Kasprzak, Daniel Wigger, Thilo Hahn, Tomasz Jakubczyk, Łukasz Zinkiewicz, Paweł Machnikowski, Tilmann Kuhn, Jean-François Motte, Wojciech Pacuski. For future quantum technologies the combination of a long quantum state lifetime and an efficient interface with external optical excitation are required. In solids, the former is for example achieved by individual spins, while the latter is found in semiconducting artificial atoms combined with modern photonic structures. One possible combination of the two aspects is reached by doping a single quantum dot, providing a strong excitonic dipole, with a magnetic ion, that incorporates a characteristic spin texture. Here, we perform four-wave mixing spectroscopy to study the system's quantum coherence properties. We characterize the optical properties of the undoped CdTe quantum dot and find a strong photon echo formation which demonstrates a significant inhomogeneous spectral broadening. Incorporating the Mn$^{2+}$ ion introduces its spin-5/2 texture to the optical spectra via the exchange interaction, manifesting as six individual spectral lines in the coherent response. The random flips of the Mn-spin result in a special type of spectral wandering between the six transition energies, which is fundamentally different from the quasi-continuous spectral wandering that results in the Gaussian inhomogeneous broadening. Here, the discrete spin-ensemble manifests in additional dephasing and oscillation dynamics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

High-temperature superconductivity in hydrides: experimental evidence and details

M. I. Eremets, V. S. Minkov, A. P. Drozdov, P. P. Kong, V. Ksenofontov, S. I. Shylin, S. L. Bud ko, R. Prozorov, F. F. Balakirev, Dan Sun, S. Mozaffari, L. Balicas. Since the discovery of superconductivity at 200 K in H3S [1] similar or higher transition temperatures, Tcs, have been reported for various hydrogen-rich compounds under ultra-high pressures [2]. Superconductivity was experimentally proved by different methods, including electrical resistance, magnetic susceptibility, optical infrared, and nuclear resonant scattering measurements. The crystal structures of superconducting phases were determined by X-ray diffraction. Numerous electrical transport measurements demonstrate the typical behaviour of a conventional phonon-mediated superconductor: zero resistance below Tc, the shift of Tc to lower temperatures under external magnetic fields, and pronounced isotope effect. Remarkably, the results are in good agreement with the theoretical predictions, which describe superconductivity in hydrides within the framework of the conventional BCS theory. However, despite this acknowledgment, experimental evidence for the superconducting state in these compounds has recently been treated with criticism [3, 4], which apparently stems from misunderstanding and misinterpretation of complicated experiments performed under very high pressures. Here, we describe in greater detail the experiments revealing high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides under high pressures. We show that the arguments against superconductivity [3, 4] can be either refuted or explained. The experiments on the high-temperature superconductivity in hydrides clearly contradict the theory of hole superconductivity [4] and eliminate it [3].
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Strain-driven chiral phonons in two-dimensional hexagonal materials

Hexagonal two-dimensional materials with broken inversion symmetry (as BN or transition metal dichalcodenides) are known to sustain chiral phonons with finite angular momentum, adding a further useful degree of freedom to the extraordinary entangled (electrical, optical, magnetic and mechanical) properties of these compounds. However, because of lattice symmetry constraints, such chiral modes are constrained to the corners of the Brillouin zone, allowing little freedom for manipulating the chiral features. In this work, we show how the application of uniaxial strain leads to the existence of new chiral modes in the vicinity of the zone center. We also show that such strain-induced chiral modes, unlike the ones pinned at the K points, can be efficiently manipulated by modifying the strain itself, which determines the position of these modes in the Brillouin Zone. The results of the present paper add a new technique for the engineering of the quantum properties of two-dimensional lattices.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Reply to the Comment on "Thermal, quantum antibunching and lasing thresholds from single emitters to macroscopic devices"

We deconstruct and address a comment to Carroll et al. [Phys Rev Lett 126, 063902 (2021)] (PRL) that has been posted on arXiv appearing as two versions [arXiv:2106.15242v1] and [arXiv:2106.15242v2]. This comment claimed that a term in the model presented in the PRL had been incorrectly omitted and that, hence, the laser threshold predicted by the model in the PRL is unattainable. We show that the term in question was correctly neglected because it represents collective effects that are not observable in the devices modelled in the PRL. Moreover, even if this term were to be included, the laser threshold would still be present, contrary to what was claimed in the comment. We conclude that the model presented in PRL is correct and that its results are innovative and of wide application in laser physics and quantum optics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Measurement of polarization quantum states under chromatic aberration conditions

The wave plate is a basic device for transforming and measuring the polarization states of light. It is known that the transformation of light by means of two wave plates makes it possible to measure the state of polarization in an arbitrary basis. The finite spectral width of the light, however, leads to a chromatic aberration of the polarization quantum transformation caused by the parasitic dispersion of the birefringence of the plate material. This causes systematic errors in the tomography of quantum polarization states and significantly reduces its accuracy. This study is a development of our work1, in which an adequate model for quantum measurements of polarization qubits under chromatic aberration was first formulated. This work includes a generalization of the results obtained earlier for the cases of two-qubit states. Along with examples of random states those uniformly distributed over the Haar measure are considered. Using a matrix of complete information, it is quantitatively traced how the presence of chromatic aberrations under conditions of a finite spectral width of light leads to the loss of information in quantum measurements. It is shown that the use of the developed model of fuzzy measurements instead of the model of standard projection measurements makes it possible to suppress systematic errors of quantum tomography even when using high-order wave plates. It turns out that the fuzzy measurement model can give a significant increase in the reconstruction accuracy compared to the standard measurement model.
PHYSICS

