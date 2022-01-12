ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Quantum key distribution surpassing the repeaterless rate-transmittance bound without global phase locking

By Pei Zeng, Hongyi Zhou, Weijie Wu, Xiongfeng Ma
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Quantum key distribution -- the establishment of information-theoretically secure keys based on quantum physics -- is mainly limited by its practical performance, which is characterised by the dependence of the key rate on the channel transmittance...

arxiv.org

arxiv.org

Finite-key analysis for quantum key distribution with discrete phase randomization

Quantum key distribution(QKD) allows two remote parties to share information-theoretic secret keys. Many QKD protocols assume the phase of encoding state can be continuous randomized from 0 to 2 pi, which, however, may be questionable in experiment. This is particularly the case in the recently proposed twin-field(TF) QKD, which has received a lot of attention, since it can increase key rate significantly and even beat some theoretical rate-loss limits. As an intuitive solution, one may introduce discrete phase-randomization instead of continuous one. However, a security proof for a QKD protocol with discrete phase-randomization in finite-key region is still missing. Here we develop a technique based on conjugate measurement and quantum state distinguishment to ana-lyze the security in this case. Our result shows that TF-QKD with reasonable number of discrete random phases, e.g. 8 phases from {0, pi/4, pi/2, ..., 7pi/4}, can achieve satisfactory performance. More importantly, as a the first proof for TF-QKD with discrete phase-randomization in finite-key region, our method is also applicable in other QKD protocols.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Development of the Quantum Inspired SIBFA Many-Body Polarizable Force Field: I. Enabling Condensed Phase Molecular Dynamics Simulations

Sehr Naseem-Khan, Louis Lagardère, Christophe Narth, G. Andrés Cisneros, Pengyu Ren, Nohad Gresh, Jean-Philip Piquemal. We present the extension of the SIBFA (Sum of Interactions Between Fragments Ab initio Computed) many-body polarizable force field to condensed phase Molecular Dynamics (MD). The Quantum-Inspired SIBFA procedure is grounded on simplified integrals obtained from localized molecular orbital theory and achieve full separability of its intermolecular potential. It embodies long-range multipolar electrostatics (up to quadrupoles) coupled to a short-range penetration correction (up to quadrupoles), exchange-repulsion, many-body polarization, many-body charge transfer/delocalization, exchange-dispersion and dispersion (up to C10), enabling the reproduction of all energy contributions of ab initio Symmetry-Adapted Perturbation Theory (SAPT(DFT)) gas phase reference computations. As the derivation of all gradients is presented in the context of their Tinker-HP massively parallel implementation, we introduce a new and computationally tractable transferable formulation of many-body charge transfer. As a proof of concept, we perform a first computational experiment defining a first water model fitted on a limited set of SAPT(DFT) data. SIBFA is shown to enable a satisfactory reproduction of both gas phase energetics and condensed phase properties highlighting the importance of its physically-motivated functional form.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Simulating a Catalyst induced Quantum Dynamical Phase Transition of a Heyrovsky reaction with different models for the environment

Fabricio S. Lozano-Negro, Marcos A. Ferreyra-Ortega, Denise Bendersky, Lucas Fernández-Alcázar, Horacio M. Pastawski. Through an appropriate election of the molecular orbital basis, we show analytically that the molecular dissociation occurring in a Heyrovsky reaction can be interpreted as a Quantum Dynamical Phase Transition, i.e., an analytical discontinuity in the molecular energy spectrum induced by the catalyst. The metallic substrate plays the role of an environment that produces an energy uncertainty on the adatom. This broadening induces a critical behavior not possible in a quantum closed system. We use suitable approximations on symmetry, together with both Lanczos and canonical transformations, to give analytical estimates for the critical parameters of molecular dissociation. This occurs when the bonding to the surface is (\sqrt{2}) times the molecular bonding. This value is slightly weakened for less symmetric situations. However simple, this conclusion involves a high order perturbative solution of the molecule-catalyst system. This model is further simplified to discuss how an environment-induced critical phenomenon can be evaluated through an idealized perturbative tunneling microscopy set-up. In this case, the energy uncertainties in one or both atoms are either Lorentzian or Gaussian. The former results from the Fermi Golden Rule, i.e., a Markovian approximation. The Gaussian uncertainty, associated with non-Markovian decoherent processes, requires the introduction of a particular model of a spin bath. The partially coherent tunneling current is obtained from the Generalized Landauer-Büttiker Equations. The resonances observed in these transport parameters reflect, in many cases, the critical properties of the resonances in the molecular spectrum.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Approximate quantum encryption with even shorter keys

Perfect encryption of a qubit state using the Quantum One-Time Pad (QOTP) requires 2 classical key bits. More generally, perfect QOTP encryption of a $2^n$-dimensional state requires $2n$ classical bits. However, almost-perfect encryption, with information-theoretic security, can be achieved with only little more than $1$ key bit per qubit. In...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Density matrix and space-time distributions of the electronic density and current at fast pulsed photoemission through a double quantum well

Within the framework of the density matrix method, general formulas obtained that are convenient for describing fast pulsed photoemission that occurs in a time less than or on the order of the times of relaxation processes inside the photocathode. Expressions for the elements of the density matrix are found by solving the kinetic equation that takes into account the alternating electromagnetic field of light pumping and inelastic scattering of electrons. The derived formulas are applied for the numerical-analytical study of a one-dimensional model of wave-like spatiotemporal modulation of a photoelectron pulse of suitable duration during its passage through a double-well quantum-well heterostructure deposited on a volumetric planar photocathode. This modulation is a quantum beat that occurs as a result of excitation and subsequent slow oscillatory decay of the superposition of the doublet of quasi-stationary states of the heterostructure. It is possible to provide prolongation of generation and even amplification of waves of charge density and current density of photoelectrons when the photocathode is exposed to a periodic sequence of light pulses.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Energy cat states induced by a parity-breaking excited-state quantum phase transition

We show that excited-state quantum phase transitions (ESQPTs) in a system in which the parity symemtry has been broken can be used to engineer an energy-cat state -- a Schrödinger cat state involving a quantum superposition of both different positions and energies. By means of a generalization of the Rabi model, we show that adding a parity-breaking term annihilates the ground-state quantum phase transition between normal and superradiant phases, and induces the formation of three excited-state phases, all of them identified by means of an observable with two eigenvalues. In one of these phases, level crossings are observed in the thermodynamic limit. We profit from them to separate a wavefunction in two parts: one, with lower energy, trapped within one region of the spectrum, and a second one, with higher energy, trapped within another. Finally, we show that a generalized microcanonical ensemble, including two different average energies, is required to properly describe equilibrium states in this situation. Our results illustrate yet another physical consequence of ESQPTs.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Asynchronism and nonequilibrium phase transitions in $(1+1)$D quantum cellular automata

Probabilistic cellular automata provide a simple framework for the exploration of classical nonequilibrium processes. Recently, quantum cellular automata have been proposed that rely on the propagation of a one-dimensional quantum state along a fictitious discrete time dimension via the sequential application of quantum gates. The resulting $(1+1)$-dimensional space-time structure makes these automata special cases of feed-forward quantum neural networks. Here we show how asynchronism -- introduced via non-commuting gates -- impacts on the collective nonequilibrium behavior of quantum cellular automata. We illustrate this through a simple model, whose synchronous version implements a contact process and features a nonequilibrium phase transition in the directed percolation universality class. Non-commuting quantum gates lead to an "asynchronism transition", i.e. a sudden qualitative change in the phase transition behavior once a certain degree of asynchronicity is surpassed. Our results show how quantum effects may lead to abrupt changes of non-equilibrium dynamics, which may be relevant for understanding the role of quantum correlations in neural networks.
PHYSICS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Physics
arxiv.org

New Class of Landau Levels and Hall Phases in a 2D Electron Gas Subject to an Inhomogeneous Magnetic Field: An Analytic Solution

An analytic closed form solution is derived for the bound states of electrons subject to a static, inhomogeneous ($1/r$-decaying) magnetic field, including the Zeeman interaction. The solution provides access to many-body properties of a two-dimensional, non-interacting, electron gas in the thermodynamic limit. Radially distorted Landau levels can be identified as well as magnetic field induced density and current oscillations close to the magnetic impurity. These radially localised oscillations depend strongly on the coupling of the spin to the magnetic field, which give rise to non-trivial spin currents. Moreover, the Zeeman interaction introduces a lowest flat band for $E_F=0^+$ assuming a spin $g_s$-factor of two. Surprisingly, in this case the charge and current densities can be computed analytically in the thermodynamic limit. Numerical calculations show that the total magnetic response of the electron gas remains diamagnetic (similar to Landau levels) independent of the Fermi energy. However, the contribution of certain, infinitely degenerate energy levels may become paramagnetic. Furthermore, numerical computations of the Hall conductivity reveal asymptotic properties of the electron gas, which are driven by the anisotropy of the vector potential instead of the magnetic field, i.e. become independent of spin. Eventually, the distorted Landau levels give rise to different Hall conductivity phases, which are characterized by sharp sign flips at specific Fermi energies. Overall, our work merges "impurity" with Landau-level physics, which provides novel physical insights, not only locally, but also in the asymptotic limit. This paves the way for a large number of future theoretical as well as experimental investigations.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Conserved quantities in non-Hermitian systems via vectorization method

Open classical and quantum systems have attracted great interest in the past two decades. These include systems described by non-Hermitian Hamiltonians with parity-time $(\mathcal{PT})$ symmetry that are best understood as systems with balanced, separated gain and loss. Here, we present an alternative way to characterize and derive conserved quantities, or intertwining operators, in such open systems. As a consequence, we also obtain non-Hermitian or Hermitian operators whose expectations values show single exponential time dependence. By using a simple example of a $\mathcal{PT}$-symmetric dimer that arises in two distinct physical realizations, we demonstrate our procedure for static Hamiltonians and generalize it to time-periodic (Floquet) cases where intertwining operators are stroboscopically conserved. Inspired by the Lindblad density matrix equation, our approach provides a useful addition to the well-established methods for characterizing time-invariants in non-Hermitian systems.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Coherent single-photon scattering spectra for a giant-atom waveguide-QED system beyond dipole approximation

We investigate the single-photon scattering spectra of a giant atom coupled to a one dimensional waveguide via multiple connection points or a continuous coupling region. Using a full quantum mechanical method, we obtain the general analytic expressions for the single-photon scattering coefficients, which are valid in both the Markovian and the non-arkovian regimes. We summarize the influences of the non-dipole effects, mainly caused by the phases accumulated by photons traveling between coupling points, on the scattering spectra. We find that under the Markovian limit, the phase decay is detuning-independent, resulting in Lorentzian lineshapes characterized by the Lamb shifts and the effective decay rates. While in the non-Markovian regime, the accumulated phases become detuning-dependent, giving rise to non-Lorentzian lineshapes, characterized by multiple side peaks and total transmission points. Another interesting phenomenon in the non-Markovian regime is generation of broad photonic band gap by a single giant atom. We further generalize the case of discrete coupling points to the continuum limit with atom coupling to the waveguide via a continuous area, and analyze the scattering spectra for some typical distributions of coupling strength.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Generalized Kernel Ridge Regression for Long Term Causal Inference: Treatment Effects, Dose Responses, and Counterfactual Distributions

I propose kernel ridge regression estimators for long term causal inference, where a short term experimental data set containing randomized treatment and short term surrogates is fused with a long term observational data set containing short term surrogates and long term outcomes. I propose estimators of treatment effects, dose responses, and counterfactual distributions with closed form solutions in terms of kernel matrix operations. I allow covariates, treatment, and surrogates to be discrete or continuous, and low, high, or infinite dimensional. For long term treatment effects, I prove $\sqrt{n}$ consistency, Gaussian approximation, and semiparametric efficiency. For long term dose responses, I prove uniform consistency with finite sample rates. For long term counterfactual distributions, I prove convergence in distribution.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Objective Point Symmetry Classifications/Quantifications of an Electron Diffraction Spot Pattern with Pseudo-Hexagonal Metric

The recently developed information-theoretic approach to crystallographic symmetry classifications and quantifications in two dimensions (2D) from digital transmission electron and scanning probe microscope images is adapted for the analysis of an experimental electron diffraction spot pattern, for the first time. Digital input data are considered in this approach to consist of the pixel-wise sums of approximately Gaussian distributed noise and an unknown underlying signal that is strictly 2D periodic. Structural defects within the crystals or on the crystal surfaces, instrumental image recording noise, slight deviations from zero-crystal-tilt conditions in transmission electron microscopy, inhomogeneous staining in structural biology studies of intrinsic membrane protein complexes in lipid bilayers, and small inaccuracies in the algorithmic processing of the digital data all contribute to a single generalized noise term. The plane symmetry group and projected Laue class(or 2D Bravais lattice type) that is anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as genuine in the presence of generalized noise. More severely broken symmetries that are not anchored to the least broken symmetries are identified as pseudo-symmetries. Our point symmetry quantification study of an electron diffraction spot pattern is highly topical because a new contrast mechanism for 4D scanning transmission electron microscopy was recently demonstrated by other authors. The usage of objective symmetry quantifications is bound to become the preeminent condition of the establishment of that contrast mode as an industry-wide standard.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Interface potential and line tension for Bose-Einstein condensate mixtures near a hard wall

Within Gross-Pitaevskii (GP) theory we derive the interface potential V (l) which describes the interaction between the interface separating two demixed Bose-condensed gases and an optical hard wall at a distance l. Previous work revealed that this interaction gives rise to extraordinary wetting and prewetting phenomena. Calculations that explore non-equilibrium properties by using l as a constraint provide a thorough explanation for this behavior. We find that at bulk two-phase coexistence, V (l) for both complete wetting and partial wetting is monotonic with exponential decay. Remarkably, at the first-order wetting phase transition, V(l) is independent of l. This anomaly explains the infinite continuous degeneracy of the grand potential reported earlier. As a physical application, using V(l) we study the three-phase contact line where the interface meets the wall under a contact angle theta. Employing an interface displacement model we calculate the structure of this inhomogeneity and its line tension tau. Contrary to what happens at a usual first-order wetting transition in systems with short-range forces, tau does not approach a nonzero positive constant for theta going to zero, but instead approaches zero (from below) as would be expected for a critical wetting transition. This hybrid character of tau is a consequence of the absence of a barrier in V(l) at wetting. For a typical V(l) we provide a conjecture for the exact line tension within GP theory.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Anomalously field-susceptible spin soft-matter emerging in an electric-dipole liquid candidate

Mizuki Urai, Kazuya Miyagawa, Yuta Watanabe, Elena I. Zhilyaeva, Svetlana A. Torunova, Rimma N. Lyubovskaya, Natalia Drichko, Kazushi Kanoda. Mutual interactions in many-body systems bring about a variety of exotic phases, among which liquid-like states failing to order due to frustration are of keen interest. Recently, an organic system with an anisotropic triangular lattice of molecular dimers has been suggested to host a dipole liquid arising from intradimer charge-imbalance instability, possibly offering an unprecedented stage for the spin degrees of freedom. Here we show that an extraordinary unordered(unfrozen) spin state having soft-matter-like spatiotemporal characteristics is substantiated in this system. $^1$H NMR spectra and magnetization measurements indicate that gigantic, staggered moments are non-linearly and inhomogeneously induced by magnetic field whereas the moments vanish in the zero-field limit. The analysis of the NMR relaxation rate signifies that the moments fluctuate at a characteristic frequency slowing down to below MHz at low temperatures. The inhomogeneity, local correlation, and slow dynamics indicative of middle-scale dynamical correlation length suggest a novel frustration-driven spin clusterization.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Relativistic horizon of interacting Weyl fermions in condensed matter systems

Wei-Chi Chiu, Guoqing Chang, Gennevieve Macam, Ilya Belopolski, Shin-Ming Huang, Robert Markiewicz, Jia-Xin Yin, Zi-jia Cheng, Chi-Cheng Lee, Tay-Rong Chang, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Su-Yang Xu, Hsin Lin, M. Zahid Hasan, Arun Bansil. The intersections of topology, geometry and strong correlations offer many opportunities for exotic quantum phases to emerge in condensed...
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Edge-magnetism in Transition-metal Dichalcogenide Nanoribbons: Mean Field Theory and Determinant Quantum Monte Carlo

Edge-magnetism in zigzag transition-metal dichalcogenide nanoribbons is studied using a three-band tight-binding model with local electron-electron interactions. Both mean field theory and the unbiased, numerically exact determinant quantum Monte Carlo method are applied. Depending on the edge filling, mean field theory predicts different phases: gapped spin dimer and antiferromagnetic phases appear for two specific fillings, with a tendency towards metallic edge-ferromagnetism away from those fillings. Determinant quantum Monte Carlo simulations confirm the stability of the antiferromagnetic gapped phase at the same edge filling as mean field theory, despite being sign-problematic for other fillings. The obtained results point to edge filling as yet another key ingredient to understand the observed magnetism in nanosheets. Moreover, the filling dependent edge-magnetism gives rise to spin-polarized edge currents in zigzag nanoribbons which could be tuned through a back gate voltage, with possible applications to spintronics.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Key points in the determination of the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction from asymmetric bubble domain expansion

A.Magni, G.Carlotti, A.Casiraghi, E.Darwin, G.Durin, L.Herrera Diez, B.J.Hickey, A.Huxtable, C.Y.Hwang, G.Jakob, C.Kim, M.Kläui, J.Langer, C.H.Marrows, H.T.Nembach, D.Ravelosona, G.A.Riley, J.M.Shaw, V.Sokalski, S.Tacchi, M.Kuepferling. Different models have been used to evaluate the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction (DMI) from the asymmetric bubble expansion method using magneto-optics. Here we investigate the most promising candidates...
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Distributed Algorithms for Detection of Cliques

The possibilities offered by quantum computing have drawn attention in the distributed computing community recently, with several breakthrough results showing quantum distributed algorithms that run faster than the fastest known classical counterparts, and even separations between the two models. A prime example is the result by Izumi, Le Gall, and Magniez [STACS 2020], who showed that triangle detection by quantum distributed algorithms is easier than triangle listing, while an analogous result is not known in the classical case.
COMPUTERS

