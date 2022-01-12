Feedback-assisted quantum search by continuous-time quantum walks

A key feature of integrable systems is that they can be solved to obtain exact analytical solutions. We show how new models can be constructed through generalisations of some well known nonlinear partial differential equations with PT-symmetries whilst preserving integrability. Subsequently, we develop new methods from well-known ones to obtain exact analytical soliton solutions for these new systems. The first PT-symmetric generalization we take are extensions to the complex and multicomplex fields. In agreement with the reality property present in PT-symmetric non-Hermitian quantum systems, we find PT-symmetries also play a key role in the reality of conserved charges here. We then extend our investigations to explore degenerate multi-soliton solutions for the sine-Gordon and Hirota equations. In particular, we find the usual time-delays from degenerate soliton solution scattering are time-dependent, unlike the non-degenerate multi-soliton solutions, and provide a universal formula to compute the exact time-delay values for the scattering of N-soliton solutions. Other PT-symmetric extensions of integrable systems we take are of nonlocal nature, with nonlocalities in space and/or in time, of time crystal type. Whilst developing new methods for the construction of soliton solutions for these systems, we find new types of solutions with different parameter dependence and qualitative behaviour even in the one-soliton solution cases. We exploit gauge equivalence between the Hirota system with continuous Heisenberg and Landau-Lifschitz systems to see how nonlocality is inherited from one system to another and vice versa. Extending investigations to the quantum regime, we generalize the scheme of Darboux transformations for fully time-dependent non-Hermitian quantum systems, which allows us to create an infinite tower of solvable models.

