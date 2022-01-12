ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Feedback-assisted quantum search by continuous-time quantum walks

By Alessandro Candeloro, Claudia Benedetti, Marco G. Genoni, Matteo G.A. Paris
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

We address the quantum search of a target node on a cycle graph by means of a quantum walk assisted by continuous measurement and feedback. Unlike previous spatial search approaches, where the oracle is described as a projector on the target state, we instead consider a dynamical oracle implemented through a...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

Observation of unconventional many-body scarring in a quantum simulator

Guo-Xian Su, Hui Sun, Ana Hudomal, Jean-Yves Desaules, Zhao-Yu Zhou, Bing Yang, Jad C. Halimeh, Zhen-Sheng Yuan, Zlatko Papić, Jian-Wei Pan. The ongoing quest for understanding nonequilibrium dynamics of complex quantum systems underpins the foundation of statistical physics as well as the development of quantum technology. Quantum many-body scarring has recently opened a window into novel mechanisms for delaying the onset of thermalization, however its experimental realization remains limited to the $\mathbb{Z}_2$ state in a Rydberg atom system. Here we realize unconventional many-body scarring in a Bose--Hubbard quantum simulator with a previously unknown initial condition -- the unit-filling state. Our measurements of entanglement entropy illustrate that scarring traps the many-body system in a low-entropy subspace. Further, we develop a quantum interference protocol to probe out-of-time correlations, and demonstrate the system's return to the vicinity of the initial state by measuring single-site fidelity. Our work makes the resource of scarring accessible to a broad class of ultracold-atom experiments, and it allows to explore its relation to constrained dynamics in lattice gauge theories, Hilbert space fragmentation, and disorder-free localization.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Trajectory tracking for non-Markovian quantum systems

We propose a systematic scheme to engineer quantum states of a quantum system governed by a time-convolutionless non-Markovian master equation. According to the idea of reverse engineering, the general algebraic equation to determine the control parameters, such as coherent and incoherent control fields, is presented. Without artificially engineering the time-dependent decay rates and retaining the environment-induced Lamb shifts, the quantum state can still be transferred into the target state in a finite period of time along an arbitrary designed trajectory strictly in Hilbert space. As an application, we apply our scheme to a driven two-level non-Markovian system and realize instantaneous-steady-state tracking and a complete population inversion with control parameters which are available in experimental settings.
PHYSICS
Taylor Daily Press

Alphabet gets part of quantum computer after time crystals are hacked

Last year, researchers at Alphabet made an important breakthrough in the development of quantum computers. Now Alphabet is launching a subsidiary that will focus specifically on Quantum. Alphabet, the parent company of Google, launch Sandbox Technology Inc. This is a spin-off that will focus on technology for quantum computers. This...
SOFTWARE
arxiv.org

Quantum error mitigation via matrix product operators

In the era of noisy intermediate-scale quantum (NISQ) devices, the number of controllable hardware qubits is insufficient to implement quantum error correction (QEC). As an alternative, quantum error mitigation (QEM) can suppress the error of measurement results via repeated experiments and postprocessing of data. Typical techniques for error mitigation, e.g., the quasi-probability decomposition method, incur exponentially increasing costs with system size $N_q$ in order to model and mitigate errors for each gate. Here, we introduce a QEM method based on the matrix product operator (MPO) representation of a quantum circuit, which can characterize the noise channel of the entire circuit with polynomial complexity. Our QEM technique is demonstrated on a $\rm{depth}=4$ fully parallel quantum circuit of up to $N_q=10$ qubits. The circuit error is mitigated by several orders of magnitude with only a small bond dimension for the noise channel. Our method dramatically reduces the computational cost and can be generalized to models beyond localized and Markovian noise.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum Walk#Hamiltonian
arxiv.org

Semiquantum Private Comparison of Size Relationship Based on d-level Single-Particle States

In this paper, we propose a novel semiquantum private comparison (SQPC) protocol of size relationship based on d-level single-particle states. The designed protocol can compare the size relationship of different privacy messages from two classical users with the help of a semi-honest third party (TP), who is permitted to misbehave on her own but cannot be in collusion with anyone else. The correctness analysis shows that this protocol can gain correct comparison results. The security analysis turns out that this protocol can resist famous outside attacks and participant attacks. Moreover, this protocol can guarantee that TP does not know the accurate comparison results. Compared with the only existing SQPC protocol of size relationship (Quantum Inf. Process. 20:124 (2021)), this protocol takes advantage over it on the aspects of initial quantum resource, TP's measurement operations and TP's knowledge about the comparison results.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Exact anomalous current fluctuations in a deterministic interacting model

We analytically compute the full counting statistics of charge transfer in a classical automaton of interacting charged particles. Deriving a closed-form expression for the moment generating function with respect to a stationary equilibrium state, we employ asymptotic analysis to infer the structure of charge current fluctuations for a continuous range of timescales. The solution exhibits several unorthodox features. Most prominently, on the timescale of typical fluctuations the probability distribution of the integrated charge current in a stationary ensemble without bias is distinctly non-Gaussian despite diffusive behavior of dynamical charge susceptibility. While inducing a charge imbalance is enough to recover Gaussian fluctuations, we find that higher cumulants grow indefinitely in time with different exponents, implying singular scaled cumulants. We associated this phenomenon with the lack of a regularity condition on moment generating functions and the onset of a dynamical critical point. In effect, the scaled cumulant generating function does not, irrespectively of charge bias, represent a faithful generating function of the scaled cumulants, yet the associated Legendre dual yields the correct large-deviation rate function. Our findings hint at novel types of dynamical universality classes in deterministic many-body systems.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Quantum Information Scrambling in Quantum Many-body Scarred Systems

Quantum many-body scarred systems host special non-thermal eigenstates which support periodic revival dynamics and weakly break the ergodicity. In this paper, we study the quantum information scrambling dynamics in quantum many-body scarred systems, with a focus on the "PXP" model. We use the out-of-time-ordered correlator (OTOC) and Holevo information as measures of the information scrambling, and apply an efficient numerical method based on matrix product operators to compute them up to 41 spins. We find that both the OTOC and Holevo information exhibit a linear light cone and periodic oscillations inside the light cone for initial states within the scarred subspace, which is in sharp contrast to thermal or many-body localized this http URL explain the formation of the linear light cone structure, we provide a perturbation-type calculation based on a phenomenological model. In addition, we demonstrate that the OTOC and Holevo information dynamics of the "PXP" model can be measured using the Rydberg-atom quantum simulators with current experimental technologies, and numerically identify the measurable signatures using experimental parameters.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Benchmarking Characterization Methods for Noisy Quantum Circuits

Effective methods for characterizing the noise in quantum computing devices are essential for programming and debugging circuit performance. Existing approaches vary in the information obtained as well as the amount of quantum and classical resources required, with more information generally requiring more resources. Here we benchmark the characterization methods of gate set tomography, Pauli channel noise reconstruction, and empirical direct characterization for developing models that describe noisy quantum circuit performance on a 27-qubit superconducting transmon device. We evaluate these models by comparing the accuracy of noisy circuit simulations with the corresponding experimental observations. We find that the agreement of noise model to experiment does not correlate with the information gained by characterization and that the underlying circuit strongly influences the best choice of characterization approach. Empirical direct characterization scales best of the methods we tested and produced the most accurate characterizations across our benchmarks.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
NewsBreak
Oracle
arxiv.org

An introduction to PT-symmetric quantum mechanics -- time-dependent systems

I will provide a pedagogical introduction to non-Hermitian quantum systems that are PT-symmetric, that is they are left invariant under a simultaneous parity transformation (P) and time-reversal (T). I will explain how generalised versions of this antilinear symmetry can be utilised to explain that these type of systems possess real eigenvalue spectra in parts of their parameter spaces and how to set up a consistent quantum mechanical framework for them that enables a unitary time-evolution. In the second part I will explain how to extend this framework to explicitly time-dependent Hamiltonian systems and report in particular on recent progress made in this context. I will explain how to construct the essential key quantity in this framework, the time-dependent Dyson map and metric and solutions to the time-dependent Schrödinger equation, in an algebraic fashion, using time-dependent Darboux transformations, utilising Lewis-Riesenfeld invariants, point transformations and some approximation methods. I comment on the ambiguities of this metric and demonstrate that this can even lead to infinite series of metric operators. I conclude with some applications to PT-symmetrically coupled oscillators, demonstrate the equivalence of the time-dependent double wells and unstable anharmonic oscillators and show how the unphysical PT$-symmetrically broken regions in the parameter space for the time-independent theory becomes physical in the explicitly time-dependent systems. I discuss how this leads to a prolongation of the otherwise rapidly decaying von Neumann entropy. The so-called sudden death of the entropy is stopped at a finite value.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectral fingerprints of non-equilibrium dynamics: The case of a Brownian gyrator

The same system can exhibit a completely different dynamical behavior when it evolves in equilibrium conditions or when it is driven out-of-equilibrium by, e.g., connecting some of its components to heat baths kept at different temperatures. Here we concentrate on an analytically solvable and experimentally-relevant model of such a system -- the so-called Brownian gyrator -- a two-dimensional nanomachine that performs a systematic, on average, rotation around the origin under non-equilibrium conditions, while no net rotation takes place in equilibrium. On this example, we discuss a question whether it is possible to distinguish between two types of a behavior judging not upon the statistical properties of the trajectories of components, but rather upon their respective spectral densities. The latter are widely used to characterize diverse dynamical systems and are routinely calculated from the data using standard built-in packages. From such a perspective, we inquire whether the power spectral densities possess some "fingerprint" properties specific to the behavior in non-equilibrium. We show that indeed one can conclusively distinguish between equilibrium and non-equilibrium dynamics by analyzing the cross-correlations between the spectral densities of both components in the short frequency limit, or from the spectral densities of both components evaluated at zero frequency. Our analytical predictions, corroborated by experimental and numerical results, open a new direction for the analysis of a non-equilibrium dynamics.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Approximate quantum encryption with even shorter keys

Perfect encryption of a qubit state using the Quantum One-Time Pad (QOTP) requires 2 classical key bits. More generally, perfect QOTP encryption of a $2^n$-dimensional state requires $2n$ classical bits. However, almost-perfect encryption, with information-theoretic security, can be achieved with only little more than $1$ key bit per qubit. In...
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Quantum communication with itinerant surface acoustic wave phonons

É. Dumur, K. J. Satzinger, G. A. Peairs, M.-H. Chou, A. Bienfait, H.-S. Chang, C. R. Conner, J. Grebel, R. G. Povey, Y. P. Zhong, A. N. Cleland. Surface acoustic waves are commonly used in classical electronics applications, and their use in quantum systems is beginning to be explored, as evidenced by recent experiments using acoustic Fabry-Pérot resonators. Here we explore their use for quantum communication, where we demonstrate a single-phonon surface acoustic wave transmission line, which links two physically-separated qubit nodes. Each node comprises a microwave phonon transducer, an externally-controlled superconducting variable coupler, and a superconducting qubit. Using this system, precisely-shaped individual itinerant phonons are used to coherently transfer quantum information between the two physically-distinct quantum nodes, enabling the high-fidelity node-to-node transfer of quantum states as well as the generation of a two-node Bell state. We further explore the dispersive interactions between an itinerant phonon emitted from one node and interacting with the superconducting qubit in the remote node. The observed interactions between the phonon and the remote qubit promise future quantum optics-style experiments with itinerant phonons.
PHYSICS
gitconnected.com

Teleport Quantum Information

Textbook quantum teleportation has multiple flaws. The underlying premise is that we can use it for secure communication, but the restrictions that it imposes should leave you scratching your head, wondering who would communicate in such a manner. Sender Alice is not allowed to know what message she’s sending. For...
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Digitized-Counterdiabatic Quantum Optimization

We propose digitized-counterdiabatic quantum optimization (DCQO) to achieve polynomial enhancement over adiabatic quantum optimization for the general Ising spin-glass model, which includes the whole class of combinatorial optimization problems. This is accomplished via the digitization of adiabatic quantum algorithms that are catalysed by the addition of non-stoquastic counterdiabatic terms. The latter are suitably chosen, not only for escaping classical simulability, but also for speeding up the performance. Finding the ground state of a general Ising spin-glass Hamiltonian is used to illustrate that the inclusion of k-local non-stoquastic counterdiabatic terms can always outperform the traditional adiabatic quantum optimization with stoquastic Hamiltonians. In particular, we show that a polynomial enhancement in the ground-state success probability can be achieved for a finite-time evolution, even with the simplest 2-local counterdiabatic terms. Furthermore, the considered digitization process, within the gate-based quantum computing paradigm, provides the flexibility to introduce arbitrary non-stoquastic interactions. Along these lines, using our proposed paradigm on current NISQ computers, quantum speed-up may be reached to find approximate solutions for NP-complete and NP-hard optimization problems. We expect DCQO to become a fast-lane paradigm towards quantum advantage in the NISQ era.
COMPUTERS
arxiv.org

Discovering Governing Equations from Partial Measurements with Deep Delay Autoencoders

A central challenge in data-driven model discovery is the presence of hidden, or latent, variables that are not directly measured but are dynamically important. Takens' theorem provides conditions for when it is possible to augment these partial measurements with time delayed information, resulting in an attractor that is diffeomorphic to that of the original full-state system. However, the coordinate transformation back to the original attractor is typically unknown, and learning the dynamics in the embedding space has remained an open challenge for decades. Here, we design a custom deep autoencoder network to learn a coordinate transformation from the delay embedded space into a new space where it is possible to represent the dynamics in a sparse, closed form. We demonstrate this approach on the Lorenz, Rössler, and Lotka-Volterra systems, learning dynamics from a single measurement variable. As a challenging example, we learn a Lorenz analogue from a single scalar variable extracted from a video of a chaotic waterwheel experiment. The resulting modeling framework combines deep learning to uncover effective coordinates and the sparse identification of nonlinear dynamics (SINDy) for interpretable modeling. Thus, we show that it is possible to simultaneously learn a closed-form model and the associated coordinate system for partially observed dynamics.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Nonlinear Classical and Quantum Integrable Systems with PT-symmetries

A key feature of integrable systems is that they can be solved to obtain exact analytical solutions. We show how new models can be constructed through generalisations of some well known nonlinear partial differential equations with PT-symmetries whilst preserving integrability. Subsequently, we develop new methods from well-known ones to obtain exact analytical soliton solutions for these new systems. The first PT-symmetric generalization we take are extensions to the complex and multicomplex fields. In agreement with the reality property present in PT-symmetric non-Hermitian quantum systems, we find PT-symmetries also play a key role in the reality of conserved charges here. We then extend our investigations to explore degenerate multi-soliton solutions for the sine-Gordon and Hirota equations. In particular, we find the usual time-delays from degenerate soliton solution scattering are time-dependent, unlike the non-degenerate multi-soliton solutions, and provide a universal formula to compute the exact time-delay values for the scattering of N-soliton solutions. Other PT-symmetric extensions of integrable systems we take are of nonlocal nature, with nonlocalities in space and/or in time, of time crystal type. Whilst developing new methods for the construction of soliton solutions for these systems, we find new types of solutions with different parameter dependence and qualitative behaviour even in the one-soliton solution cases. We exploit gauge equivalence between the Hirota system with continuous Heisenberg and Landau-Lifschitz systems to see how nonlocality is inherited from one system to another and vice versa. Extending investigations to the quantum regime, we generalize the scheme of Darboux transformations for fully time-dependent non-Hermitian quantum systems, which allows us to create an infinite tower of solvable models.
MATHEMATICS
arxiv.org

Fixed Point Quantum Monte Carlo

We present a new approach to the study of equilibrium properties in many-body quantum physics. Our method takes inspiration from Density Matrix Quantum Monte Carlo and incorporates new crucial features. First of all, the dynamics is transferred to the Laplace representation where an exact equation can be derived and solved using a simulation-step that, unlike most Monte Carlo methods, is not a priori physically bounded. Moreover, the spawning events are formulated in terms of two-process stochastic unravellings of quantum master equations, a formalism that is particularly useful when working with density matrices. And last, this is equivalent to an interaction picture, where the free part is integrated exactly and the convergence rate can be greatly increased if the interaction parameter is small. We benchmark our method by applying it to two case-studies in condensed matter physics, show its accuracy and further discuss its efficiency.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Bayesian inference on a microstructural, hyperelastic model of tendon deformation

Microstructural models of soft tissue deformation are important in applications including artificial tissue design and surgical planning. The basis of these models, and their advantage over their phenomenological counterparts, is that they incorporate parameters that are directly linked to the tissue's microscale structure and constitutive behaviour and can therefore be used to predict the effects of structural changes to the tissue. Although studies have attempted to determine such parameters using diverse, state-of-the-art, experimental techniques, values ranging over several orders of magnitude have been reported, leading to uncertainty in the true parameter values and creating a need for models that can handle such uncertainty. We derive a microstructural, hyperelastic model for transversely isotropic soft tissues and use it to model the mechanical behaviour of tendons. To account for parameter uncertainty, we employ a Bayesian approach and apply an adaptive Markov chain Monte Carlo algorithm to determine posterior probability distributions for the model parameters. The obtained posterior distributions are consistent with parameter measurements previously reported and enable us to quantify the uncertainty in their values for each tendon sample that was modelled. This approach could serve as a prototype for quantifying parameter uncertainty in other soft tissues.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Limits on Parameter Estimation of Quantum Channels

The aim of this thesis is to develop a theoretical framework to study parameter estimation of quantum channels. We study the task of estimating unknown parameters encoded in a channel in the sequential setting. A sequential strategy is the most general way to use a channel multiple times. Our goal is to establish lower bounds (called Cramer-Rao bounds) on the estimation error. The bounds we develop are universally applicable; i.e., they apply to all permissible quantum dynamics. We consider the use of catalysts to enhance the power of a channel estimation strategy. This is termed amortization. The power of a channel for a parameter estimation is determined by its Fisher information. Thus, we study how much a catalyst quantum state can enhance the Fisher information of a channel by defining the amortized Fisher information. We establish our bounds by proving that for certain Fisher information quantities, catalyst states do not improve the performance of a sequential estimation protocol compared to a parallel one. The technical term for this is an amortization collapse. We use this to establish bounds when estimating one parameter, or multiple parameters simultaneously. Our bounds apply universally and we also cast them as optimization problems. For the single parameter case, we establish bounds for general quantum channels using both the symmetric logarithmic derivative (SLD) Fisher information and the right logarithmic derivative (RLD) Fisher information. The task of estimating multiple parameters simultaneously is more involved than the single parameter case, because the Cramer-Rao bounds take the form of matrix inequalities. We establish a scalar Cramer-Rao bound for multiparameter channel estimation using the RLD Fisher information. For both single and multiparameter estimation, we provide a no-go condition for the so-called Heisenberg scaling using our RLD-based bound.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

A Geometric Approach to $k$-means

$k$-means clustering is a fundamental problem in various disciplines. This problem is nonconvex, and standard algorithms are only guaranteed to find a local optimum. Leveraging the structure of local solutions characterized in [1], we propose a general algorithmic framework for escaping undesirable local solutions and recovering the global solution (or the ground truth). This framework consists of alternating between the following two steps iteratively: (i) detect mis-specified clusters in a local solution and (ii) improve the current local solution by non-local operations. We discuss implementation of these steps, and elucidate how the proposed framework unifies variants of $k$-means algorithm in literature from a geometric perspective. In addition, we introduce two natural extensions of the proposed framework, where the initial number of clusters is misspecified. We provide theoretical justification for our approach, which is corroborated with extensive experiments.
MATHEMATICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy