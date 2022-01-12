ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The importance of silicate vapor in determining the structure, radii, and envelope mass fractions of sub-Neptunes

By William Misener, Hilke E. Schlichting
arxiv.org
 3 days ago

Substantial silicate vapor is expected to be in chemical equilibrium at temperature conditions typical of the silicate-atmosphere interface of sub-Neptune planets, which can exceed 5000 K. Previous models of the atmospheric structure and evolution of these exoplanets, which have been used to constrain their atmospheric mass fractions, have neglected this compositional...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Mysterious Structures Near Earth's Core Could Be Legacy Of Moon-Forming Impact

Thin structures that dramatically slow the passage of seismic waves have been identified where Earth’s outer core meets the mantle. New research determines these features – known as Ultra Low Velocity Zones (ULVZs) – are made of layers of different material, probably left behind from when the Earth's outer regions were a magma ocean. In particular, at least some ULVZs could have arisen from the same event that caused the Moon's formation.
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

A huge reservoir of water is discovered on Mars, and that changes everything

Valles Marineris is a sort of Martian Grand Canyon, only it is 4000 kilometers long, 200 wide and 7 deep. An immense geological structure that extends over a quarter of the planet’s circumference. New research done in collaboration by the European and Russian Space Agencies has now found high...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicate#Neptunes#Vapor#Fractions#Mnras
Daily Mail

Death of ‘Throes:’ Astronomers watch rapid self-destruction of a massive star in real time - for first time ever - as cosmic object collapses into a supernova

A star explodes every second or so somewhere out in the universe, but the death of one named throes was watched by astronomers - a first in the scientist community. The team, led by Northwestern University and the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), saw the dramatic, and violent, show of the red supergiant self-destruct, die and collapse into a type II supernova.
ASTRONOMY
Outsider.com

Massive Star Erupts Energy With Force of Billion Suns

Here on Earth, we tend to think of our sun as the most powerful thing in existence. After all, the star gives our planet life. Furthermore, it casts its light on the rest of the solar system. It’s hard to wrap our minds around anything more powerful. However, space is vast and full of stars. Not long ago one far-off star erupted and released as much energy as a billion suns. That, in and of itself is awe-inspiring. The fact that all of that energy erupted in less than a second is just mind-boggling.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

China builds ‘artificial moon’ to simulate low gravity inspired by a levitating frog

China has built an artificial moon research facility that simulates low-gravity environments, which will help it explore the satellite further.The facility, which will be officially launched in the coming months, can apparently make gravity “disappear” in an effect that can “last as long as you want” according to Li Ruilin, from the China University of Mining and Technology.The artificial moon itself is in a vacuum chamber, although it is only 60 centimetres in diameter compared to the 3,474.8 kilometres of the actual moon.The landscape is made up of rocks and dust like that on the Moon and is supported by...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
technologynetworks.com

New Structural Insights Into an Important Component of the Eye

PSI scientists have shed light on an important component of the eye: a protein in the rod cells of the retina which helps us see in dim light. Acting as an ion channel in the cell membrane, the protein is responsible for relaying the optical signal from the eye to the brain. If a genetic disorder disrupts the molecular function in a person, they will go blind. Scientists have deciphered the protein’s three-dimensional structure, preparing the way for innovative medical treatments. The study is published in the scientific journal Nature Structural & Molecular Biology.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Sub-Structuring Modeling of Large Space Truss Structures for Structure/Control Optimization in Presence of Parametric Uncertainties

Modern and future high precision pointing space missions face increasingly high challenges related to the widespread use of large flexible structures. The development of new modeling tools which are able to account for the multidisciplinary nature of this problem becomes extremely relevant in order to meet both structure and control performance criteria. This paper proposes a novel methodology to analytically model large truss structures in a sub-structuring framework. A three dimensional unit cube element has been designed and validated with a Finite Element commercial software. This model is composed by multiple two-dimensional sub-mechanisms assembled using block-diagram models. This constitutes the building block for constructing complex truss structures by repetitions of the element. The accurate vibration description of the system and its minimal representation, as well as the possibility of accounting for parametric uncertainties in its mechanical parameters, make it an appropriate tool to perform robust Structure/Control co-design. In order to demonstrate the strengths of the proposed approach, a co-design study case is proposed by combining a multidisciplinary optimization approach based on particle swarm algorithm and multiple structured robust Hinf-synthesis. This has been used to optimize the pointing performances of an high pointing antenna, minimizing the perturbations coming from the Solar Array Mechanisms (SADM) of two solar panels, performing active control by means of multiple proof mass actuators, and simultaneously reduce the mass of the truss-structure which connects the antenna to the main spacecraft body.
INDUSTRY
ku.edu

Astronomers report discovery of water vapor on ‘Warm Neptune’ exoplanet

LAWRENCE — On Thursday, two University of Kansas astronomers announced the probable discovery of water vapor on exoplanet TOI-674 b, a “Warm Neptune” some 150 light years from Earth in the constellation Antlia. Jonathan Brande, a doctoral student in the KU Department of Physics & Astronomy, and...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists create the biggest 3D map of the universe ever – and find intriguing discoveries inside

Scientist shave created the most detailed three dimensional map of the universe ever.The researchers hope that the map could eventually help tell us where the cosmos came from and where it is going, by giving us a better understanding of dark energy.And they have already spotted intriguing details in the data: it is helping to reveal the secret of the most powerful lights in the universe.“There is a lot of beauty to it,” said Berkeley Lab scientist Julien Guy.“In the distribution of the galaxies in the 3D map, there are huge clusters, filaments, and voids. They’re the biggest structures in...
ASTRONOMY
pnas.org

Structural insights into how vacuolar sorting receptors recognize the sorting determinants of seed storage proteins

Edited by Natasha Raikhel, Department of Botany and Plant Science and Center for Plant Cell Biology, University of California, Riverside, CA; received June 22, 2021; accepted November 17, 2021. Significance. Abstract. In Arabidopsis, vacuolar sorting receptor isoform 1 (VSR1) sorts 12S globulins to the protein storage vacuoles during seed development....
WILDLIFE
asapland.com

What Is A Unit Fraction?

A unit fraction is a number that can be expressed as a proper fraction with one whole, and the denominator is 1. e.g:- ½ = 2/4, ¼ = 4/9, ⅛ = 8/9, etc. The definition of a unit fraction tells us that it can be expressed in terms of its numerator divided by its denominator.
MATHEMATICS
sci-news.com

Highly Eccentric Sub-Neptune Found Orbiting Nearby Red Dwarf

Using data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) and several ground-based facilities, astronomers have discovered a long-period sub-Neptune exoplanet orbiting TOI-2257. Intriguingly, the planet’s orbit is highly elliptical, suggestive of a possible perturbing outer gas-giant planet in the TOI-2257 system. “Despite their cool temperatures, M-dwarf (red dwarf)...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Simulation Study of the Relative Askaryan Fraction at the South Pole

We use CoREAS simulations to study the ratio of geomagnetic and Askaryan radio emission from cosmic-ray air showers at the location of the South Pole. The fraction of Askaryan emission relative to the total emission is determined by the polarization of the radio signal at the moment of its peak amplitude. We find that the relative Askaryan fraction has a radial dependence increasing with the distance from the shower axis -- with a plateau around the Cherenkov ring. We further find that the Askaryan fraction depends on shower parameters like zenith angle and the distance to the shower maximum. While these dependencies are in agreement with earlier studies, they have not yet been utilized to determine the depth of the shower maximum, $X_\mathrm{max}$, based on the Askaryan fraction. Fitting these dependencies with a polynomial model, we arrive at an alternative method to reconstruct $X_\mathrm{max}$ using a measurement of the Askaryan fraction and shower geometry as input. Depending on the measurement uncertainties of the Askaryan fraction, this method is found to be able to deliver a similar accuracy with other methods of reconstructing $X_\mathrm{max}$ from radio observables, except of the superior, but computing-intensive template methods. Consequently, the polarization and Askaryan fraction of the radio signal should be considered as an additional input observable in future generations of template-fitting reconstruction and other multivariate approaches.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

IR SED and Dust Masses of Sub-solar Metallicity Galaxies at z~2.3

Irene Shivaei, Gergö Popping, George Rieke, Naveen Reddy, Alexandra Pope, Robert Kennicutt, Bahram Mobasher, Alison Coil, Yoshinobu Fudamoto, Mariska Kriek, Jianwei Lyu, Pascal Oesch, Ryan Sanders, Alice Shapley, Brian Siana. We present results from ALMA 1.2mm continuum observations of a sample of 27 star-forming galaxies at z=2.1-2.5 from the...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Astronomers catch 'intruder' red-handed in rarely detected stellar flyby event

Scientists using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) made a rare detection of a likely stellar flyby event in the Z Canis Majoris (Z CMa) star system. An intruder object—not bound to the system—came in close proximity to and interacted with the environment surrounding the binary protostar, causing the formation of chaotic, stretched-out streams of dust and gas in the disk surrounding it.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A comprehensive co-variant gauge theory of fracton phase of matter

Basing on the recently proposed covariant action for the fracton model \cite{sk1} where a paradigm shift of the existing research on fracton gauge theory is mooted . A holistic analysis of the fracton gauge theory is presented in this paper which connects the apparently bizarre properties of the fractons in the realm of quasi particles, like nearly vanishing mobility and also the nature of interaction exhibited by them which ranges from electromagnetic to gravitation-like effects. The twine principles of covariance and gauge invariances , the {\it{leitmotivs}} of modern theoretical physics form the basis of our formulation , thereby dispelling all the confusion and the contradiction of the existing fracton gauge theory. The implementation of the symmetry require the introduction of a novel scalar field theory based on the Galileon scalars . The ubiquity of the Galileon scalars as representation of fracton matter shown here is indeed remarkable .% providing an illustration where so abstract entity as Galileons with the dynamics of the fractons (discovered in connection with dislocations in glassy materials.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Relativistic horizon of interacting Weyl fermions in condensed matter systems

Wei-Chi Chiu, Guoqing Chang, Gennevieve Macam, Ilya Belopolski, Shin-Ming Huang, Robert Markiewicz, Jia-Xin Yin, Zi-jia Cheng, Chi-Cheng Lee, Tay-Rong Chang, Feng-Chuan Chuang, Su-Yang Xu, Hsin Lin, M. Zahid Hasan, Arun Bansil. The intersections of topology, geometry and strong correlations offer many opportunities for exotic quantum phases to emerge in condensed...
PHYSICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy