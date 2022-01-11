The TESS-Keck Survey. VIII. Confirmation of a Transiting Giant Planet on an Eccentric 261 day Orbit with the Automated Planet Finder Telescope
By Paul A. Dalba, Stephen R. Kane, Diana Dragomir, Steven Villanueva Jr., Karen A. Collins, Thomas Lee Jacobs, Daryll M. Lacourse, Robert Gagliano, Martti H. Kristiansen, Mark Omohundro, Hans M. Schwengeler, Ivan A. Terentev, Andrew Vanderburg, Benjamin Fulton, Howard Isaacson, Judah Van Zandt, Andrew W. Howard, Daniel P. Thorngren, Steve B. Howell, Natalie M. Batalha, Ashley Chontos, Ian J. M. Crossfield, Courtney D. Dressing, Daniel Huber, Erik A. Petigura, Paul Robertson, Arpita Roy, Lauren M. Weiss, Aida Behmard, Corey Beard, Casey L. Brinkman, Steven Giacalone, Michelle L. Hill, Jack Lubin, Andrew W. Mayo, Teo Močnik, Joseph M. Akana Murphy, Alex S. Polanski, Malena Rice, Lee J. Rosenthal, Ryan A. Rubenzahl, Nicholas Scarsdale, Emma V. Turtelboom, Dakotah Tyler, Paul Benni, Pat Boyce, Thomas M. Esposito, E. Girardin, Didier Laloum, Pablo Lewin, Christopher R. Mann, Franck Marchis, Richard P. Schwarz, Gregor Srdoc, Jana Steuer, Thirupathi Sivarani, Athira Unni, Nora L. Eisner, Tara Fetherolf, Zhexing Li, Xinyu Yao, Joshua Pepper, George R. Ricker, Roland Vanderspek, David W. Latham, S. Seager, Joshua N. Winn, Jon M. Jenkins, Christopher J. Burke, Jason D. Eastman, Michael B. Lund, David R. Rodriguez, Pamela Rowden, Eric B. Ting, Jesus Noel Villaseñor
A 72-million-year-old dinosaur embryo was discovered inside a fossilized egg. And scientists are calling it one of the best-preserved specimens of its kind ever found. The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, was found in southern China, and it belongs to a toothless theropod dinosaur. "After careful fossil preparation, basically we see...
Researchers have been exploring Antarctica for decades. However, the largely uninhabited, frozen continent still holds countless mysteries. There are countless theories as to what could be hidden in the ice. Some believe that the continent holds UFO evidence. Others believe that there is a wealth of undiscovered life hidden on the frigid landmass and in its waters. Recently, researchers made a shocking discovery on Antarctica’s seabed.
Tom Jacobs of Bellevue, Washington, loves treasure hunts. Since 2010, the former U.S. naval officer has participated in online volunteer projects that allow anyone who is interested — “citizen scientists” — to look through NASA telescope data for signs of exoplanets, planets beyond our solar system.
CAMBRIDGE, England — Earth was nothing more than a giant ocean of lava 3.6 billion years ago, according to new research. The planet’s oldest rocks show that the planet’s magma sea was hundreds of miles deep and stretched across Earth’s surface. The rocks also contain the earliest evidence of microbial life and plate tectonics.
The sixth mass extinction of the planet’s biodiversity is currently underway, according to a new study confirming previous warnings that the Earth’s species have been dying off at an accelerated rate in the last few centuries. The planet has so far undergone five major species die-offs – extinction events marked by mass biodiversity loss due to extreme natural phenomena. But the current one is entirely caused by human activities, said the study published last week in the journal Biological Reviews.The research estimated that since the year 1500, Earth could already have lost between 7.5 per cent and 13 per...
China's Tianwen-1 spacecraft at Mars pulled a big New Year's surprise with stunning new images captured by a small camera that flew free of the orbiter to snap epic selfies above the Red Planet. The new images published by the China National Space Administration show Tianwen-1 above Mars' north pole,...
Planetary-scale engineering schemes designed to cool Earth's surface and lessen the impact of global heating are potentially dangerous and should be blocked by governments, more than 60 policy experts and scientists said on Monday. The world's nations have committed to capping the rise in Earth's surface temperature to 1.5C above mid-19th century levels, but UN-backed scientists have said that threshold will be breached, possibly within a decade.
Led by the University of Bern, an international research team has discovered a sub-Neptune exoplanet orbiting a red dwarf star. The discovery was also made thanks to observations performed by the SAINT-EX observatory in Mexico. SAINT-EX is run by a consortium including the Center for Space and Habitability (CSH) at the University of Bern and the National Center of Competence in Research NCCR PlanetS.
Earth formed 4.5 billion years or so ago. Ever since then, it's been slowly cooling on the inside. While the surface and atmosphere temperatures fluctuate over the eons (and yes, those external temperatures are currently warming), the molten interior – the beating heart of our planet – has been cooling this entire time.
Charles Darwin left behind an incredible scientific legacy. Before his death, Darwin changed how scientists looked at the origins of life on Earth. His Theory of Evolution took hold and became the lens through which scientists investigated the distant past. However, Darwin didn’t just leave behind his knowledge. He also passed down a burning question. The scientists wanted to know how plants evolved so quickly.
When the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) begins operations over the summer, it will be training the largest, most powerful set of mirrors and instruments ever launched into space on some of the most distant and fascinating targets in the cosmo: The very first stars and galaxies to form in our universe, of course, but also exoplanets.
Some species of nodosaurids – a group of herbivorous armoured dinosaurs whose bodies were cluttered with bony plates and spikes – may have been sluggish, deaf, and lonesome, a new study of their fossil braincase has revealed.While many dinosaurs likely lived in groups, the research published in the journal Scientific Reports earlier this month has suggested that some nodosaurids may have preferred to live a socially less active life due to their inferior sense of hearing.The study assessed the fossil braincase of an Austrian dinosaur with a high-resolution computer tomograph scan to produce a digital three-dimensional cast. Analysis of...
New ALMA observations of protoplanetary disks allow us to probe planet formation in other systems, giving us new constraints on planet formation processes. Meanwhile, studies of our own Solar System rely on constraints derived in a completely different way. However, it is still unclear what features the Solar System's disk could have produced during its gas phase. By running 2D isothermal hydro-simulations and a dust evolution model, we derive synthetic images at 1.3 mm wavelength using the radiative transfer code RADMC3D. We find that the embedded multiple giant planets strongly perturb the radial gas velocities of the disk, creating traffic jams in the dust. They produce over-densities different from the ones created by pressure traps and located away from the planets' positions in the disk. By deriving the images at 1.3mm from these dust distributions, we show that the traffic jams, observable with a high resolution, further blur the link between the number of gaps and rings in disks and the number of embedded planets. We additionally show that a system of 3 compact giant planets does not automatically produce bright outer rings at large radii in the disk. This means that high resolution observations of disks of various sizes are needed to distinguish between different giant planet formation scenarios during the disk phase, where the giants form either in the outer regions of the disks or in the inner regions. Finally, we find that, even when the dust temperature is determined self-consistently, the dust masses derived observationally might be off by up to a factor of ten compared to the dust contained in our simulations due to the creation of optically thick regions. Our study clearly shows that in addition to the constraints from exoplanets and the Solar System, ALMA has the power to constrain different stages of planet formation already during the first few million years.
Anusha Pai Asnodkar, Ji Wang, Jason D. Eastman, P. Wilson Cauley, B. Scott Gaudi, Ilya Ilyin, Klaus Strassmeier. Hot Jupiters receive intense irradiation from their stellar hosts. The resulting extreme environments in their atmospheres allow us to study the conditions that drive planetary atmospheric dynamics, e.g., global-scale winds. General circulation models predict day-to-nightside winds and equatorial jets with speeds on the order of a few km $\mathrm{s^{-1}}$. To test these models, we apply high-resolution transmission spectroscopy using the PEPSI spectrograph on the Large Binocular Telescope to study the atmosphere of KELT-9 b, an ultra-hot Jupiter and currently the hottest known planet. We measure $\sim$10 km $\mathrm{s^{-1}}$ day-to-nightside winds traced by Fe II features in the planet's atmosphere. This is at odds with previous literature (including data taken with PEPSI), which report no significant day-to-nightside winds on KELT-9 b. We identify the cause of this discrepancy as due to an inaccurate ephemeris for KELT-9 b in previous literature. We update the ephemeris, which shifts the mid-transit time by up to 10 minutes for previous datasets, resulting in consistent detections of blueshifts in all the datasets analyzed here. Furthermore, a comparison with archival HARPS-N datasets suggests temporal wind variability $\sim$5-8 km $\mathrm{s^{-1}}$ over timescales between weeks to years. Temporal variability of atmospheric dynamics on hot Jupiters is a phenomenon anticipated by certain general circulation models that has not been observed over these timescales until now. However, such large variability as we measure on KELT-9 b challenges general circulation models, which predict much lower amplitudes of wind variability over timescales between days to weeks.
Smile, you are on camera! A deployable camera captured several photos of the Tianwen-1 orbiter in front of Mars. A few photographs show China's Tianwen-1 orbiter near Mars’ north pole and an individual photograph features Mars’ northern ice cap. The photographs were taken to celebrate the Tianwen-1 mission’s...
