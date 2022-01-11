ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Breaking baryon-cosmology degeneracy with the electron density power spectrum

By Andrina Nicola, Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, David N. Spergel, Jo Dunkley, Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, Romeel Davé, Shy Genel, Lars Hernquist, Daisuke Nagai, Rachel S. Somerville, Benjamin D. Wandelt
 7 days ago

Andrina Nicola (Princeton), Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro (Princeton/CCA), David N. Spergel (Princeton/CCA), Jo Dunkley (Princeton), Daniel Anglés-Alcázar (UConn/CCA), Romeel Davé (Edinburgh/Western Cape), Shy Genel (CCA/Columbia), Lars Hernquist (CfA), Daisuke Nagai (Yale), Rachel S. Somerville (CCA), Benjamin D. Wandelt (IAP) Uncertain feedback processes in galaxies affect the distribution of...

Nonlocal Pseudopotential Energy Density Functional for Orbital-Free Density Functional Theory

Orbital-free density functional theory (OF-DFT) runs at low computational cost that scales linearly with the number of simulated atoms, making it suitable for large-scale material simulations. It is generally considered that OF-DFT strictly requires the use of local pseudopotentials, rather than orbital-dependent nonlocal pseudopotentials, for the calculation of electron-ion interaction energies, as no orbitals are available. This is unfortunate situation since the nonlocal pseudopotentials are known to give much better transferability and calculation accuracy than local ones. We report here the development of a theoretical scheme that allows the direct use of nonlocal pseudopotentials in OF-DFT. In this scheme, a nonlocal pseudopotential energy density functional is derived by the projection of nonlocal pseudopotential onto the non-interacting density matrix (instead of 'orbitals') that can be approximated explicitly as a functional of electron density. Our development defies the belief that nonlocal pseudopotentials are not applicable to OF-DFT, leading to the creation of an alternate theoretical framework of OF-DFT that works superior to the traditional one.
PHYSICS
Percent-level constraints on baryonic feedback with spectral distortion measurements

Leander Thiele, Digvijay Wadekar, J. Colin Hill, Nicholas Battaglia, Jens Chluba, Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, Lars Hernquist, Mark Vogelsberger, Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, Federico Marinacci. High-significance measurements of the monopole thermal Sunyaev-Zel'dovich CMB spectral distortions have the potential to tightly constrain poorly understood baryonic feedback processes. The sky-averaged Compton-y distortion and its...
SCIENCE
Abundance Discrepancy Factors in high density planetary nebulae

From high-resolution spectra, chemical abundances from collisionally excited lines (CELs) and optical recombination lines (ORLs) have been determined for planetary nebulae Cn 3-1, Vy 2-2, Hu 2-1, Vy 1-2 and IC 4997, which are young and dense objects. The main aim of this work is to derive their O$^{+2}$/H$^{+}$ Abundance Discrepancy Factors, ADFs, between CELs and ORLs. He, O, N, Ne, Ar, S, and Cl abundances were obtained and our values are in agreement with those previously reported. We found that Cn 3-1, Hu 2-1, and Vy 1-2 have O abundances typical of disc PNe, while Vy 2-2 and IC 4997 are low O abundance objects ($\rm{12+log(O/H) \sim 8.2}$), which can be attributed to possible O depletion into dust grains. ADFs(O$^{+2}$) of $4.30^{+1.00}_{-1.16}$, $1.85 \pm 1.05$, $5.34^{+1.27}_{-1.08}$ and $4.87^{+4.34}_{-2.71}$ were determined for Vy 2-2, Hu 2-1, Vy 1-2 and IC 4997, respectively. The kinematics of CELs and ORLs was analysed for each case to study the possibility that different coexisting plasmas in the nebula emit them. Expansion velocities of [O III] and O II are equal within uncertainties in three PNe, providing no evidence for these lines being emitted in different zones. Exception are Hu 2-1 and Vy 2-2, where ORLs might be emitted in different zones than CELs. For Vy 2-2 and IC 4997 we found that nebular and auroral lines of the same ion (S$^+$, N$^{+}$, Ar$^{+2}$, Ar$^{+3}$, O$^{+2}$) might present different expansion velocities. Auroral lines show lower $\rm{V_{exp}}$ which might indicate that they are emitted in a denser and inner zone than the nebular ones.
ASTRONOMY
AMICO galaxy clusters in KiDS-DR3: Measurement of the halo bias and power spectrum normalization from a stacked weak lensing analysis

Lorenzo Ingoglia, Giovanni Covone, Mauro Sereno, Carlo Giocoli, Sandro Bardelli, Fabio Bellagamba, Gianluca Castignani, Samuel Farrens, Hendrik Hildebrandt, Shahab Joudaki, Eric Jullo, Denise Lanzieri, Giorgio F. Lesci, Federico Marulli, Matteo Maturi, Lauro Moscardini, Lorenza Nanni, Emanuela Puddu, Mario Radovich, Mauro Roncarelli, Feliciana Sapio, Carlo Schimd. Galaxy clusters are biased tracers...
ASTRONOMY
Cosmology with one galaxy?

Francisco Villaescusa-Navarro, Jupiter Ding, Shy Genel, Stephanie Tonnesen, Valentina La Torre, David N. Spergel, Romain Teyssier, Yin Li, Caroline Heneka, Pablo Lemos, Daniel Anglés-Alcázar, Daisuke Nagai, Mark Vogelsberger. Galaxies can be characterized by many internal properties such as stellar mass, gas metallicity, and star-formation rate. We quantify the...
ASTRONOMY
Swiss-cheese cosmologies with variable $G$ and $Λ$ from the renormalization group

A convincing explanation for the nature of the dark energy and dark matter is still missing. In recent works a RG-improved swiss-cheese cosmology with an evolving cosmological constant dependent on the \sch radius has been proven to be a promising model to explain the observed cosmic acceleration. In this work we extend this model to consider the combined scaling of the Newton constant $G$ and the cosmological constant $\Lambda$ according to the IR-fixed point hypothesis. We shall show that our model easily generates the observed recent passage from deceleration to acceleration without need of extra energy scales, exotic fields or fine tuning. In order to check the generality of the concept, two different scaling relations have been analysed and we proved that both are in very good agreement with $\Lambda$CDM cosmology. We also show that our model satisfies the observational local constraints on $\dot{G}/G$.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmology of Supercooled Universe

First-order phase transitions (FOPTs) are ubiquitous in physics beyond the Standard Model (SM). Recently, models with no dimensionful parameters in the tree-level action have been attracting much attention because they can predict a very strong FOPT with ultra-supercooling. In this paper, we study the cosmological signatures of such a supercooling model. As a concrete model, we consider the SM with two additional real scalars $\phi$ and $S$, which can realize the electroweak symmetry breaking via Coleman-Weinberg mechanism. One of the additional scalars $S$ can naturally become a Dark Matter (DM) candidate due to the $Z_2^{}$ symmetry of the action. We study the FOPT of this model and calculate the Gravitational Wave (GW) signals and the thermal relic abundance of $S$. As a result, we find that (i) the GW peak amplitude can reach $\sim 10^{-10}$ around the frequency $f\sim 10^{-3}~$Hz for some model parameters and (ii) the scalar mixing coupling $\lambda_{\phi S}^{}$ is constrained to be $0.8\lesssim \lambda_{\phi S}^{}\lesssim 1$ in order to achieve both FOPT and DM relic abundance.
ASTRONOMY
On non-Euclidean Newtonian theories and their cosmological backreaction

Constructing an extension of Newton's theory which is defined on a non-Euclidean topology, called a non-Euclidean Newtonian theory, such that it can be retrieved by a non-relativistic limit of general relativity is an important step in the study of the backreaction problem in cosmology and might be a powerful tool to study the influence of global topology on structure formation. After giving a precise mathematical definition of such a theory, based on the concept of Galilean manifolds, we propose two such extensions, for spherical or hyperbolic classes of topologies, using a minimal modification of the Newton-Cartan equations. However as for now we do not seek to justify this modification from general relativity. The first proposition features a non-zero cosmological backreaction, but the presence of gravitomagnetism and the impossibility of performing N-body calculations makes this theory difficult to be interpreted as a Newtonian-like theory. The second proposition features no backreaction, N-body calculation is possible and no gravitomagnetism appears. In absence of a justification from general relativity, we argue that this non-Euclidean Newtonian theory should be the one to be considered, and could be used to study the influence of topology on structure formation via N-body simulations. For this purpose we give the mass point gravitational field in $\mathcal{S}^3$.
SCIENCE
Density-Functional-Theory Perspective on the Non-Linear Response of Correlated Electrons Across Temperature Regimes

We explore a new formalism to study the nonlinear electronic density response based on Kohn-Sham density functional theory (KS-DFT) at partially and strongly quantum degenerate regimes. It is demonstrated that the KS-DFT calculations are able to accurately reproduce the available path integral Monte Carlo simulation results at temperatures relevant for warm dense matter research. The existing analytical results for the quadratic and cubic response functions are rigorously tested. It is demonstrated that the analytical results for the quadratic response function closely agree with the KS-DFT data. Furthermore, the performed analysis reveals that currently available analytical formulas for the cubic response function are not able to describe simulation results, neither qualitatively nor quantitatively, at small wave-numbers $q<2q_F$, with $q_F$ being the Fermi wave-number. The results show that KS-DFT can be used to describe warm dense matter that is strongly perturbed by an external field with remarkable accuracy. Furthermore, it is demonstrated that KS-DFT constitutes a valuable tool to guide the development of the non-linear response theory of correlated quantum electrons from ambient to extreme conditions. This opens up new avenues to study nonlinear effects in a gamut of different contexts at conditions that cannot be accessed with previously used path integral Monte Carlo methods [T. Dornheim et al., Phys. Rev. Lett. 125, 085001 (2020)].
PHYSICS
Cosmological future singularities in massive gravity and massive bigravity

We study the future cosmological singularities in the framework of massive gravity and minimal massive bigravity theory. In this regards, we consider the possible classes of finite-time future singularities such as sudden, big rip, big freeze and big brake singularities in the massive universe. In dRGT model with an open expanding universe we obtain the sudden singularity in the future at a finite-time which generally without taking account of any particular realistic equation of state, is not avoidable and except the fluid density, all dynamical physical quantities such as pressure approach to infinity. To complete our study, we search the future cosmological singularities in the context of minimal massive bigravity theory and we find that the cosmology of this theory suffers from the sudden and big brake singularities, in which we can see that the parameters of the model approaches to zero the sudden singularity can be removed.
ASTRONOMY
The spatial Functional Renormalization Group and Hadamard states on cosmological spacetimes

A spatial variant of the Functional Renormalization Group (FRG) is introduced on (Lorentzian signature) globally hyperbolic spacetimes. Through its perturbative expansion it is argued that such a FRG must inevitably be state dependent and that it should be based on a Hadamard state. A concrete implementation is presented for scalar quantum fields on flat Friedmann-Lemaître spacetimes. The universal ultraviolet behavior of Hadamard states allows the flow to be matched to the one-loop renormalized flow (where strict removal of the ultraviolet cutoff requires a tower of potentials, one for each power of the Ricci scalar). The state-dependent infrared behavior of the flow is investigated for States of Low Energy, which are Hadamard states deemed to be viable vacua for a pre-inflationary period. A simple time-dependent infrared fixed point equation (resembling that in Minkowski space) arises for any scale factor, with analytically computable corrections coding the non-perturbative ramifications of the Hadamard property in the infrared.
PHYSICS
Baryon Pasting Algorithm: Halo-based and Particle-based Pasting Methods

We present a fast methodology to produce mock observations of the thermal and kinetic Sunyaev-Zel'dovich (SZ) effects based on dark matter only $N$-body simulations coupled with the analytic intra-cluster medium model. The methods employ two different approaches: halo-based pasting (HP) and particle-based pasting (PP). The former pastes gas density and pressure onto halos and requires only halo catalogue, and the latter also considers contribution from field particles as well, i.e., particles which do not belong to any halos, and thus utilises the full particle information. Therefore, the PP algorithm incorporates secondary effects beyond the HP algorithm: asphericity of halos and contribution from diffuse gas. In particular, such diffuse component is the dominant source of the kinetic SZ effect. As validation of our methods, we have produced 108 all-sky maps with HP and 108 flat-sky maps which cover $5 \times 5 \, \mathrm{deg}^2$ with both of HP and PP. Our method can produce a mock map within a few hours even for all-sky coverage with parallel computational environment. The resultant power spectra of these maps are consistent with theoretical predictions. We discuss the utility of baryon pasted mock SZ maps for estimating the covariance matrix of cross-correlation between SZ effects and other large-scale structure probes as well as modelling the selection and projection effects for cluster cosmology.
PHYSICS
Non-Local Gravity Cosmology: an Overview

We discuss some main aspects of theories of gravity containing non-local terms in view of cosmological applications. In particular, we consider various extensions of General Relativity based on geometrical invariants as $f(R, \Box^{-1} R)$, $f({\cal G}, \Box^{-1} {\cal G})$ and $f(T, \Box^{-1} T)$ gravity where $R$ is the Ricci curvature scalar, $\cal G$ is the Gauss-Bonnet topological invariant, $T$ the torsion scalar and the operator $\Box^{-1}$ gives rise to non-locality. After selecting their functional form by using Noether Symmetries, we find out exact solutions in a cosmological background. It is possible to reduce the dynamics of selected models and to find analytic solutions for the equations of motion. As a general feature of the approach, it is possible to address the accelerated expansion of the Hubble flow at various epochs, in particular the dark energy issues, by taking into account non-locality corrections to the gravitational Lagrangian. On the other hand, it is possible to search for gravitational non-local effects also at astrophysical scales. In this perspective, we search for symmetries of $f(R, \Box^{-1} R)$ gravity also in a spherically symmetric background and constrain the free parameters, Specifically, by taking into account the S2 star orbiting around the Galactic Centre SgrA$^*$, it is possible to study how non-locality affects stellar orbits around such a massive self-gravitating object.
ASTRONOMY
Cosmological constant problem on the horizon

We revisit the quantum cosmological constant problem and highlight the important roles played by the dS horizon of zero point energy. We argue that fields which are light enough to have dS horizon of zero point energy comparable to the FLRW Hubble radius are the main contributor to dark energy. On the other hand, the zero point energy of heavy fields develop nonlinearities on sub-Hubble scales and can not contribute to dark energy. Our proposal provides a simple resolution for both the old and new cosmological constant problems by noting that there exits a field, the (lightest) neutrino, which happens to have a mass comparable to the present background photon temperature. The natures of dark energy and dark matter are unified in this proposal in which the zero point energy of light fields are the source of dark energy while dark matter is sourced by the zero point energy of heavy fields. The proposal predicts multiple transient periods of dark energy in early and late expansion history of the universe yielding to a higher value of the current Hubble expansion rate which can resolve the $H_0$ tension problem.
PHYSICS
Cosmological effects of Peccei-Quinn symmetry breaking on QCD axion dark matter

We study cosmological effects of explicit Peccei-Quinn breaking on the QCD axion dark matter. We find that the axion abundance decreases or increases significantly depending on the initial position, even for a tiny Peccei-Quinn breaking that satisfies the experimental bound of the neutron electric dipole measurements. If the axion first starts to oscillate around a wrong vacuum and if it gets trapped there until the false vacuum disappears due to non-perturbative QCD effects, its abundance increases significantly and is independent of the decay constant $f_a$, as first pointed out in [JHEP 06 (2016) 150]. Thus, the axion produced by the trapping mechanism can explain dark matter even when the decay constant is close to the lower limit due to stellar cooling arguments. On the other hand, if the axion starts to oscillate about a potential minimum close to the low-energy vacuum, its abundance is significantly reduced because of the adiabatic suppression mechanism. This relaxes the upper limit of the axion window to large values of $f_a$. We also discuss how the axionic isocurvature perturbation is affected by the Peccei-Quinn breaking term, and show that it can be suppressed in both regimes. In particular, the isocurvature bound on the inflation scale is relaxed by many orders of magnitudes for $f_a \lesssim 10^{11}{\rm GeV}$ compared to the conventional scenario.
PHYSICS
Parameter-free quantum hydrodynamic theory for plasmonics: Electron density-dependent damping rate and diffusion coefficient

Qi-Hong Hu, Ren-Feng Liu, Xin-Yu Shan, Xuan-Ren Chen, Hong Yang, Peng Kong, Xiao-Yun Wang, Ke Deng, Xiang-Yang Peng, Yong-Gang Huang. An accurate and efficient method to calculate the optical response of metallic structures plays a key role in plasmonics. Quantum hydrodynamic theory (QHT) provides a self-consistent and computationally efficient description of the free-electron gas, where nonlocality, spill-out effects, and Landau damping can be taken into account. In this work, we introduce a general QHT that both the quantum convection-diffusion and spill-out effects are taken into account. For sodium nanosphere of various sizes, we show that our QHT method can predict both plasmon energy and broadening, in excellent agreement with time-dependent density functional theory predictions and Kreibig formula. Both the ground and excited states are solved by using the same energy functional, with the kinetic energy described by the Thomas-Fermi (TF) and von Weizsäcker (vW) formalisms. We numerically prove that the fraction of the vW should be around $0.4$. An electron density-dependent damping rate is introduced, making the QHT a numerically stable method. We also introduce a density-dependent diffusion coefficient, which then enables a parameter-free simulation, i.e. without resorting to any input parameter such as damping rate, diffusing coefficient and the fraction of the vW. By applying our QHT method to sodium jellium cylinders of various sizes, we find that there exists a perfect linear relation between the main longitudinal localized surface plasmon resonance wavelength and the aspect radio. The width decreases with increasing aspect ratio and height. We particularly show that our QHT is robust and provides a great degree of predictability. Thus, our QHT theory represents a general, reliable, and efficient platform to study plasmonics.
PHYSICS
Comments on the mass sheet degeneracy in cosmography analyses

We make a number of comments regarding modeling degeneracies in strong lensing measurements of the Hubble parameter $H_0$. The first point concerns the impact of weak lensing associated with different segments of the line of sight. We show that external convergence terms associated with the lens-source and observer-lens segments need to be included in cosmographic modeling, in addition to the usual observer-source term, to avoid systematic bias in the inferred value of $H_0$. Specifically, we show how an incomplete account of some line of sight terms biases stellar kinematics as well as ray tracing simulation methods to alleviate the mass sheet degeneracy. The second point concerns the use of imaging data for multiple strongly-lensed sources in a given system. We show that the mass sheet degeneracy is not fully resolved by the availability of multiple sources: some degeneracy remains because of differential external convergence between the different sources. Similarly, differential external convergence also complicates the use of multiple sources in addressing the approximate mass sheet degeneracy associated with a local ("internal") core component in lens galaxies. This internal-external degeneracy is amplified by the non-monotonicity of the angular diameter distance as a function of redshift. For a rough assessment of the weak lensing effects, we provide estimates of external convergence using the nonlinear matter power spectrum, paying attention to non-equal time correlators.
SCIENCE
QUBO-based density matrix electronic structure method

Christian F. A. Negre, Alejandro Lopez-Bezanilla, Yu Zhang, Prosper D. Akrobotu, Susan M. Mniszewski, Sergei Tretiak, Pavel A. Dub. Density matrix electronic structure theory is used in many quantum chemistry methods to "alleviate" the computational cost that arises from directly using wave functions. Although density matrix based methods are computationally more efficient than wave functions based methods, yet significant computational effort is involved. Since the Schrödinger equation needs to be solved as an eigenvalue problem, the time-to-solution scales cubically with the system size, and is solved as many times in order to reach charge or field self-consistency. We hereby propose and study a method to compute the density matrix by using a quadratic unconstrained binary optimization (QUBO) solver. This method could be useful to solve the problem with quantum computers, and more specifically, quantum annealers. The method hereby proposed is based on a direct construction of the density matrix using a QUBO eigensolver. We explore the main parameters of the algorithm focusing on precision and efficiency. We show that, while direct construction of the density matrix using a QUBO formulation is possible, the efficiency and precision have room for improvement. Moreover, calculations performing Quantum Annealing with the D-Wave's new Advantage quantum processing units is compared with classical Simulated annealing, further highlighting some problems of the proposed method. We also show some alternative methods that could lead to a better performance of the density matrix construction.
PHYSICS
Quantum analysis of the recent cosmological bounce in comoving Hubble length

We formulate the transition from decelerated to accelerated expansion as a bounce in connection space and study its quantum cosmology, knowing that reflections are notorious for bringing to the fore quantum effects. We use a formalism for obtaining a time variable via the demotion of the constants of Nature to integration constants, and focus on a toy Universe containing only radiation and a cosmological constant $\Lambda$ for its simplicity. We find that, beside the usual factor ordering ambiguities, there is an ambiguity in the order of the quantum equation, leading to two distinct theories: one second, the other first order. In both cases two time variables may be defined, conjugate to $\Lambda$ and to the radiation constant of motion. We make little headway with the second order theory, but are able to produce solutions to the first order theory. They exhibit the well-known "ringing" whereby incident and reflected waves interfere, leading to oscillations in the probability distribution even for well-peaked wave packets. A detailed study of whether these would be observable is left to further work. Nonetheless, even within our approximations we are able to make an interesting prediction: for a period surrounding the bounce, observations will be ruled by a double-peaked distribution, one peak following a near-classical trajectory with a comoving Hubble volume slightly shifted upwards, the other with a comoving Hubble volume "stuck" at its maximum. This bias towards a larger Hubble volume could be observable.
SCIENCE

