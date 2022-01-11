ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The impact of young radio jets traced by cold molecular gas

By Raffaella Morganti, Tom Oosterloo, Suma Murthy, Clive Tadhunter
arxiv.org
 7 days ago

Ranging from a few pc to hundreds of kpc in size, radio jets have, during their evolution, an impact on their gaseous environment on a large range of scales. While their effect on larger scales is well established, it is now becoming clear that they can also strongly affect the interstellar...

arxiv.org

Comments / 0

Related
arxiv.org

ALMA measures molecular gas reservoirs comparable to field galaxies in a low-mass galaxy cluster at z=1.3

Christina C. Williams, Stacey Alberts, Justin S. Spilker, Allison G. Noble, Mauro Stefanon, Christopher N. A. Willmer, Rachel Bezanson, Desika Narayanan, Katherine E. Whitaker. We report the serendipitous discovery of an overdensity of CO emitters in an X-ray-identified cluster (Log$_{10}$M$_{\rm halo}/M_{\odot}\sim13.6$ at z=1.3188) using ALMA. We present spectroscopic confirmation of 6 new cluster members exhibiting CO(2-1) emission, adding to 2 existing optical/IR spectroscopic members undetected in CO. This is the lowest mass cluster to date at z>1 with molecular gas measurements, bridging the observational gap between galaxies in the more extreme, well-studied clusters (Log$_{10}$~M$_{\rm halo}/M_{\odot}\gtrsim14$) and those in group or field environments at cosmic noon. The CO sources are concentrated on the sky (within ~1-arcmin diameter) and phase space analysis indicates the gas resides in galaxies already within the cluster environment. We find that CO sources sit in similar phase space as CO-rich galaxies in more massive clusters at similar redshifts (have similar accretion histories) while maintaining field-like molecular gas reservoirs, compared to scaling relations. This work presents the deepest CO survey to date in a galaxy cluster at z>1, uncovering gas reservoirs down to M$_{\rm H_{2}}>1.6\times10^{10}$M$_{\odot}$ (5$\sigma$ at 50% primary beam). Our deep limits rule out the presence of gas content in excess of the field scaling relations; however, combined with literature CO detections, cluster gas fractions in general appear systematically high, on the upper envelope or above the field. This study is the first demonstration that low mass clusters at z~1-2 can host overdensities of CO emitters with surviving gas reservoirs, in line with the prediction that quenching is delayed after first infall while galaxies consume the gas bound to the disk.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Properties of Molecular Gas in Galaxies in Early and Mid Stages of Interaction. III. Resolved Kennicutt-Schmidt Law

Hiroyuki Kaneko, Nario Kuno, Daisuke Iono, Yoichi Tamura, Tomoka Tosaki, Koichiro Nakanishi, Tsuyoshi Sawada. We study properties of the interstellar medium, an ingredient of stars, and star formation activity, in four nearby galaxy pairs in the early and mid stages of interaction for both a galaxy scale and a kpc scale. The galaxy-scale Kennicutt-Schmidt law shows that seven of eight interacting galaxies have a star formation rate within a factor of three compared with the best-fit of the isolated galaxies, although we have shown that molecular hydrogen gas is efficiently produced from atomic hydrogen during the interaction in the previous paper. The galaxy-scale specific star formation rate (sSFR) and star formation efficiency (SFE) in interacting galaxies are comparable to those in isolated galaxies. We also investigate SFE and the Kennicutt-Schmidt law on a kpc scale. The spatial distributions of SFE reveal that SFE is locally enhanced, and the enhanced regions take place asymmetrically or at off-centre regions. The local enhancement of SFE could be induced by shock. We find that the index of the Kennicutt-Schmidt law for the interacting galaxies in the early stage is 1.30$\pm$0.04, which is consistent with that of the isolated galaxies. Since CO emission, which is used in the Kennicutt-Schmidt law, is a tracer of the amount of molecular gas, this fact suggests that dense gas, which is more directly connected to star formation, is not changed at the early stage of interaction.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Significant Molecular Gas Deficiencies in Star-forming Cluster Galaxies at $z\sim1.4$

We present the average gas properties derived from ALMA Band 6 dust continuum imaging of 126 massive (log $M_{\star} / M_{\odot} \gtrsim 10.5$), star-forming cluster galaxies across 11 galaxy clusters at $z=1-1.75$. Using stacking analysis on the ALMA images, combined with UV-far-infrared data, we quantify the average infrared SEDs and gas properties (molecular gas masses, $M_{\rm mol}$; gas depletion timescales, $\tau_{\rm depl}$; and gas fractions, f$_{\rm gas}$) as a function of cluster-centric radius and properties including stellar mass and distance from the Main Sequence. We find a significant dearth in the ALMA fluxes relative to that expected in the field $-$ with correspondingly low $M_{\rm mol}$ and f$_{\rm gas}$ and short $\tau_{\rm depl}$ $-$ with weak or no dependence on cluster-centric radius out to twice the virial radius. The Herschel+ALMA SEDs indicate warmer dust temperatures ($\sim36-38$ K) than coeval field galaxies ($\sim30$ K). We perform a thorough comparison of the cluster galaxy gas properties to field galaxies, finding deficits of 2-3x, 3-4x, and 2-4x in $M_{\rm mol}$, $\tau_{\rm depl}$, and f$_{\rm gas}$ compared to coeval field stacks and larger deficits compared to field scaling relations built primarily on detections. The cluster gas properties derived here are comparable with stacking analyses in (proto-)clusters in the literature and at odds with findings of field-like $\tau_{\rm depl}$ and enhanced f$_{\rm gas}$ reported using CO and dust continuum detections. Our analysis suggests that environment has considerable impact on gas properties out to large radii, in good agreement with cosmological simulations which project gas depletion begins beyond the virial radius and largely completes by first passage of the cluster core.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Jets#Ism#Galaxy#Evolution#Noema#Ga
arxiv.org

First images of the molecular gas around a born-again star revealed by ALMA

Daniel Tafoya, Jesús A. Toalá, Ramlal Unnikrishnan, Wouter H. T. Vlemmings, Martín A. Guerrero, Stefan Kimeswenger, Peter A. M. van Hoof, Luis A. Zapata, Sandra P. Treviño-Morales, Janis B. Rodríguez-González. Born-again stars allow probing stellar evolution in human timescales and provide the most promising...
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Tracing Milky Way scattering by compact extragalactic radio sources

We used archival very long baseline interferometry (VLBI) data of active galactic nuclei (AGN) observed from 1.4 GHz to 86 GHz to measure the angular size of VLBI radio cores in 9525 AGNs. We analysed their sky distributions, frequency dependencies and created the distribution map of large-scale scattering properties of the interstellar medium in our Galaxy for the first time ever. Significant angular broadening of the measured AGN core sizes is detected for the sources seen through the Galactic plane, and this effect is especially strong at low frequencies (e.g. at 2 GHz). The scattering screens containing electron density fluctuations of hot plasma are mainly concentrated in the Galactic plane and manifest clumpy distribution. The region of the strongest scattering is the Galactic centre, where the Galactic bar and the compact radio source Sagittarius A* are located. We have also found the enhancement of scattering strength in regions of the Cygnus constellation, supernova remnants Taurus A, Vela, W78 and Cassiopeia A, and the Orion Nebula. Using multi-frequency observational data of AGN core sizes, we separated the contribution of the intrinsic and scattered sizes to the measured angular diameter for 1546 sources. For the sources observed through the Galactic plane, the contribution of the scattered size component is systematically larger than for those seen outside the Galactic plane. The derived power-law scattering indices are found to be in a good agreement with theoretical predictions for the diffractive dominated scattering of radio emission in a hot turbulent plasma.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

An Anderson impurity interacting with the helical edge states in a quantum spin Hall insulator

Using the natural orbitals renormalization group (NORG) method, we have investigated the screening of the local spin of an Anderson impurity interacting with the helical edge states in a quantum spin Hall insulator. We find that there is a local spin formed at the impurity site and the local spin is completely screened by electrons in the quantum spin Hall insulator. Meanwhile, the local spin is screened dominantly by a single active natural orbital. We then show that the Kondo screening mechanism becomes transparent and simple in the framework of natural orbitals formalism. We project the active natural orbital respectively into real space and momentum space to characterize its structure. And we confirm the spin-momentum locking property of the edge states based on the occupancy of a Bloch state in the edge to which the impurity couples. Furthermore, we study the dynamical property of the active natural orbital represented by the local density of states, from which we observe the Kondo resonance peak.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Relationship between Ca and H$α$ chromospheric emission in F-G-K stars: indication of stellar filaments?

Different relationships between the H$\alpha$ and Ca II chromospheric emissions have been reported in solar-type stars. In particular, the time-series of emissions in these two lines are clearly anti-correlated for a few percent of the stars, contrary to what is observed on the Sun. Our objective is to characterise these relationships in more detail using complementary criteria, and to constrain the properties of filaments and plages that are necessary to explain the observations. We analysed the average level and variability of the H$\alpha$ and Ca II emission for 441 F-G-K stars, paying particular attention to their (anti-)correlations on both short and long timescales. We also computed synthetic H$\alpha$ and Ca II time-series for different assumptions of plage and filament properties and compared them with the observations. We were not able to find plage properties that, alone, are sufficient to reproduce the observations at all timescales simultaneously, even when allowing different H$\alpha$ and Ca II emission relationships for different stars. We also specified the complex and surprising relationship between the average activity levels of both indexes, in particular for low-activity stars.We conclude that plages alone are unlikely to explain the observed variety of relationships between Ca II and H$\alpha$ emission, and that the presence of other phenomena like filaments may help to reconcile the models with observations.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
arxiv.org

Very Local Interstellar Medium Revealed by Complete Solar Cycle of Interstellar Neutral Helium Observations with IBEX

P. Swaczyna, M. A. Kubiak, M. Bzowski, J. Bower, S. A. Fuselier, A. Galli, D. Heirtzler, D. J. McComas, E. Möbius, F. Rahmanifard, N. A. Schwadron. The IBEX-Lo instrument on board the Interstellar Boundary Explorer (IBEX) mission samples interstellar neutral (ISN) helium atoms penetrating the heliosphere from the very local interstellar medium (VLISM). In this study, we analyze the IBEX-Lo ISN helium observations covering a complete solar cycle, from 2009 through 2020 using a comprehensive uncertainty analysis including statistical and systematic sources.W e employ the Warsaw Test Particle Model to simulate ISN helium fluxes at IBEX, which are subsequently compared with the observed count rate in the three lowest energy steps of IBEX-Lo. The $\chi^2$ analysis shows that the ISN helium flows from ecliptic $(\lambda,\beta)=(255.59^{\circ}\pm0.23^{\circ}, 5.14^{\circ}\pm0.08^{\circ})$, with speed $v_\text{HP}=25.86\pm0.21$ km s$^{-1}$ and temperature $T_\text{HP}=7450\pm140$ K at the heliopause. Accounting for gravitational attraction and elastic collisions, the ISN helium speed and temperature in the pristine VLISM far from the heliopause are $v_\text{VLISM}=25.9$ km s$^{-1}$ and $T_\text{VLISM}=6150$ K, respectively. The time evolution of the ISN helium fluxes at 1 au over 12 years suggests significant changes in the IBEX-Lo detection efficiency, higher ionization rates of ISN helium atoms in the heliosphere than assumed in the model, or an additional unaccounted signal source in the analyzed observations. Nevertheless, we do not find any indication of the evolution of the derived parameters of ISN helium over the period analyzed. Finally, we argue that the continued operation of IBEX-Lo to overlap with the Interstellar Mapping and Acceleration Probe (IMAP) will be pivotal in tracking possible physical changes in the VLISM.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

Spectral Power-law Formation by Sequential Particle Acceleration in Multiple Flare Magnetic Islands

We present a first-principles model of pitch-angle and energy distribution function evolution as particles are sequentially accelerated by multiple flare magnetic islands. Data from magnetohydrodynamic (MHD) simulations of an eruptive flare/coronal mass ejection provide ambient conditions for the evolving particle distributions. Magnetic islands, which are created by sporadic reconnection at the self-consistently formed flare current sheet, contract and accelerate the particles. The particle distributions are evolved using rules derived in our previous work. In this investigation, we assume that a prescribed fraction of particles sequentially "hops" to another accelerator and receives an additional boost in energy and anisotropy. This sequential process generates particle number spectra that obey an approximate power law at mid-range energies and presents low- and high-energy breaks. We analyze these spectral regions as functions of the model parameters. We also present a fully analytic method for forming and interpreting such spectra, independent of the sequential acceleration model. The method requires only a few constrained physical parameters, such as the percentage of particles transferred between accelerators, the energy gain in each accelerator, and the number of accelerators visited. Our investigation seeks to bridge the gap between MHD and kinetic regimes by combining global simulations and analytic kinetic theory. The model reproduces and explains key characteristics of observed flare hard X-ray spectra as well as the underlying properties of the accelerated particles. Our analytic model provides tools to interpret high-energy observations for missions and telescopes, such as RHESSI, FOXSI, NuSTAR, Solar Orbiter, EOVSA, and future high-energy missions.
ASTRONOMY
arxiv.org

A Comprehensive Study on the Spectroscopic Characterization and Molecular Dynamics Simulation of Pristine and Functionalized Graphene Nanoplatelets for Gas Sensing Applications

Olasunbo Z. Farinre, Hawazin Alghamdi, Mathew L. Kelley, Adam J. Biacchi, Albert V. Davydov, Christina A. Hacker, Albert F. Rigosi, Prabhakar Misra. Graphene nanoplatelets (GnPs) are promising candidates for gas sensing applications because they have a high surface area to volume ratio, high conductivity, and a high temperature stability. Also, they cost less to synthesize, and they are lightweight, making them even more attractive than other 2D carbon-based materials. In this paper, the surface and structural properties of pristine and functionalized GnPs, specifically with carboxyl, ammonia, carboxyl, nitrogen, oxygen, fluorocarbon, and argon, were examined with Raman spectroscopy, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy, X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy and X-ray diffraction (XRD) to determine the functional groups present and effects of those groups on the structural and vibrational properties. We attribute certain features in the observed Raman spectra to the variations in concentration of the functionalized GnPs. XRD results show smaller crystallite sizes for functionalized GnPs samples that agree with images acquired with scanning electron microscopy. Lastly, a molecular dynamics simulation is employed to gain a better understanding of the Raman and adsorption properties of pristine GnPs.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

Single-mode Quantum Non-Gaussian Light from Warm Atoms

The distributed quantum information processing and hybridization of quantum platforms raises increasing demands on the quality of light-matter interaction and realization of efficient quantum interfaces. This becomes particularly challenging for needed states possessing fundamental quantum non-Gaussian (QNG) aspects. They correspond to paramount resources in most potent applications of quantum technologies. We demonstrate the generation of light with provably QNG features from a tunable warm atomic ensemble in a single-mode regime. The light is generated in a spontaneous four-wave mixing process in the presence of decoherence effects caused by a large atomic thermal motion. Despite its high sensitivity to any excess noise, a direct observability of heralded QNG light could be achieved due to a combination of a fast resonant excitation, large spectral bandwidth, and a low absorption loss of resonant photons guaranteed by the source geometry.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Counterion atmosphere around DNA double helix: trapping of counterions at the nanoscale

DNA is strong polyelectrolyte macromolecule making metal ions (counterions) condense to a cloud around the double helix. The counterions may be localized outside the macromolecule and inside the minor and major grooves of the double helix. In the present work, the distribution of condensed counterions between inner and outer regions of DNA has been studied using the approaches of counterion condensation theory. The results have shown that the number of counterions trapped inside the macromolecule should be greater than 0.16 per one phosphate group. The maximal number of counterions that may be localized inside the DNA double helix is limited to about 0.4 per one phosphate group and it is much lower than the total number of condensed counterions. To analyze the structure of counterion cloud the molecular dynamics simulations of \emph{B}-DNA with K$^{+}$ counterions have been performed. The obtained number of the counterions trapped inside the grooves of the double helix is about 0.22$\pm$0.06 per one phosphate group that agree with the model estimations. The developed model describes general features of the structure of counterion cloud around DNA and is able to predict the number of counterions inside the grooves of the double helix.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

The role of plasma instabilities in relativistic radiation mediated shocks: stability analysis and particle-in-cell simulations

Relativistic radiation mediated shocks (RRMS) likely form in prodigious cosmic explosions. The structure and emission of such shocks is regulated by copious production of electron-positron pairs inside the shock transition layer. It has been pointed out recently that substantial abundance of positrons inside the shock leads to a velocity separation of the different plasma constituents, which is expected to induce a rapid growth of plasma instabilities. In this paper, we study the hierarchy of plasma microinstabilities growing in an electron-ion plasma loaded with pairs and subject to a radiation force. Linear stability analysis indicates that such a system is unstable to the growth of various plasma modes which ultimately become dominated by a current filamentation instability driven by the relative drift between the ions and the pairs. These results are validated by particle-in-cell simulations that further probe the nonlinear regime of the instabilities, and the pair-ion coupling in the microturbulent electromagnetic field. Based on this analysis, we derive a reduced transport equation for the particles via pitch angle scattering in the microturbulence and demonstrate that it can couple the different species and lead to nonadiabatic compression via a Joule-like heating. The heating of the pairs and, conceivably, the formation of nonthermal distributions, arising from the microturbulence, can affect the observed shock breakout signal in ways unaccounted for by current single-fluid models.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Two-particle States in One-dimensional Coupled Bose-Hubbard Models

We study dynamically coupled one-dimensional Bose-Hubbard models and solve for the wave functions and energies of two-particle eigenstates. Even though the wave functions do not directly follow the form of a Bethe Ansatz, we describe an intuitive construction to express them as combinations of Choy-Haldane states for models with intra- and inter-species interaction. We find that the two-particle spectrum of the system with generic interactions comprises in general four different continua and three doublon dispersions. The existence of doublons depends on the coupling strength $\Omega$ between two species of bosons, and their energies vary with $\Omega$ and interaction strengths. We give details on one specific limit, i.e., with infinite interaction, and derive the spectrum for all types of two-particle states and their spatial and entanglement properties. We demonstrate the difference in time evolution under different coupling strengths, and examine the relation between the long-time behavior of the system and the doublon dispersion. These dynamics can in principle be observed in cold atoms and might also be simulated by digital quantum computers.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Spectrum of Single-Photon Scattering in a Strong-Coupling Hybrid Optomechanical System

We analyze theoretically the single-photon excitation and transmission spectra of a strong-coupling hybrid optomechanics, where a two-level system (TLS) is coupled to the mechanical resonator (MR), generating the Jaynes-Cummings-type polariton doublets. In our model, both the optomichanical coupling and the TLS-MR coupling are strong. In this parameter region, the polaron-assisted excitation and reemission processes can strongly affect the single-photon excitation and output spectra of the cavity. We find that the fine structure around each sideband can be used to characterize the TLS-MR and the effective TLS-photon couplings, even at single-quantum level. Thus, the spectrum structures may make it possible to sensitively probe the quantum nature of a macroscopic mechanical element. We further provide a possible approach for tomographic reconstruction of the state of a TLS, utilizing the single-photon transmission spectra.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Theory of charge and spin pumping in atomic-scale spiral magnets

An Archimedean screw is a classical pump that exploits the equivalence of rotation and translation in helices. Similarly, a spin spiral texture can pump charge and spin by rotating at a frequency $\omega$. In the present paper, we study these pumping phenomena within a microscopic quantum model by both perturbation theory and numerical simulations. Inside the spiral region, the spin polarization and charge current are linear in $\omega$ whereas the spin current is $\omega^2$ for small $\omega$. We find that the charge current is related to the mixed momentum-phason Berry phase, which can be viewed as a novel approximate realization of a Thouless pump. It is nearly quantized in spirals with short pitch $\lambda$ but decays with $\lambda^{-1}$ for longer pitches, unlike true Thouless pumps or Archimedian screws. Moreover, we study the onset of non-adiabaticity (large $\omega$), the impact of attached non-magnetic or magnetic contacts, and the real-time evolution of the transport observables. Finally, we analyze the effects of disorders which, surprisingly, might enhance the spin current but suppress the charge current.
CHEMISTRY
arxiv.org

The Doppler shifts of resonant fluorescence spectrum for a two-level 85Rb atom via multiphoton Compton scattering

Usually, it's difficult for us to observe the Compton Scattering in an atom. One way to overcome this difficult is using multi-photon collide with an atom, which will come into being multi-photon Compton Scattering (MCS) phenomenon. Thus, we can investigate the MCS process in visible light region. During the MCS process, the cluster atoms moving as a whole, namely atomic Dicke states, the multi-photon interacting with cluster atoms. We can observe a significant Doppler shift of resonant fluorescence spectrum(RFS)in a room-temperature two-levelatomic system. In this paper, we present a detail analysis of the physics mechanism of the Doppler shift and propose a method to measure the component of the Dicke states (the atomic polymers with different masses)by using the Doppler shift of the RFS.
PHYSICS
arxiv.org

Thermalization of a spin chain strongly coupled to its environment

We study the thermalization of individual spins of a short XYZ Heisenberg chain with strongly coupled thermal leads by checking the consistency of two-time correlations with the fluctuation-dissipation theorem. To compute these correlations we develop and apply a general numerical method for chains of quantum systems, where each system may couple strongly to a structured environment. The method combines the process tensor formalism for general (possibly non-Markovian) open quantum systems with time evolving block decimation for 1D chains. It systematically reduces the numerical complexity originating from system-environment correlations before integrating them into the full many-body problem, making a wide range of applications numerically feasible. Our results show the complete thermalization of the chain when coupled to a single bath, and reveal distinct effective temperatures in low, mid, and high frequency regimes when placed between a hot and a cold bath.
SCIENCE
arxiv.org

Molecular Noise In Synaptic Communication

In synaptic molecular communication (MC), the activation of postsynaptic receptors by neurotransmitters (NTs) is governed by a stochastic reaction-diffusion process. This randomness of synaptic MC contributes to the randomness of the electrochemical downstream signal in the postsynaptic cell, called postsynaptic membrane potential (PSP). Since the randomness of the PSP is relevant for neural computation and learning, characterizing the statistics of the PSP is critical. However, the statistical characterization of the synaptic reaction-diffusion process is difficult because the reversible bi-molecular reaction of NTs with receptors renders the system nonlinear. Consequently, there is currently no model available which characterizes the impact of the statistics of postsynaptic receptor activation on the PSP. In this work, we propose a novel statistical model for the synaptic reaction-diffusion process in terms of the chemical master equation (CME). We further propose a novel numerical method which allows to compute the CME efficiently and we use this method to characterize the statistics of the PSP. Finally, we present results from stochastic particle-based computer simulations which validate the proposed models. We show that the biophysical parameters governing synaptic transmission shape the autocovariance of the receptor activation and, ultimately, the statistics of the PSP. Our results suggest that the processing of the synaptic signal by the postsynaptic cell effectively mitigates synaptic noise while the statistical characteristics of the synaptic signal are preserved. The results presented in this paper contribute to a better understanding of the impact of the randomness of synaptic signal transmission on neuronal information processing.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy